Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has dropped his first reaction to the sudden death of Kwabena Kwakye

Kwakye, the Director of Radio at Agyapong's Oman FM, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at UGMC

In a statement, Ken Agyapong revealed that he was saddened by the unfortunate passing of Kwakye, his long-serving employer

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to the sudden demise of, Kwabena Kwakye, one of the longest-serving workers of his media group, KenCity.

Kwakye, the Director of Radio at Oman FM in Accra, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Reports indicate he was on the station's morning when he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to Kwabena Kwakye's death Photo source: @honkenagy, @net2tv

Source: Instagram

A statement released by KenCity Media indicated that Wofa KK, as he was affectionately called, died at about 11:10 am at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), where he was rushed to.

Kwabena Kwakye's cause of death revealed

While KenCity stopped short of mentioning the cause of his death, YEN.com.gh checks suggest he suffered a heart attack.

A close source to the media network has indicated that the Oman FM Director of Radio had a cardiac arrest while at work.

Kennedy Agyapong saddened by Kwabena Kwakye's death

Just as many Ghanaians have been surprised, the deceased's boss, Ken Agyapong, has been taken aback by the news of his death.

In a post on his Instagram page, the Assin Central MP expressed sadness at the sudden death of Kwakye, who he described as one of the longest-serving people in the media group.

I was saddened to hear of the loss of Martin Kwabena Kwakye (Wofa KK), one of the longest-serving people at Oman FM and Director at Oman FM. I send my heartfelt condolences to the family.

Kwabena Kwakye's last words on radio before dying

Meanwhile, as Ghanaians mourn the Boiling Point presenter, a video shows his last appearance on Oman FM hours before his passing.

The video had Kwakye deliberating about the latest reshuffle in President Nana Akufo-Addo's government.

He disclosed that his checks suggested that the reshuffle might have come too late because people were not excited by the news.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh