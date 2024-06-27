Without a doubt, BBNaija is one of the most loved television reality shows in Africa, and it has produced many of our favourite stars.

Nengi and Dorathy are among the most popular BB Naija stars Photo source: @nengiofficial, @dorathybachor

Source: Instagram

Have you ever wondered for a second which of the BBNaija stars you share a likeness with in terms of behaviour? Take this test and see which housemate you would have been.

IIebaye slays in white on her birthday

Meanwhile, BBNaija All Stars winner Ilebaye Odinya recently made a fashion statement in her glamorous white dress for her birthday.

The beautiful lady, who describes herself as a Gen Z baddie, looked stunning as her dress exposed some parts of her body.

Her colleagues and fans commented on her beauty as they sent their good wishes for her special day.

Source: YEN.com.gh