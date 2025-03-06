Meet professional golfer Ludvig Aberg's girlfriend, Olivia Peet

Ludvig Aberg is a rising star in professional golf who has garnered global attention for his achievements and personal life. His girlfriend, Olivia Peet, is a former Division One tennis star who played for Texas Tech University, where they met. Their relationship has generated interest from the public.

Ludvig Åberg and his girlfriend, Olivia Peet, stand with the trophy after the final round of The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Photo: Ben Jared (modified by author)

Olivia Peet is a former Division 1 tennis player from England, known for her collegiate career at Texas Tech University.

from England, known for her collegiate career at Texas Tech University. She was born on 13 December 1999 in Manchester, England, and is 25 years old (as of March 2025).

in Manchester, England, and is (as of March 2025). The former collegiate athlete met her boyfriend, Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg, at Texas Tech University.

Her father, Chris Peet, was a professional tennis player and coach.

She graduated with a master's in Sport and Fitness Administration and Management in December 2023.

As of this writing, Olivia and Ludvig are not engaged but are in a serious relationship.

Olivia Peet's profile summary

Full name Olivia Peet Gender Female Date of birth 13 December 1999 Age 25 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Manchester, England Current residence Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Heather Peet Father Chris Peet Siblings One Relationship status Dating Partner Ludvig Aberg School Queenswood Girls School University Texas Tech University Profession Athlete

Who is Ludvig Aberg's girlfriend, Olivia Peet?

Ludvig Aberg is dating Olivia Peet, an English athlete best known for playing Division 1 tennis at Texas Tech University. She rose to fame for her relationship with Ludvig, a Swedish professional golfer she met at university.

Where is Olivia Peet from?

Top-five facts about Ludvig Aberg's girlfriend, Olivia Peet. Photo: @olivia_jorgipeet on Instagram (modified by author)

Olivia Peet is from Manchester, England. She was born on 13 December 1999 to Heather and Chris Peet and is 25 years old (as of March 2025). She grew up in a sports-oriented family, with her father being a former professional tennis player and coach. Peet also has one sibling, a sister named Alexis Peet.

Olivia's dad introduced her to tennis at a young age. She attended Queenswood Girls School in London, where she was team captain and part of the team that won three National School Championships.

After high school, Olivia moved to America to join Texas Tech University. She majored in Sports Management and graduated with a master's in Sport and Fitness Administration and Management in December 2023.

Olivia Peet's tennis career highlights

At Texas Tech University, Olivia amassed 73 singles and 71 doubles victories. Olivia achieved a career-high singles ranking of 115 on 6 September 2022 and a career-high doubles ranking of 52 on 5 February 2020.

Her college accolades include the All-Big 12 Second Team Singles honour in 2023 and the ITA Scholar-Athlete award from 2020 to 2023. Olivia also secured the Big 12 Championship at No. 5 Singles in 2021

Insights into Ludvig Aberg's relationship with Olivia Peet

The couple have been romantically linked since September 2023, when they first appeared together publicly in Rome just before the Ryder Cup. Since then, Olivia has supported Ludvig during tournaments, including the Paris Olympics in August 2024.

Following the trip, she shared photos from the Olympics on Instagram, writing,

Loved cheering my scandi boy on in Paris, so proud of you! 🇫🇷.

In February 2025, Olivia praised her boyfriend for his success after he won The Genesis Invitational, mentioning that he is the best human on and off the golf course.

So impressed with who he is on and off the golf course. Honestly, he's just the best human and he's just so professional. Acts like a champ, is a champ. He's just the best.

The couple met while attending Texas Tech University, where Olivia was a Division 1 tennis player. Their relationship has been marked by mutual support and admiration, with Olivia often expressing her pride in Ludvig's achievements on and off the golf course.

Are Olivia Peet and Ludvig Aberg engaged?

Ludvig Aberg and girlfriend Olivia Peet during at Marco Simone Golf Club before the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy. Photo: Andrew Redington, Ross Kinnaird (modified by author)

As of this writing, Olivia and Ludvig are not engaged. However, they are in a serious relationship and live together in their house in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA.

FAQs

Who is Ludvig Aberg's wife? Ludvig Aberg is not married. However, he is in a romantic relationship. What is Ludvig Aberg's girlfriend's name? Ludvig Aberg is dating Olivia Peet, an English national he met at university. Who is Olivia Peet, Aberg's girlfriend? Olivia Peet is a former Division 1 tennis star. She played Division 1 tennis at Texas Tech University and earned a master's in sport and fitness administration and management. Is Olivia Peet a tennis player? Yes, Olivia Peet is a former Division 1 tennis player at Texas Tech University. She played tennis for five years, from 2018 until her graduation in 2023. What is Olivia Peet's age? Olivia Peet is 25 years old (as of March 2025). She was born on 13 December 1999. What is Olivia Peet's ranking? Olivia Peet reached a career-high singles ranking of 115 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) and a doubles ranking of 52. Does Ludvig Aberg have a twin? No, Ludvig Aberg does not have a twin. He has an older sister named Linnea. How much money has Ludvig Aberg made? As of March 2025, Ludvig Aberg's career earnings total $22,966,653. Where does Ludvig Aberg live now? Ludvig Aberg lives in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA. He moved there in November 2024 with his girlfriend, Olivia Peet.

Ludvig Aberg's girlfriend, Olivia Peet, is a former Division 1 tennis star. The couple met while studying at Texas Tech University and have been together since. Their first public appearance together was at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. Ludvig and Olivia have since moved in together, and are in a serious relationship.

