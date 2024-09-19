Meet the Fourth Wing characters: Full guide to the main cast

Fourth Wing is the first book in Rebecca Yarros's Empyrean romantic fantasy series. The novel is an enchanting story that introduces readers to a captivating world of magic, mystery, war, politics, and human growth. Explore the Fourth Wing characters, highlighting their roles, personalities, and significance within the story.

Fourth Wing, published in April 2023, became a TikTok (mainly BookTok) sensation and received rave reviews from critics and audiences, propelling it to the top of the New York Times bestseller list. Because of its success, book enthusiasts who have yet to read the novel are eager to know the Fourth Wing characters and their roles.

Meet the Fourth Wing characters

Fourth Wing is an exciting fantasy story full of adventure, intrigue, and rich character development. Here is the Fourth Wing characters list, offering a comprehensive look at both the male and female leads.

1. Violet Sorrengail

Gender: Female

Female Role: Main character

Main character Personality: Smart, confident, stubborn

Who is the main character in the Fourth Wing? Violet Sorrengail is the story's main character. She is the youngest daughter of General Lilith Sorrengail, and though she was initially a scribe, she is forced to attend war college to train as a dragon rider.

Despite her delicate health and small stature, Violet's intelligence and persistence help her survive. Thanks to her bright mind and strategic thinking, she swiftly rises to prominence among dragon riders.

What would Fourth Wing characters look like? Violet can be imagined as a petite but determined woman with sharp features, bright eyes, and a strong presence that belies her small size.

2. Xaden Riorson

Gender: Male

Male Role: Leader of the marked ones

Leader of the marked ones Personality: Reserved, strong, competent

Xaden Riorson is one of the most powerful and mysterious male Fourth Wing characters. He is the son of a rebel commander who was executed following a failed uprising, and he has a profound resentment for the reigning regime. Despite this, Xaden becomes a vital part of Violet's life, serving as her protector.

Xaden is a third-year student at Basgiath War College and is the leader of the marked ones. He is a moody, complicated character with a dark past. He is strong and competent and has secrets that are gradually revealed throughout the story. His relationship with Violet is full of tension and mutual respect.

3. Dain Aetos

Gender: Male

Male Role: Squad leader for Second Squad

Squad leader for Second Squad Personality: Loyal, protective, authoritative

Dain Aetos is another significant figure among the Fourth Wing characters. He's known Violet since childhood, and like her, he is the child of a high-ranking officer. Their bond is initially strong, but Dain is overly protective, suffocating Violet's freedom and causing tension between them.

Dain is devoted, disciplined, and sincerely committed to the war college's objective, but his overprotectiveness strains his relationship with Violet.

4. Mira Sorrengail

Gender: Female

Female Role: Lieutenant in the Navarrian military

Lieutenant in the Navarrian military Personality: Powerful, fierce, cruel

Mira is Violet's older sister and one of the most formidable riders on the female Fourth Wing character list. Mira is everything Violet was not supposed to be: powerful, courageous, fierce, and the ideal soldier.

Standing up to their mother to defend Violet and handing her the dragon-scale corset before the parapet, Mira is protective and intelligent. She encourages Violet to find her own power despite their mother's expectations.

What would Mira look like? She can be envisioned as tall, muscular, and strikingly beautiful.

5. General Lilith Sorrengail

Gender: Female

Female Role: Commander of Basgiath War College

Commander of Basgiath War College Personality: Courageous, authoritative, protective

General Lilith Sorrengail is the imposing army commander and General Melgren's right hand. She is also the mother of Violet, Mira, and Brennan. Lilith has high expectations for her children, particularly Violet, whom she forces into the dragon rider path.

Her icy, authoritarian demeanour is central in shaping Violet's journey. Although she appears ruthless, her family is the one thing she treasures above all else, and she proves it repeatedly.

6. Brennan Sorrengail

Gender: Male

Male Role: Violet's brother

Violet's brother Personality: Courageous, brilliant, strategist

Brennan, Violet’s older brother, was presumed dead during the uprising. His influence lingers in Violet’s memories, and she looks up to him as the courageous warrior she could never be.

Calculating yet stoic, Brennan is a natural-born rider and leader who will go to any length to defend his beliefs, even if it means hurting his loved ones.

7. Rhiannon Matthias

Gender : Female

: Female Role: Violet's best friend

Violet's best friend Personality: Loyal, courageous, protective

Rhiannon is one of Violet's closest friends at the war college. Her loyalty and calmness balance her strong fighting nature.

She never gives up on her friends, and if you make the mistake of crossing her or the people she loves, she will come after you. Rhiannon is strong and dependable and offers Violet much-needed support as they face difficulties together.

8. Sawyer Henrick

Gender: Male

Male Role: Iron Squad's Executive Officer

Iron Squad's Executive Officer Personality: Optimistic, persistent

Sawyer is one of the cadets training with Violet. As one of the male Fourth Wing characters, he presents a more light-hearted, optimistic counterpoint to the severity of the war college.

Sawyer's quiet persistence is inspiring. He survived his first year but remained unbonded. Meeting the new first years, he supports and guides them through their experiences, rejecting Basgiath's cutthroat mentality and becoming an inner circle member.

9. Liam Mairi

Gender: Male

Male Role: Xaden Riorson's friend

Xaden Riorson's friend Personality: Courageous, loyal, powerful

Liam, a marked one and Xaden Riorson's friend, emerges as a figure with a nuanced view of Basgiath War College's conflict-ridden environment. He has a similar background to Xaden in that they are both the children of rebels who were automatically enlisted into the rider's sector.

His position goes beyond being associated with Xaden; he becomes a protective escort for Violet Sorrengail, forming a connection that develops over the story.

10. Jack Barlowe

Gender: Male

Male Role: Antagonist

Antagonist Personality: Arrogant, cocky, impatient

Jack Barlowe is an antagonist in the male Fourth Wing characters list. He constantly challenges Violet and the members of the war college. He threatens to take Violet's life right on the parapet and nearly succeeds more than once. After being brought back to life, Barlowe appears to have experienced a change of heart, but only briefly.

11. Imogen Cardulo

Gender: Female

Female Role: Third-year rider

Third-year rider Personality: Vicious, stubborn, ruthless

Imogen is one of Violet's most reliable allies and another significant figure in the female Fourth Wing characters list. Stubborn and hot-headed, she will crush her foes with the same zeal that she will protect everything she stands for. Imogen transforms Violet into a formidable warrior.

12. Ridoc Gamlyn

Gender: Male

Male Role: Violet's co-squad

Violet's co-squad Personality: Funny, optimistic, loyal, brave

Ridoc, the light-hearted jokester, makes it his life's goal to never allow a serious moment go by without making an inappropriate comment, much to everyone's relief, as the fate of the world appears to be permanently at stake. Loyal and brave, Ridoc will fight alongside his team while cracking jokes and narrowly escape with his life.

Who is the strongest dragon in the Fourth Wing?

Dragons are crucial in the Fourth Wing storyline, each possessing unique powers and characteristics. The most powerful dragon in the novel is Tairn.

Tairn is bonded with Violet, and he is one of the world's largest and most formidable dragons. His strength, knowledge, and close relationship with his rider make him the strongest dragon in the tale.

The Fourth Wing characters contribute to the story's depth and intrigue, making it appealing to enthusiasts of fantasy, adventure, and romance. Every character brings something unique to the plot, making it worth the hype.

