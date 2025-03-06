Fatimatu Ibrahim is a level 100 student at the University of Ghana, Legon whose boyfriend has broken up with her

In a video, she narrated that her partner was not calling and he was also sarcastic which she did not appreciate

Even though she is pained about the breakup Fatimatu Ibrahim said she would consider another love relationship when she completes her university education

A first-year University of Ghana student has been left heartbroken after her boyfriend asked that they end their relationship.

Fatimatu Ibrahim recounted that she tried to call her partner so they could resolve some issues affecting their relationship but he rather asked that they go their separate ways.

In a video on X, Fatimatu Ibrahim said for close to four months their communication had become one way, and she also did not like the manner in which he spoke to her.

She then decided to call and discuss the issues. From the example she gave her man seemed sarcastic.

“I called and said I’ve been studying you for four months now and you have not been calling me, I’ve been the one calling you always. Then he was like: ok, keep studying.”

“I didn’t like the way he used to talk to me, so I tried to confront him. Then he was like if that’s the case then we should just break up and I was like ‘ok’. He speaks cool but in the form of insult,” she clarified.

When asked if she was ok, the level 100 student said she was fine and had decided to focus on her studies.

Even though she will give love another chance, she wants to complete her university education before making another attempt.

She added that she believes it is better to be heartbroken in her first year than to be shuttered in her continuing years which could destroy her schooling.

Watch the video below:

Netizens console broken-hearted fresher

