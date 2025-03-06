The final funeral rites for the late Nana Pooley who lost his life in Nsoatre after an away Kotoko match have been held

The solemn event held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi saw friends and sympathisers pay their last respects to the late Asante Kotoko fan

Meanwhile, a video of some mourners at Nana Pooley's burial site in Ahafo Kukuom has surfaced online

On March 6, the funeral of Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley was held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi.

Mourners seen at Nana Pooley's graveyard in Kukuom Ahafo.

Source: Facebook

The late Asante Kotoko superfan tragically lost his life in Nsoatre after a violent Asante Kotoko and Nsotreman fixture.

The ceremony drew a gathering of fans, sympathisers, and members of the football fraternity, all paying their final respects.

While scores of staunch fans mourn in Kumasi, others were spotted at the deceased's hometown in Ahafo Kukuom.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, they were spotted at the superfan's burial site. One lay on the neatly tiled graveyard as he mourned the late Nana Pooley.

Nana Pooley was a staunch Asante Kotoko supporter. His dedication to the Kumasi-based club expressed before, during and after games was unmatched.

The fan expressed his hurt over Pooley's tragic death and appealed to his hometown's deities to deal with whoever had a hand in the alleged murder.

"Cursing is even Biblical. So we'll not stop cursing. Whoever knows about Pooley's death, may the gods deal with them. Nana Pooley must also rise and carry his sword and del with his murderers."

Kukuomhene speak to the gods

At the funeral, the chief of Kukuom Ahafo took the microphone to express his sorrow over the loss of his native, Nana Pooley.

The chief recounted the life of Nana Pooley and expressed the state of urgency his death has placed Kukuom Ahafo in.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh the chief surrounded by some of his faithful said,

"We are serious. As for his murderer, may our ancestors, gods, and rivers surrounding us bring the person forward so he can explain why he painfully took our native's life with a knife. Pooley, Rest In Peace."

Source: YEN.com.gh