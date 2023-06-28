The 10 best centres of all time in the NBA and their respective profiles

The centre is arguably the most crucial position in basketball. Defensively, it is a pivotal position to block, steal, and secure rebounds, while offensively, the place is critical in scoring points and maintaining possession of the ball. This position has been associated with some of the most dominant and influential basketball players. Find out some of the best centres of all time in the NBA.

The NBA centre position has seen the rise of numerous exceptional players who have greatly influenced the league. These NBA players have dominated the court and etched their names in the annals of basketball history by displaying an extraordinary combination of talent and athleticism.

Best centres of all time in the NBA

Some of the most prominent basketball players have graced the centre position in the NBA. These dominant scorers and tenacious defenders have shaped the league's history. Here are the profiles of ten of the best centres of all time, highlighting their skills and achievements.

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Who's the greatest NBA centre of all time? With an astounding 38,387 points, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the NBA's all-time leading scorer. At 7'2", he unleashed the skyhook, an almost unstoppable shot that baffled his opponents.

Abdul-Jabbar won six NBA titles (five with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Milwaukee Bucks), six MVP awards, and was chosen for 19 All-Star Games. His offensive prowess and leadership made him one of the best centres in history.

2. Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain's stats are some of the best in NBA history. The icon, who stood 7 feet and one inch tall, rewrote the record books throughout his illustrious career. Chamberlain once averaged an astounding 50.4 points per game in a single season. He still retains the record for the most points scored in a single game with 100.

He won two NBA titles (one with the Philadelphia 76ers and one with the Los Angeles Lakers), four MVP awards, and was named a 13-time All-Star. Chamberlain is a basketball legend due to his extraordinary athleticism and scoring dominance.

3. Bill Rusell

Bill Russell, renowned for his defensive brilliance and unmatched winning mentality, led the Boston Celtics to record 11 NBA titles. Russell, who stood 6'10, dominated the game with his shot-blocking and rebounding abilities.

He won five MVP awards, and he is a 12-time All-Star. Russell is among the best centres of all time in NBA history due to his influence on team success and his ability to elevate his colleagues' performances.

4. Shaquille O'Neal

Shaq, who stood 7 feet 1 inches tall and weighed over 300 pounds, dominated opponents with his prowess. O'Neal won four NBA titles (three with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat), was named league MVP, and appeared in 15 All-Star games. His athleticism and charisma make him one of the most dominant centres in NBA history.

5. Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon, nicknamed "The Dream," is one of the best centres of all time in the NBA. At 7 feet tall, he mesmerized supporters with his exceptional footwork, scoring versatility, and defensive prowess. Olajuwon led the Houston Rockets to two NBA titles, won two NBA Finals MVP awards, and was named league MVP in 1994.

6. David Robinson

David Robinson, also known as "The Admiral," displayed his scoring ability, shot-blocking abilities, and leadership qualities during his tenure with the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson won two NBA titles, was named MVP, and was selected as an All-Star ten times. His influence on the Spurs' success and impact on the court makes him one of the best centres ever.

7. Moses Malone

Moses Malone, a fierce competitor and dominant rebounder, had an illustrious basketball career. Malone led the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA championship, won three MVP awards, and earned 12 All-Star selections. His tenacity and scoring prowess make him one of the NBA’s best centres of all time.

8. Patrick Ewing

For years, Patrick Ewing, a skilful and imposing 7'0" figure, carried the dreams of the New York Knicks. Ewing demonstrated his shot-blocking prowess, scoring ability, and leadership skills throughout his career.

He was an 11-time All-Star and twice led the Knicks to the NBA Finals. Ewing's influence on the game and achievements make him one of the best centres of his era.

9. George Mikan

In the early years of the NBA, George Mikan, nicknamed the "Original Big Man," revolutionised the centre position. Mikan, who stood 6 feet 10 inches tall, utilised his height and aptitude to dominate opponents.

He was a four-time All-Star and won five NBA titles (four with the Minneapolis Lakers and one with the Los Angeles Lakers). Mikan's influence on the basketball game paved the way for subsequent generations of centres.

10. Nikola Jokić

Is Jokic one of the best centres of all time? The Serbian centre made his NBA debut in 2015 after being picked by the Nuggets in 2014. Jokić, also known as "The Joker," is a five-time NBA All-Star and has won the NBA's MVP award twice.

Nikola is one of the greatest draft steals in NBA history and one of the best centres ever. His success, especially as a shooter, is unusual, but what makes him so outstanding is how challenging it is to defend against him. Jokić will be a force to be reckoned with in the game for many years.

Who is the best sixth man of all time?

Some of the greatest sixth men in NBA history are John Havlicek, Manu Ginobili, Vinnie Johnson, Michael Cooper, Toni Kukoc, Ricky Pierce, Jamal Crawford, Jason Terry, Lou Williams, and Robert Horry.

The basketball players listed above are some of the best centres of all time in the NBA. Each player brought unique skills, leadership, and dominance to the court, making them true icons of the sport.

