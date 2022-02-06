Who is the youngest player in NBA? 12 young active players in 2023

Did you know that every drafted National Basketball Association (NBA) player must be at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft? This means that most of the youngest players drafted each year are 19. Many basketball fans are curious about the youngest NBA player in 2023. Find out who it is today.

The youngest NBA player is at least 19 years old. The NBA drafts the best and most talented athletes. Every year, NBA teams are on the lookout for the best athletes to join them. Most qualifiers are drafted soon after graduating high school.

Youngest NBA player: top 12 list

Great basketballers are determined, aware, strong-minded, passionate, mentally tough, and coachable. NBA coaches and other team officials look for these characteristics when drafting young players every year. Check out the youngest active players in 2023.

12. Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans) - 20 years

Full name: Dyson James Daniels

Dyson James Daniels Date of birth: 17th March 2003

17th March 2003 Age: 20 years (as of 2023)

20 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Bendigo, Australia

Bendigo, Australia Current team: New Orleans Pelicans

Dyson Daniels is an Australian basketballer for the New Orleans Pelicans. He was drafted eighth overall in the 2022 NBA draft. He started playing the sport at seven and is a small forward or shooting guard for his current team.

11. Kendall Brown (Indiana Pacers) - 19 years

Full name: Kendall Thomas Brown

Kendall Thomas Brown Date of birth: 11th May 2003

11th May 2003 Age: 19 years (as of 2023)

19 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Cottage Grove, Minnesota, United States of America

Cottage Grove, Minnesota, United States of America Current team: Indiana Pacers

Kendall Brown is a professional basketballer for the Indiana Pacers of the NBA. He is on a two-way contract with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League. He played college basketball for the Baylor Bears before joining the Indiana Pacers.

10. Malaki Branham (San Antonio Spurs) - 19 years

Full name: Malaki Lamar Branham

Malaki Lamar Branham Date of birth: 12th May 2003

12th May 2003 Age: 19 years (as of 2023)

19 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, United States of America

Columbus, Ohio, United States of America Current team: San Antonio Spurs

Malaki Branham of the San Antonio Spurs plays as a small forward or shooting guard. He previously played college basketball for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was the 20th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2022 NBA draft.

9. Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets) - 19 years

Full name: Jabari Montsho Smith Jr.

Jabari Montsho Smith Jr. Date of birth: 13th May 2003

13th May 2003 Age: 19 years (as of 2023)

19 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Fayetteville, Georgia, United States of America

Fayetteville, Georgia, United States of America Current team: Houston Rockets

Power forward Jabari Smith Jr. plays for the Houston Rockets. He previously played college basketball for the Auburn Tigers. He started playing basketball at a young age under his father's mentorship and was the third overall pick for the rockets in the 2022 NBA Draft.

8. Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs) - 19 years

Full name: Jeremy Juliusz Sochan

Jeremy Juliusz Sochan Date of birth: 20th May 2003

20th May 2003 Age: 19 years (as of 2023)

19 years (as of 2023) Place of birth : Guymon, Oklahoma, United States of America

: Guymon, Oklahoma, United States of America Current team: San Antonio Spurs

Did you know Jeremy Sochan's nickname is The Destroyer? Besides playing for the San Antonio Spurs, he is a member of Poland's men's national basketball team. He played college basketball for the Baylor Bears before being drafted into the NBA.

7. Ousmane Dieng (Oklahoma City Thunder) - 19 years

Full name: Ousmane Dieng

Ousmane Dieng Date of birth: 21st May 2003

21st May 2003 Age: 19 years (as of 2023)

19 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France

Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France Current team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder's Ousmane Dieng stands at 208 cm and plays as a forward. He grew up in Lot-et-Garonne, where his father played basketball. He competed for INSEP's under-18 team at the Next Generation Tournament before joining Oklahoma City Thunder.

6. Dominick Barlow (San Antonio Spurs) - 19 years

Full name: Dominick Barlow

Dominick Barlow Date of birth: 26th May 2003

26th May 2003 Age: 19 years (as of 2023)

19 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Hackensack, New Jersey, United States of America

Hackensack, New Jersey, United States of America Current team: San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs small/power forward Dominick Barlow is played for the New York Rens at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. He joined the Spurs' 2022 NBA Summer League roster and made his Summer League debut on 8th July 2022.

5. Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers) - 19 years

Full name: Shaedon Sharpe

Shaedon Sharpe Date of birth: 30th May 2003

30th May 2003 Age: 19 years (as of 2023)

19 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: London, Canada

London, Canada Current team: Portland Trail Blazers

Nineteen-year-old Shaedon Sharpe is a Canadian professional basketballer for the Portland Trail Blazers, where he is a small or power forward. He declared for the 2022 draft on 21st April 2022 and forwent his college eligibility.

4. Nikolá Jovic (Miami Heat) - 19 years

Full name: Nikola Jović

Nikola Jović Date of birth: 9th June 2003

9th June 2003 Age: 19 years (as of 2023)

19 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Leicester, United Kingdom

Leicester, United Kingdom Current team: Miami Heat

Nikolá Jovic stands at 6' 10" and weighs about 205 pounds. He is a small forward for the Miami Heat. On 23rd June 2022, Jović attended the 2022 NBA draft held at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York, where his current team picked him.

3. AJ Griffin (Atlanta Hawks) - 19 years

Full name: Adrian Darnell "AJ" Griffin Jr.

Adrian Darnell "AJ" Griffin Jr. Date of birth: 25th August 2003

25th August 2003 Age: 19 years (as of 2023)

19 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, United States of America

Dallas, Texas, United States of America Current team: Atlanta Hawks

AJ Griffin played college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils of the Atlantic Coast Conference before joining Atlanta Hawks. He was the 16th overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022 NBA draft. Later, he joined the Hawks' 2022 NBA Summer League team.

2. Trevor Keels (New York Knicks) - 19 years

Full name: Trevor Jamaal Keels

Trevor Jamaal Keels Date of birth: 26th August 2003

26th August 2003 Age: 19 years (as of 2023)

19 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Clinton, Maryland, United States of America

Clinton, Maryland, United States of America Current team: New York Knicks

Trevor Keels is a shooting guard for the New York Knicks. Keels previously played college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils before being picked as the 42nd overall pick by the New York Knicks in the 2022 NBA draft.

1. Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons) - 19 years

Full name: Jalen Montez Duren

Jalen Montez Duren Date of birth: 18th November 2003

18th November 2003 Age: 19 years (as of 2023)

19 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: New Castle, Delaware, United States of America

New Castle, Delaware, United States of America Current team: Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons is the current youngest NBA player. Duren played college basketball for the Memphis Tigers before joining the Detroit Pistons. He stands 6' 11' and weighs about 250 pounds.

Recap of the youngest NBA players in 2023

Rank Name Date of birth Current team 1 Jalen Duren 18th November 2003 Detroit Pistons 2 Trevor Keels 26th August 2003 New York Knicks 3 AJ Griffin 25th August 2003 Atlanta Hawks 4 Nikolá Jovic 9th June 2003 Miami Heat 5 Shaedon Sharpe 30th May 2003 Portland Trail Blazers 6 Dominick Barlow 26th May 2003 San Antonio Spurs 7 Ousmane Dieng 21st May 2003 Oklahoma City Thunder 8 Jeremy Sochan 20th May 2003 San Antonio Spurs 9 Jabari Smith Jr. 13th May 2003 Houston Rockets 10 Malaki Branham 12th May 2003 San Antonio Spurs 11 Kendall Brown 11th May 2003 Indiana Pacers 12 Dyson Daniels 17th March 2003 New Orleans Pelicans

Who is the youngest NBA player in history?

Andrew Bynum is the youngest NBA player in history. He was drafted out of high school by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2005 and made his NBA debut at 18 years and six days.

Who is the youngest NBA player right now?

Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons is the youngest NBA player in 2023. He was born on 18th November 2003.

Who is the oldest NBA player in 2023?

Udonis Haslem is the oldest NBA player in 2023. The Miami Heat power forward or centre was born on 9th June 1980, making him 42 years old as of 2023.

Has there ever been a 17-year-old NBA player?

There are many 17-year-old players signed with the G League, which is the NBA's official minor league. However, those signed with the NBA league must be at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft.

Who is the youngest NBA MVP?

Derrick Rose is the youngest NBA MVP. He was named MVP at 22.

Was Kobe Bryant the youngest player in the NBA?

When the late Kobe Bryant made his NBA debut, he was the second-youngest player ever to play in an NBA game at 18 years and 72 days. He was also the youngest NBA starter at 18 years and 158 days.

One of the youngest NBA players in the 2023 season is Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons. We hope you now know the youngest active players in the NBA right now.

