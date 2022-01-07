25 famous female soccer players with the best stats in 2023
For many years, female soccer players were not appreciated. Today, things have changed, and female footballers are receiving better salaries. Most major football clubs also have a women's side.
The best female soccer players have impressive stats. Even though women's football is not as advanced as men's, remarkable milestones have been achieved in recent years. There have been conversations to bridge the gap in salaries between them and their male counterparts.
There are many famous women soccer players in 2023. Below are the best ones on the list based on their career stats.
25. Lieke Martens
- Full name: Lieke Elisabeth Petronella Martens
- Date of birth: 16th December 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Bergen, Netherlands
- Current team: Paris Saint-Germain Féminine
- Position: Winger or midfielder
Lieke Martens is among the most famous girl soccer players in 2023. She plays as a winger or midfielder for the Netherlands national team and Paris Saint-Germain Féminine. She has scored 107 goals in her career.
24. Millie Bright
- Full name: Millie Bright
- Date of birth: 21st August 1993
- Age: 29 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: England, United Kingdom
- Current team: Chelsea FC Women
- Position: Defender
Millie Bright plays as a defender for Chelsea FC Women and the England national team. She previously played for Doncaster Belles and Leeds Ladies. She has scored 11 goals in her career.
23. Ashley Lawrence
- Full name: Ashley Elizabeth Marie Lawrence
- Date of birth: 11th June 1995
- Age: 27 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Toronto, Canada
- Current team: Paris Saint-Germain Féminine
- Position: Full-back/ midfielder
Ashley Lawrence is a full-back or a midfielder for Division 1 Féminine club Paris Saint-Germain and the Canadian national team. Born in Toronto, she is considered to be one of the best full-backs in women's football. She has scored seven goals in her career.
22. Grace Geyoro
- Full name: Onema Grace Geyoro
- Date of birth: 2nd July 1997
- Age: 25 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Current team: Paris Saint-Germain Féminine
- Position: Defensive midfielder
Grace Geyoro is a defensive midfielder for Féminine club Paris Saint-Germain, which she also captains. She also plays for the France national team. She has scored 22 goals in her career.
21. Lauren Hemp
- Full name: Lauren May Hemp
- Date of birth: 7th August 2000
- Age: 22 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: North Walsham, United Kingdom
- Current team: Manchester City WFC
- Position: Forward
Lauren Hemp plays as a forward for Manchester City WFC and the England national team. She was named PFA Women's Young Player of the Year in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022. She has scored 35 goals in her career.
20. Lina Magull
- Full name: Lina Maria Magull
- Date of birth: 15th August 1994
- Age: 28 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Dortmund, Germany
- Current team: FC Bayern Frauen
- Position: Midfielder
Lina Magull plays as a midfielder for the Germany national team and the Frauen-Bundesliga club Bayern Munich (FC Bayern Frauen). She previously played for Freiburg, Gütersloh, and Wolfsburg and has scored 86 goals so far.
19. Kim Little
- Full name: Kim Alison Little
- Date of birth: 29th June 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Mintlaw, United Kingdom
- Current team: Arsenal WFC
- Position: Midfielder
Kim Little is a midfielder for and captains Arsenal WFC. She is the former vice-captain of the Scotland women's national team. She has scored 97 goals since becoming a professional footballer.
18. Amandine Henry
- Full name: Amandine Chantal Henry
- Date of birth: 28th September 1989
- Age: 33 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Lille, France
- Current team: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin
- Position: Midfielder
Amandine Henry plays as a defensive midfielder for Division 1 Féminine club Lyon and the France national team. She played for all youth levels before making her senior international debut in 2009. She has scored 55 goals in her career.
17. Sandra Panos
- Full name: Sandra Paños García-Villamil
- Date of birth: 4th November 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Alicante, Spain
- Current team: FC Barcelona Femení
- Position: Goalkeeper
Sandra Panos plays as a goalkeeper for Barcelona and the Spain national team. She is Barcelona's third captain. She has been with her team since making her debut as a professional footballer.
16. Alexandra Popp
- Full name: Alexandra Popp
- Date of birth: 6th April 1991
- Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Witten, Germany
- Current team: VfL Wolfsburg
- Position: Striker
Alexandra Popp is a professional footballer and Olympic gold medalist. She plays as a striker for VfL Wolfsburg and the Germany national team. She formerly played for FCR 2001 Duisburg and 1. FFC Recklinghausen and has scored 132 goals in her career.
15. Jenni Hermoso
- Full name: Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes
- Date of birth: 9th May 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Madrid, Spain
- Current team: CF Pachuca Femenil
- Position: Forward
Did you know Jenni Hermoso is the all-time top scorer for both Barcelona and Spain? She currently plays for Liga MX Femenil club CF Pachuca and for the Spain women's national team. She has scored 106 goals in her career.
14. Irene Paredes
- Full name: Irene Paredes Hernández
- Date of birth: 4th July 1991
- Age: 31 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Legazpi, Spain
- Current team: FC Barcelona Femení
- Position: Centre-back
Irene Paredes plays as a centre-back for Liga F club Barcelona and the Spain national team. She is one of the best defenders in the world and has scored 18 goals in her career.
13. Mapi León
- Full name: María Pilar León Cebrián
- Date of birth: 13th June 1995
- Age: 27 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Zaragoza, Spain
- Current team: FC Barcelona Femení
- Position: Defender
Mapi León plays as a defender for FC Barcelona Femení and the Spain national team. She started her career with her hometown club of Prainsa Zaragoza before moving on to Espanyol and Atlético Madrid. She has scored 11 goals in her career.
12. Kadidiatou Diani
- Full name: Kadidiatou Diani
- Date of birth: 1st April 1995
- Age: 28 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Ivry-sur-Seine, France
- Current team: Paris Saint-Germain Féminine
- Position: Forward
Kadidiatou Diani plays as a forward for Division 1 Féminine club Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team. She is one of the best female soccer players and has scored 96 goals in her professional career.
11. Beth Mead
- Full name: Bethany Jane Mead
- Date of birth: 9th May 1995
- Age: 28 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Whitby, United Kingdom
- Current team: Arsenal WFC
- Position: Forward
Beth Mead plays as a forward for the Women's Super League club Arsenal and the England national team. She has the most assists and all-time second-most goal contributions in the WSL. She has scored 55 goals in her career.
10. Christiane Endler
- Full name: Claudia Christiane Endler Mutinelli
- Date of birth: 23rd July 1991
- Age: 31 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Santiago, Chile
- Current team: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin
- Position: Goalkeeper
Christiane Endler played for Colo-Colo, Valencia, Paris Saint-Germain, and the University of South Florida before joining Olympique Lyonnais Féminin. She is the goalkeeper for her current team and the Chile national team.
9. Vivianne Miedema
- Full name: Anna Margaretha Marina Astrid "Vivianne" Miedema
- Date of birth: 15th July 1996
- Age: 26 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Hoogeveen, Netherlands
- Current team: Arsenal WFC
- Position: Forward
Vivianne Miedema joined Arsenal WFC in 2017. She previously played for Bayern Munich and SC Heerenveen. She plays as a forward for the team and the Netherlands national team and has scored 191 goals in her career.
8. Marie-Antoinette Katoto
- Full name: Marie-Antoinette Oda Katoto
- Date of birth: 1st November 1998
- Age: 24 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Colombes, France
- Current team: Paris Saint-Germain Féminine
- Position: Striker
Marie-Antoinette Katoto plays as a striker for Division 1 Féminine club Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team. She is a youth academy graduate of Paris Saint-Germain who has scored 108 goals in her career.
7. Caroline Graham Hansen
- Full name: Caroline Graham Hansen
- Date of birth: 18th February 1995
- Age: 28 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Oslo, Norway
- Current team: FC Barcelona Femení
- Position: Winger
Caroline Graham Hansen plays as a winger for Spanish Liga F club FC Barcelona and the Norway women's national team. Her professional career started in the Norwegian Toppserien with Stabæk. She has scored 88 goals since then.
6. Alex Morgan
- Full name: Alexandra Morgan Carrasco
- Date of birth: 2nd July 1989
- Age: 33 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: San Dimas, California, United States of America
- Current team: San Diego Wave FC
- Position: Striker
Alex Morgan is a striker and captain for San Diego Wave FC of the National Women's Soccer League. She also plays for the United States women's national soccer team. She has scored 69 goals so far.
5. Lucy Bronze
- Full name: Lucia Roberta Tough Bronze
- Date of birth: 28th October 1991
- Age: 31 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Berwick-upon-Tweed, United Kingdom
- Current team: FC Barcelona Femení
- Position: Right-back
Lucy Bronze plays as a right-back for FC Barcelona Femení and the England women's national team. She has scored 18 goals in her career.
4. Ada Hegerberg
- Full name: Ada Martine Stolsmo Hegerberg
- Date of birth: 10th July 1995
- Age: 27 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Sunndalsøra, Norway
- Current team: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin
- Position: Striker
Ada Hegerberg plays as a striker for Division 1's Olympique Lyonnais Féminin and the Norway national team. She made her debut for the senior team in 2011 and has scored 204 goals in her career.
3. Wendie Renard
- Full name: Wendie Thérèse Renard
- Date of birth: 20th July 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Schœlcher, Martinique
- Current team: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin
- Position: Centre-back
Wendie Renard is a centre-back and the captain of Olympique Lyonnais Féminin and the France national team. She has won a record 14 French league titles and eight European Cups and has scored 89 goals in her career.
2. Sam Kerr
- Full name: Samantha May Kerr
- Date of birth: 10th September 1993
- Age: 29 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: East Fremantle, Australia
- Current team: Chelsea FC Women
- Position: Forward
Sam Kerr plays as a forward for Chelsea in the FA Women's Super League and the Australia women's national team. She is considered one of the best forwards of all time and has scored 198 goals in her professional career.
1. Alexia Putellas
- Full name: Alexia Putellas Segura
- Date of birth: 4th February 1994
- Age: 29 years (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Mollet del Vallès, Spain
- Current team: FC Barcelona Femení
- Position: Midfielder
Alexia Putellas previously played for Espanyol and Levante before joining FC Barcelona Femení as a midfielder. She is FC Barcelona Femení's captain and also plays for the Spain national team. She has scored 71 goals in her career.
Recap of the top 25 famous female soccer players in 2023
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Alexia Putellas
|FC Barcelona Femení
|2
|Sam Kerr
|Chelsea FC Women
|3
|Wendie Renard
|Olympique Lyonnais Féminin
|4
|Ada Hegerberg
|Olympique Lyonnais Féminin
|5
|Lucy Bronze
|FC Barcelona Femení
|6
|Alex Morgan
|San Diego Wave FC
|7
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|FC Barcelona Femení
|8
|Marie-Antoinette Katoto
|Paris Saint-Germain Féminine
|9
|Vivianne Miedema
|Arsenal WFC
|10
|Christiane Endler
|Lyon
|11
|Beth Mead
|Arsenal WFC
|12
|Kadidiatou Diani
|Paris Saint-Germain Féminine
|13
|Mapi Leon
|FC Barcelona Femení
|14
|Irene Paredes
|FC Barcelona Femení
|15
|Jenni Hermoso
|CF Pachuca Femenil
|16
|Alexandra Popp
|VfL Wolfsburg
|17
|Sandra Panos
|FC Barcelona Femení
|18
|Amandine Henry
|Olympique Lyonnais Féminin
|19
|Kim Little
|Arsenal WFC
|20
|Lina Magull
|FC Bayern Frauen
|21
|Lauren Hemp
|Manchester City WFC
|22
|Grace Geyoro
|Paris Saint-Germain Féminine
|23
|Ashley Lawrence
|Paris Saint-Germain
|24
|Millie Bright
|Chelsea FC Women
|25
|Lieke Martens
|Paris Saint-Germain Féminine
Who is the most famous girl soccer player?
Alexia Putellas of FC Barcelona Femení is arguably the most famous female footballer in 2023.
Who are the top 10 female soccer players in the world?
The top 10 female soccer players in the world in 2023 are Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr, Wendie Renard, Ada Hegerberg, Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan, Caroline Graham Hansen, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Vivianne Miedema, and Christiane Endler.
Who is the most famous American female soccer player?
Alex Morgan of San Diego Wave FC is arguably the most famous American female footballer in 2023.
Who is the highest-scoring female soccer player?
Ada Hegerberg has scored the highest number of goals. The Olympique Lyonnais Féminin player has scored 204 in her professional career.
Female soccer players have caught the attention of numerous people in recent years. Although football is more advanced among male players, women are gradually catching up.
