25 famous female soccer players with the best stats in 2023

For many years, female soccer players were not appreciated. Today, things have changed, and female footballers are receiving better salaries. Most major football clubs also have a women's side.

Female soccer players. Photo: Philippe Bouchard, Eric Alonso, Franck Fife (modified by author)

The best female soccer players have impressive stats. Even though women's football is not as advanced as men's, remarkable milestones have been achieved in recent years. There have been conversations to bridge the gap in salaries between them and their male counterparts.

Famous female soccer players with the best stats in 2023

There are many famous women soccer players in 2023. Below are the best ones on the list based on their career stats.

25. Lieke Martens

Lieke Martens during the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup Group A match between Netherlands and Canada at the Olympic Stadium. Photo: Philippe Bouchard/Icon Sportswir/Corbis/Icon Sportswire

Full name: Lieke Elisabeth Petronella Martens

Lieke Elisabeth Petronella Martens Date of birth: 16th December 1992

16th December 1992 Age: 30 years (as of 2023)

30 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Bergen, Netherlands

Bergen, Netherlands Current team: Paris Saint-Germain Féminine

Paris Saint-Germain Féminine Position: Winger or midfielder

Lieke Martens is among the most famous girl soccer players in 2023. She plays as a winger or midfielder for the Netherlands national team and Paris Saint-Germain Féminine. She has scored 107 goals in her career.

24. Millie Bright

Millie Bright during a training session at St. George's Park, Burton upon Trent. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Full name: Millie Bright

Millie Bright Date of birth: 21st August 1993

21st August 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2023)

29 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: England, United Kingdom

England, United Kingdom Current team: Chelsea FC Women

Chelsea FC Women Position: Defender

Millie Bright plays as a defender for Chelsea FC Women and the England national team. She previously played for Doncaster Belles and Leeds Ladies. She has scored 11 goals in her career.

23. Ashley Lawrence

Full name: Ashley Elizabeth Marie Lawrence

Ashley Elizabeth Marie Lawrence Date of birth: 11th June 1995

11th June 1995 Age: 27 years (as of 2023)

27 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Current team: Paris Saint-Germain Féminine

Paris Saint-Germain Féminine Position: Full-back/ midfielder

Ashley Lawrence is a full-back or a midfielder for Division 1 Féminine club Paris Saint-Germain and the Canadian national team. Born in Toronto, she is considered to be one of the best full-backs in women's football. She has scored seven goals in her career.

22. Grace Geyoro

Full name: Onema Grace Geyoro

Onema Grace Geyoro Date of birth: 2nd July 1997

2nd July 1997 Age: 25 years (as of 2023)

25 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of the Congo Current team: Paris Saint-Germain Féminine

Paris Saint-Germain Féminine Position: Defensive midfielder

Grace Geyoro is a defensive midfielder for Féminine club Paris Saint-Germain, which she also captains. She also plays for the France national team. She has scored 22 goals in her career.

21. Lauren Hemp

Lauren Hemp of England celebrates after victory in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium. Photo by Lynne Cameron - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Full name: Lauren May Hemp

Lauren May Hemp Date of birth: 7th August 2000

7th August 2000 Age: 22 years (as of 2023)

22 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: North Walsham, United Kingdom

North Walsham, United Kingdom Current team: Manchester City WFC

Manchester City WFC Position: Forward

Lauren Hemp plays as a forward for Manchester City WFC and the England national team. She was named PFA Women's Young Player of the Year in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022. She has scored 35 goals in her career.

20. Lina Magull

Full name: Lina Maria Magull

Lina Maria Magull Date of birth: 15th August 1994

15th August 1994 Age: 28 years (as of 2023)

28 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Dortmund, Germany

Dortmund, Germany Current team: FC Bayern Frauen

FC Bayern Frauen Position: Midfielder

Lina Magull plays as a midfielder for the Germany national team and the Frauen-Bundesliga club Bayern Munich (FC Bayern Frauen). She previously played for Freiburg, Gütersloh, and Wolfsburg and has scored 86 goals so far.

19. Kim Little

Kim Little poses with their medal after being appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Victoria Jones / Pool / AFP

Full name: Kim Alison Little

Kim Alison Little Date of birth: 29th June 1990

29th June 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Mintlaw, United Kingdom

Mintlaw, United Kingdom Current team: Arsenal WFC

Arsenal WFC Position: Midfielder

Kim Little is a midfielder for and captains Arsenal WFC. She is the former vice-captain of the Scotland women's national team. She has scored 97 goals since becoming a professional footballer.

18. Amandine Henry

Amandine Henry poses upon arrival at the 2018 Ballon d'Or award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris. Photo: Franck Fife/ AFP

Full name: Amandine Chantal Henry

Amandine Chantal Henry Date of birth: 28th September 1989

28th September 1989 Age: 33 years (as of 2023)

33 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Lille, France

Lille, France Current team: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Position: Midfielder

Amandine Henry plays as a defensive midfielder for Division 1 Féminine club Lyon and the France national team. She played for all youth levels before making her senior international debut in 2009. She has scored 55 goals in her career.

17. Sandra Panos

Sandra Panos of Spain during the 1st half of the 2020 SheBelieves Cup match between the United States and Spain sponsored by Visa. Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Full name: Sandra Paños García-Villamil

Sandra Paños García-Villamil Date of birth: 4th November 1992

4th November 1992 Age: 30 years (as of 2023)

30 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Alicante, Spain

Alicante, Spain Current team: FC Barcelona Femení

FC Barcelona Femení Position: Goalkeeper

Sandra Panos plays as a goalkeeper for Barcelona and the Spain national team. She is Barcelona's third captain. She has been with her team since making her debut as a professional footballer.

16. Alexandra Popp

Alexandra Popp stops at Hagenbeck's zoo in front of the tiger enclosure and holds two play balls for tigers for the christening of two tiger cubs. Photo: Daniel Bockwoldt/Picture Alliance

Full name: Alexandra Popp

Alexandra Popp Date of birth: 6th April 1991

6th April 1991 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Witten, Germany

Witten, Germany Current team: VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg Position: Striker

Alexandra Popp is a professional footballer and Olympic gold medalist. She plays as a striker for VfL Wolfsburg and the Germany national team. She formerly played for FCR 2001 Duisburg and 1. FFC Recklinghausen and has scored 132 goals in her career.

15. Jenni Hermoso

Jennifer Hermoso reacts during the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup Group E match between Spain and Costa Rica at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal. Photo: Philippe Bouchard/Icon Sportswire/Corbis

Full name: Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes

Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes Date of birth: 9th May 1990

9th May 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Current team: CF Pachuca Femenil

CF Pachuca Femenil Position: Forward

Did you know Jenni Hermoso is the all-time top scorer for both Barcelona and Spain? She currently plays for Liga MX Femenil club CF Pachuca and for the Spain women's national team. She has scored 106 goals in her career.

14. Irene Paredes

Full name: Irene Paredes Hernández

Irene Paredes Hernández Date of birth: 4th July 1991

4th July 1991 Age: 31 years (as of 2023)

31 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Legazpi, Spain

Legazpi, Spain Current team: FC Barcelona Femení

FC Barcelona Femení Position: Centre-back

Irene Paredes plays as a centre-back for Liga F club Barcelona and the Spain national team. She is one of the best defenders in the world and has scored 18 goals in her career.

13. Mapi León

Full name: María Pilar León Cebrián

María Pilar León Cebrián Date of birth: 13th June 1995

13th June 1995 Age: 27 years (as of 2023)

27 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Zaragoza, Spain

Zaragoza, Spain Current team: FC Barcelona Femení

FC Barcelona Femení Position: Defender

Mapi León plays as a defender for FC Barcelona Femení and the Spain national team. She started her career with her hometown club of Prainsa Zaragoza before moving on to Espanyol and Atlético Madrid. She has scored 11 goals in her career.

12. Kadidiatou Diani

Kadidiatou Diani poses upon arrival to attend the 2022 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Photo: Alain Jocard/ AFP

Full name: Kadidiatou Diani

Kadidiatou Diani Date of birth: 1st April 1995

1st April 1995 Age: 28 years (as of 2023)

28 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Ivry-sur-Seine, France

Ivry-sur-Seine, France Current team: Paris Saint-Germain Féminine

Paris Saint-Germain Féminine Position: Forward

Kadidiatou Diani plays as a forward for Division 1 Féminine club Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team. She is one of the best female soccer players and has scored 96 goals in her professional career.

11. Beth Mead

Beth Mead of England receives the Top Scorer award during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium. Photo: Sarah Stier - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Full name: Bethany Jane Mead

Bethany Jane Mead Date of birth: 9th May 1995

9th May 1995 Age: 28 years (as of 2023)

28 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Whitby, United Kingdom

Whitby, United Kingdom Current team: Arsenal WFC

Arsenal WFC Position: Forward

Beth Mead plays as a forward for the Women's Super League club Arsenal and the England national team. She has the most assists and all-time second-most goal contributions in the WSL. She has scored 55 goals in her career.

10. Christiane Endler

Christiane Endler poses upon arrival to attend the 2022 Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Paris. Photo: Franck Fife/ AFP

Full name: Claudia Christiane Endler Mutinelli

Claudia Christiane Endler Mutinelli Date of birth: 23rd July 1991

23rd July 1991 Age: 31 years (as of 2023)

31 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Santiago, Chile

Santiago, Chile Current team: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Position: Goalkeeper

Christiane Endler played for Colo-Colo, Valencia, Paris Saint-Germain, and the University of South Florida before joining Olympique Lyonnais Féminin. She is the goalkeeper for her current team and the Chile national team.

9. Vivianne Miedema

Vivianne Miedema controls the ball against Japan in the round of 16 at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Kathleen Hinkel/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire

Full name: Anna Margaretha Marina Astrid "Vivianne" Miedema

Anna Margaretha Marina Astrid "Vivianne" Miedema Date of birth: 15th July 1996

15th July 1996 Age: 26 years (as of 2023)

26 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Hoogeveen, Netherlands

Hoogeveen, Netherlands Current team: Arsenal WFC

Arsenal WFC Position: Forward

Vivianne Miedema joined Arsenal WFC in 2017. She previously played for Bayern Munich and SC Heerenveen. She plays as a forward for the team and the Netherlands national team and has scored 191 goals in her career.

8. Marie-Antoinette Katoto

Full name: Marie-Antoinette Oda Katoto

Marie-Antoinette Oda Katoto Date of birth: 1st November 1998

1st November 1998 Age: 24 years (as of 2023)

24 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Colombes, France

Colombes, France Current team: Paris Saint-Germain Féminine

Paris Saint-Germain Féminine Position: Striker

Marie-Antoinette Katoto plays as a striker for Division 1 Féminine club Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team. She is a youth academy graduate of Paris Saint-Germain who has scored 108 goals in her career.

7. Caroline Graham Hansen

Full name: Caroline Graham Hansen

Caroline Graham Hansen Date of birth: 18th February 1995

18th February 1995 Age: 28 years (as of 2023)

28 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Oslo, Norway

Oslo, Norway Current team: FC Barcelona Femení

FC Barcelona Femení Position: Winger

Caroline Graham Hansen plays as a winger for Spanish Liga F club FC Barcelona and the Norway women's national team. Her professional career started in the Norwegian Toppserien with Stabæk. She has scored 88 goals since then.

6. Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan poses upon arrival to attend the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony in Paris. Photo: Franck Fife/ AFP

Full name: Alexandra Morgan Carrasco

Alexandra Morgan Carrasco Date of birth: 2nd July 1989

2nd July 1989 Age: 33 years (as of 2023)

33 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: San Dimas, California, United States of America

San Dimas, California, United States of America Current team: San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC Position: Striker

Alex Morgan is a striker and captain for San Diego Wave FC of the National Women's Soccer League. She also plays for the United States women's national soccer team. She has scored 69 goals so far.

5. Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze during a portrait session in Manchester, England. Photo: Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Full name: Lucia Roberta Tough Bronze

Lucia Roberta Tough Bronze Date of birth: 28th October 1991

28th October 1991 Age: 31 years (as of 2023)

31 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Berwick-upon-Tweed, United Kingdom

Berwick-upon-Tweed, United Kingdom Current team: FC Barcelona Femení

FC Barcelona Femení Position: Right-back

Lucy Bronze plays as a right-back for FC Barcelona Femení and the England women's national team. She has scored 18 goals in her career.

4. Ada Hegerberg

Ada Hegerberg poses upon arrival at the 2018 Ballon d'Or award ceremony at the Grand Palais in Paris. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Full name: Ada Martine Stolsmo Hegerberg

Ada Martine Stolsmo Hegerberg Date of birth: 10th July 1995

10th July 1995 Age: 27 years (as of 2023)

27 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Sunndalsøra, Norway

Sunndalsøra, Norway Current team: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Position: Striker

Ada Hegerberg plays as a striker for Division 1's Olympique Lyonnais Féminin and the Norway national team. She made her debut for the senior team in 2011 and has scored 204 goals in her career.

3. Wendie Renard

France and Olympique Lyonnais defender Wendie Renard poses upon arrival to attend the 2022 Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Paris. Photo: Franck Fife/ AFP

Full name: Wendie Thérèse Renard

Wendie Thérèse Renard Date of birth: 20th July 1990

20th July 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Schœlcher, Martinique

Schœlcher, Martinique Current team: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Position: Centre-back

Wendie Renard is a centre-back and the captain of Olympique Lyonnais Féminin and the France national team. She has won a record 14 French league titles and eight European Cups and has scored 89 goals in her career.

2. Sam Kerr

Full name: Samantha May Kerr

Samantha May Kerr Date of birth: 10th September 1993

10th September 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2023)

29 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: East Fremantle, Australia

East Fremantle, Australia Current team: Chelsea FC Women

Chelsea FC Women Position: Forward

Sam Kerr plays as a forward for Chelsea in the FA Women's Super League and the Australia women's national team. She is considered one of the best forwards of all time and has scored 198 goals in her professional career.

1. Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg match between FC Barcelona and AS Roma at Spotify Camp Nou. Photo: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Full name: Alexia Putellas Segura

Alexia Putellas Segura Date of birth: 4th February 1994

4th February 1994 Age: 29 years (as of 2023)

29 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Mollet del Vallès, Spain

Mollet del Vallès, Spain Current team: FC Barcelona Femení

FC Barcelona Femení Position: Midfielder

Alexia Putellas previously played for Espanyol and Levante before joining FC Barcelona Femení as a midfielder. She is FC Barcelona Femení's captain and also plays for the Spain national team. She has scored 71 goals in her career.

Recap of the top 25 famous female soccer players in 2023

Rank Name Team 1 Alexia Putellas FC Barcelona Femení 2 Sam Kerr Chelsea FC Women 3 Wendie Renard Olympique Lyonnais Féminin 4 Ada Hegerberg Olympique Lyonnais Féminin 5 Lucy Bronze FC Barcelona Femení 6 Alex Morgan San Diego Wave FC 7 Caroline Graham Hansen FC Barcelona Femení 8 Marie-Antoinette Katoto Paris Saint-Germain Féminine 9 Vivianne Miedema Arsenal WFC 10 Christiane Endler Lyon 11 Beth Mead Arsenal WFC 12 Kadidiatou Diani Paris Saint-Germain Féminine 13 Mapi Leon FC Barcelona Femení 14 Irene Paredes FC Barcelona Femení 15 Jenni Hermoso CF Pachuca Femenil 16 Alexandra Popp VfL Wolfsburg 17 Sandra Panos FC Barcelona Femení 18 Amandine Henry Olympique Lyonnais Féminin 19 Kim Little Arsenal WFC 20 Lina Magull FC Bayern Frauen 21 Lauren Hemp Manchester City WFC 22 Grace Geyoro Paris Saint-Germain Féminine 23 Ashley Lawrence Paris Saint-Germain 24 Millie Bright Chelsea FC Women 25 Lieke Martens Paris Saint-Germain Féminine

Who is the most famous girl soccer player?

Alexia Putellas of FC Barcelona Femení is arguably the most famous female footballer in 2023.

Who are the top 10 female soccer players in the world?

The top 10 female soccer players in the world in 2023 are Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr, Wendie Renard, Ada Hegerberg, Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan, Caroline Graham Hansen, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Vivianne Miedema, and Christiane Endler.

Who is the most famous American female soccer player?

Alex Morgan of San Diego Wave FC is arguably the most famous American female footballer in 2023.

Who is the highest-scoring female soccer player?

Ada Hegerberg has scored the highest number of goals. The Olympique Lyonnais Féminin player has scored 204 in her professional career.

Female soccer players have caught the attention of numerous people in recent years. Although football is more advanced among male players, women are gradually catching up.

