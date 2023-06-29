Playing in the NBA is a dream for many basketball players. The league is filled with skilled players who have showcased their prowess on the court for many years. While most players have relatively brief careers, few defy the odds and enjoy remarkably long stints in the league. Find out who has the longest NBA career.

Lebron James, Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter, and Kevin Garnett. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler, Harry How, Christen Petersen, and Rocky Widner (modified by author)

Since basketball is a dynamic, fast-paced, and highly physical sport, it is uncommon to see players over 35, let alone 40, in the league. However, a few players have lasted in the NBA for a long time, competing at a high level for even 20 seasons, which is admirable.

Ten players with the longest NBA career

The NBA's fast-paced, high-intensity nature attracts basketball players from all over the globe. Although most NBA players have relatively short careers due to the game's physical demands, a few have enjoyed impressively lengthy careers. Here is a list of players with the longest NBA careers.

1. Vince Carter (22 seasons)

Guard Vince Carter, #15 of the Toronto Raptors, dribbles the ball during the NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Ron Turenne

Who had the longest career in the NBA? Vince Carter, also known as "Half Man, Half Amazing," had a remarkable 22-season NBA career from 1998 to 2020. Carter became a worldwide phenomenon due to his unparalleled athleticism and electrifying dunks.

While he never won a championship, Carter's longevity, outstanding performances, and ability to modify his style of play as he got older earned him a lot of admiration from fans and his peers.

2. Robert Parish (21 seasons)

Robert Parish, #00 of the Boston Celtics, poses for a portrait at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: NBA Photos

Robert Parish, nicknamed "The Chief," is among the basketball players with the longest NBA career, spanning 21 seasons. He debuted with the Golden State Warriors in 1976-77, then spent 14 seasons with the Boston Celtics, winning three NBA titles.

He subsequently spent two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets before finishing his career with the Chicago Bulls, where he won a fourth championship.

3. Dirk Nowitzki (21 seasons)

Dirk Nowitzki of Mavericks reacts during the match between Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns at Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Miguel Tovar

Who has the longest NBA career with one team? From 1998 to 2019, legendary German power forward Dirk Nowitzki had an extraordinary 21-season career with the Dallas Mavericks.

Nowitzki revolutionised the game with his distinctive skill set, exceptional shooting, and dedication to one team. In the 2010-11 season, he led the Mavericks to their first NBA championship and was named the Finals MVP.

4. Kevin Garnett (21 seasons)

Kevin Garnett, #5 of the Boston Celtics, attempts a free throw shot against the Sacramento Kings at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California. Photo: Rocky Widner

Kevin Garnett, an intense and versatile power forward/centre, had one of the longest careers in the NBA. He played in the league for an astounding 21 seasons and left an indelible mark on the league from 1995 to 2016.

In 2008, he won a championship with the Boston Celtics, received numerous honours, including the MVP award in 2004, and participated 15 times in the All-Star game.

5. Kevin Willis (21 seasons)

Kevin Willis, #24 of the Atlanta Hawks, runs up the court against the Houston Rockets during a game at the Omni Coliseum in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Scott Cunningham

Kevin Willis, a dynamic forward and centre, also had a 21-year NBA career. Willis played for various teams between 1984 and 2007, including the Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs. This player, known for his strength and rebounding ability, won an NBA championship with the Spurs in 2003, capping off an incredible career.

6. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (20 seasons)

Kareem Abdul Jabbar, #33 of the Los Angeles Lakers, defends against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Brian Drake

A basketball legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a remarkable 20-season career from 1969 to 1989. Throughout his career, Abdul-Jabbar won six championships (five with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Milwaukee Bucks). Abdul-Jabbar's legacy as a dominant force remains unrivalled, with six MVP awards and 19 All-Star selections.

7. Kobe Bryant (20 seasons)

Kobe Bryant, #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers, goes for a dunk against the Detroit Pistons during NBA Finals at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein

Kobe Bryant, one of the top NBA players of all time, played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 seasons between 1996 and 2016. Bryant, renowned for his relentless work ethic and scoring prowess, won five titles and was dubbed Finals MVP twice. He was an 18-time All-Star, leaving an everlasting effect on the basketball game with his unmatched competitive spirit.

8. Jamal Crawford (20 seasons)

Jamal Crawford, #11 of the Phoenix Suns, warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Barry Gossage

Jamal Crawford, renowned for his electrifying scoring ability and remarkable ball-handling skills, has had one of the longest careers in the NBA. For 20 seasons from 2000 to 2020, Crawford showcased his prowess for nine NBA teams, including the Knicks and Clippers. He was never an All-Star but won three Sixth Man of the Year awards.

9. Lebron James (20 seasons)

LeBron James, #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers, looks on during a game against the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Bart Young

How long has Lebron been in the NBA? LeBron James is in his 20th season in the NBA and is still regarded as one of the top players in the world. He holds the record for the most points scored in NBA history.

James has four titles (two with the Miami Heat and one each with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers), four MVP Awards, two Olympic gold medals, and has been named an All-Star 19 times.

10. Tim Duncan (19 seasons)

Tim Duncan, #21 of the San Antonio Spurs, grabs the ball during a game against the Detroit Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan.Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant

Tim Duncan, widely regarded as the best power forward of all time, spent his entire 19-year career from 1997 to 2016 with the San Antonio Spurs. Duncan's consistent excellence on and off the court led the Spurs to win five titles. He won two MVP awards and participated in 15 All-Star games.

Other notable players with the longest NBA careers include John Stockton, Reggie Miller, Karl Malone, Paul Pierce, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill, and Steve Nash.

FAQs

Who had the most seasons played in the NBA? Vince Carter had the longest league career, with a remarkable 22-season from 1998 to 2020. How many seasons did Michael Jordan play in the NBA? He spent 15 seasons in the league, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls. How many seasons has Lebron played? He is in his 20th season in the league. What is the average NBA career span? The average basketball career lasts 4.5 years. Who are some players with the longest NBA careers with one team? Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, and Dirk Nowitzki are some players with the longest careers with one team. Who is the no.1 scorer in NBA history? Lebron James is the all-time leading scorer. Who leads the NBA in All-Star appearances? Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leads with 19 All-Star selections.

The NBA has seen many exceptional players grace its courts, but only a few have had lengthy careers. The ten players mentioned above have had the longest NBA careers. They act as role models for prospective basketball players, demonstrating the importance of hard work, dedication, and passion.

