Who is the oldest player in the NBA active in 2023/2024: Top 15

Age is just a number, but that age number is vital if you are an NBA player. Few players can stick around and become productive into their 40s. However, there are still many who outdo their age and perform exceptionally. Who is the oldest player in the NBA active in the 2023-2024 season?

The average retirement age for NBA players is about the late 30s; however, some players have shown outstanding skills, making their teams consider them in the season despite their advanced age.

Who is the oldest player in the NBA active in 2023/2024?

For the longest time, NBA has produced great players. Some of the players exit before celebrating their 40th birthday. The list comprises the oldest current NBA players.

15. James Johnson - 36 years old

36-year-old James Johnson was born on February 20, 1987. The basketball player plays for the Indiana Pacers. The Chicago Bulls selected him 16th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft.

He has previously played for the Toronto Raptors, the Sacramento Kings, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Memphis Grizzlies, the Miami Heat, the Brooklyn Nets, and the New Orleans Pelicans.

In terms of his personal background, he is of African-American and Samoan descent. He also holds a black belt in karate, has a 20-0 kickboxing record, and has competed in MMA.

14. Wesley Matthews - 36 years old

Milwaukee Bucks' Wesley Matthews was born on October 14, 1986, in San Antonio, Texas, to former NBA point guard Wesley Sr. and All-American runner and basketball player Pam Moore.

He was a Marquette Golden Eagles basketball player while in college. He joined the Utah Jazz for the Orlando Summer League and signed a one-year contract with the Jazz in September 2009. Since then, he has played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Lakers.

13. Jeff Green - 36 years old

Jeffrey Green is an American professional basketball player for the National Basketball Association's Denver Nuggets born on August 28, 1986. Jeff Green played three seasons of college basketball for the Georgetown Hoyas before being drafted fifth overall by the Boston Celtics in 2007.

He has since played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, and Brooklyn Nets.

12. Rudy Gay - 36 years old

Rudy Gay was born in Brooklyn, New York, on August 17, 1986. He attended the University of Connecticut before being selected eighth overall in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets.

Gay was later traded to the Toronto Raptors as part of a three-team trade that included the Detroit Pistons. Rudy Gay has also played for the Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, and currently at the Utah Jazz.

11. Al Horford - 36 years old

Al Horford is a Dominican Republic-born professional basketball player who plays for the NBA's Boston Celtics. Al Horford was born on June 3 1986 and is one of the highest-paid Latin American basketball player and a five-time NBA All-Star.

He was selected third overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2007 NBA draft and played for them for nine seasons before joining the Boston Celtics in 2016. He also plays for the Dominican Republic national team. Horford is one of the NBA's oldest players right now.

10. Garrett Temple - 36 years old

Garrett Temple was born on May 8, 1986. He played college basketball for the LSU Tigers and went undrafted in 2009. Temple was traded to his hometown team, the New Orleans Pelicans, on August 8, 2021. He is an outstanding shooting guard and small forward.

9. Goran Dragić - 36 years old

Slovenian professional basketball player Goran Dragić plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. Goran was born on May 6, 1986. Goran began his professional career in Slovenia before moving to Spain and eventually joining the NBA in 2008. His awards and accomplishments include Slovenian League Rookie of the Year, the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Award and NBA All-Star.

8. George Jesse Hill Jr. - 36 years old

Indiana Pacers' George Hill was born on May 4, 1986. While playing for Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), he received many honours, including Summit League Player of the Year, and was an Honourable All-American his junior season. George was selected 26th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2008 NBA draft.

He has played for great teams such as the San Antonio Spurs, the Indiana Pacers, the Sacramento Kings, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Philadelphia 76ers. On February 9, 2023, Hill returned to Indiana Pacers.

7. Kyle Lowry - 37 years old

37-year-old Kyle Lowry was born on March 25, 1986. Lowry played two seasons of college basketball under the Villanova Wildcats before being selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2006 NBA draft as the 24th overall pick.

After beginning his NBA career with Memphis, Kyle also played for Houston Rockets. He was later traded to Toronto to join the Raptors. During his stay with the Raptors, he helped them reach the playoffs for the first time in seven years and win an Atlantic Division title during the 2013–14 season.

In the 2015–2016 season, he led the Raptors to 56 wins, the highest win total in franchise history. In addition, Kyle helped the team make the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time. He plays the point guard position.

6. Taj Gibson - 37 years old

Born on June 24, 1985, Taj Gibson is among the NBA's old players. He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2009 and spent most of his career with the team. However, in early 2017, Gibson was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That summer, Gibson signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves for two seasons. Then, at the beginning of 2021, Gibson re-signed with the New York Knicks. He currently plays for Washington Wizards, and his central playing position is as a power forward.

5. Chris Paul - 37 years old

The NBA veteran, Chris Paul, was born on May 6, 1985. He played football and basketball and was a star player in high school and college. In 2005, while he was still in college, Paul announced that he was going professional, and he was drafted by NBA the same year.

He started his NBA career with the New Orleans Hornets, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Houston Rockets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder a year. He currently plays for Phoenix Suns.

4. P. J. Tucker - 37 years old

Tucker was born on May 5, 1985. He has been playing professional basketball since 2006, when he was drafted. He was with the Toronto Raptors for one year and then went to Europe, where he played with various teams for several years.

Tucker returned to the NBA in 2012 when he was signed by the Phoenix Suns. P.J. Tucker has also played for Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat and is currently playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, where he signed a three-year contract.

3. LeBron James - 38 years old

Lebron is one of the most famous NBA players of his time. The 38-year-old was born on December 30, 1984. LeBron is the most famous of the oldest players of the 2023/2024 season. Moreover, he is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players ever.

James began playing basketball in the fifth grade and continued to play in high school. In 2003, LeBron James was selected by his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, as the first overall pick of that Year's NBA draft.

James' impressive career and accomplishments include three NBA championships, four NBA Most Valuable Player Awards, three NBA Finals MVP Awards, and two Olympic gold medals. In addition, James won the 2008 NBA scoring title and is the all-time NBA playoffs scoring leader.

2. Andre Iguodala - 39 years old

39-year-old Andre Iguodala was born on January 28, 1984. He has played with the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, and Miami Heat and is currently returned to Golden State. Andre's playing career dates back to 2004, taking the shooting guard.

Since his childhood, Andre has looked up to Michael Jordan and decided to become a professional basketball player. Iguodala played basketball both in high school and college.

1. Udonis Haslem - 42 years old

Who is the oldest active NBA player? Udonis Haslem, born September 6, 1980, is the oldest active NBA player. He has been playing for the Miami Heat since 2003. Udonis has won several awards, including 3× NBA champion, NBA All-Rookie Second Team and the First undrafted player in NBA history to set a franchise rebounding record.

A summary table of the top 15 active and oldest NBA players

Name Age Udonis Haslem 42 years old Andre Iguodala 39 years old LeBron James 38 years old P. J. Tucker 37 years old Chris Paul 37 years old Taj Gibson 37 years old Kyle Lowry 37 years old George Jesse Hill Jr. 36 years old Goran Dragić 36 years old Garrett Temple 36 years old Al Horford 36 years old Rudy Gay 36 years old Jeff Green 36 years old Wesley Matthews 36 years old James Johnson 36 years old

Who is the oldest NBA player to retire?

Nat Hickey, who retired at the age of 45, is regarded as the NBA's oldest player. He died in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on September 16, 1979. Other former players who closely follow Nat include Kevin Willis, who retired at the age of 44, and Robert Parish and Vince Carter, who retired at the age of 43.

Who is the oldest retired NBA player alive?

Kevin Willis, who is 60 years old, is the oldest retired player. Kevin retired when he was 44 years old. He played for the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and Dallas Mavericks.

The above are some of the prominent oldest NBA players who are still active. These players have in the past made outstanding records, and without a doubt, their teams may not be willing to let them go soon. It doesn't matter who is the oldest player in the NBA; what matters is what they will take home for their teams.

