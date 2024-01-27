A female delegate has decried the meagre sum she received from candidates before voting in the NPP 2024 parliamentary primary

During an interview, the woman who voted in the Tema West Constituency disclosed she got below GH¢1,000.00

The video where she challenged the OSP after being prompted about vote-buying has received different opinions from online users

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegate in the Tema West Constituency has lamented the paltry amount she received from candidates in the party’s 2024 parliamentary primary.

She expressed disappointment over the GH¢1,000 sum she received, claiming it failed to meet her expectations.

During an interview after casting her ballot, the female delegate said the amount she received from her Member of Parliament four years ago was significantly higher than in 2024.

When asked if she was aware of the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) prohibition on vote-buying, she challenged it.

Netizens react to clip of female delegate

Netizens shared diverse opinions after the footage emerged on social media.

@LawalMohammed20 said:

Paying delegates to vote is now normal, right? Well, the politicians should get ready to start paying the rest of us during general elections Cuz delegates are not more important than the rest of us.

@Orbisi1 said:

A young woman is selling her future and that of her kids for ghc1,000.00- 2,000.00, and she's boldly letting the world know. Hmmmmm.

@miss__okine posted:

Tema West fo). Have you seen the people that are b))))ing you abr). These people are the reason Team West is what it is.

@OKCephas indicated:

The moneycracy continues unabated.

@Mylo__xynandez posted:

Wahala for people wey tell this woman their secret.

@iamprince8111 commented:

This are the people who will start to complain that the country is hard…

@GHDeservesBest said:

Myopic minds all over the place. These are the minds of partisans who don't care about growth and development. They are all witless, inept and highly corrupt. In European countries this is bribery and treason and hence calls for serious punishment or death penalty.

Adwoa Safo provides breakfast to NPP delegates

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Dome-Kwabenya Constituency legislator Sarah Adwoa Safo provided breakfast packages to elderly delegates in the 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary election.

The incumbent Member of Parliament and her team reportedly distributed rice porridge with bread to the delegates at the Atomic Down Park polling centre before they cast their ballots.

