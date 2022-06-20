The Bible is among the ancient writings in the world. If you are a Christian, you'd know how much the teachings from the holy book are meant to educate and remind followers about the word of God. But, are you aware that the Bible has some weird verses that you have never heard of?

What is the Bible? It is a collection of religious texts or sacred scriptures in Christianity and Judaism. Almost all of the Christian versions match apart from the Hebrew versions, which have the old testament only.

What are some weird Bible verses?

Does the Bible have weird verses? Well, like most things in various cultures, there are some practices or beliefs that you might consider unorthodox. Discover some strange Bible verses below that you might not have heard before.

1. Deuteronomy 23:1 – English Standard Version

No one whose testicles are crushed or whose male organ is cut off shall enter the assembly of the LORD.

Meaning: This verse explains how Christians shunned the old practice of castration. It talks about Eunuchs, who were castrated to work as guards in women hostels, and how they would not see the kingdom of God.

2. Genesis 38:8-10 – New American Standard Bible

Then Judah said to Onan, "Go in to your brother's wife, and perform your duty as a brother-in-law to her, and raise up offspring for your brother."

Meaning: Per the levirate marriage custom that existed at the time of Genesis 38, if a man passed away without leaving his wife with sons, it was his brothers' responsibility to marry and bear children with her.

And the offspring was regarded as the brother's child who had passed away.

3. Deuteronomy 25:11-12 – New American Standard Bible

If two men, a man and his countryman, are struggling together, and the wife of one comes near to deliver her husband from the hand of the one who is striking him and puts out her hand and seizes his gen*tals, then you shall cut off her hand; you shall not show pity.

Meaning: The verse was a portion of the several Laws God gave the Israelites through Moses. It entails a harsh punishment for a woman who touches a man's gen*tals to hurt him.

4. Ezekiel 23:19-20 – NET

Yet she increased her prostitution, remembering the days of her youth when she engaged in prostitution in the land of Egypt. She lusted after their gen*tals as large as donkeys, and their seminal emission was as strong as stallions.

Meaning: This passage from the Bible illustrates how Israel succumbs to the godless practices of the nearby pagan countries.

In addition to expressing the Lord's wrath for Jerusalem's sins, Ezekiel used such language to startle his readers and listeners who had become complacent.

5. Exodus 4:24-25 – New American Standard Bible

Now it came about at the lodging place on the way that the LORD met him and sought to put him to death. Then Zipporah took a flint, cut off her son's foreskin, and threw it at Moses' feet, and she said, "You are indeed a bridegroom of blood to me."

Meaning: Moses disobeyed God by not circumcising his son, so the Lord had to speak to him about circumcision.

Zipporah, his wife, eventually took matters into her own hands and circumcised their child with a flint knife, the standard ritual instrument at the time.

6. Samuel 18:25-27 – English Standard Version

And Saul said, Thus shall ye say to David, The king desires not any dowry, but a hundred foreskins of the Philistines, to avenge the king's enemies, but Saul thought to make David fall by the hand of the Philistines.

Meaning: In this case, David uses their foreskin to pay for Michal (Saul's daughter). He slaughters 200 Philistines and delivers their foreskins to Saul despite being asked for only 100.

7. Leviticus 20:18 – American Standard Version

And if a man shall lie with a woman having her sickness, and shall uncover her nakedness; he hath discovered her fountain, and she hath uncovered the fountain of her blood: both of them shall be cut off from among their people.

Meaning: The verse is among the laws Moses was given by God, stating that it was unholy to have sex with a woman during her menses.

8. Leviticus 24:16 – New American Bible

Whoever utters the name of the Lord in a curse shall be put to death. Moreover, the whole community shall stone that person; alien and native-born alike must be punished for uttering the Lord's name in a curse.

Meaning: The verse emphasizes the repercussions of calling out God's name in vain. According to Leviticus 24:16, if one was to be blasphemous, he was supposed to be stoned to death by the community.

9. 2 Kings 2:23-24 – Berean Study Bible

From there, Elisha went up to Bethel, and as he was walking up the road, a group of boys came out of the city and jeered at him, chanting, "Go up, you baldhead! Go up, you baldhead!"

Then he turned around, looked at them, and called down a curse on them in the name of the Lord. Suddenly two female bears came out of the woods and mauled forty-two of the boys.

Meaning: Kings 2:23-24 is among weird Bible verses out of context. The verse does not describe God beating kids for making fun of a bald man. Instead, it records a group of young men insulting God's prophet.

As a result, 42 were mauled by two female bears as the Lord's punishment. The severity of the punishment revealed how serious the crime was. God warned everyone who would mock the Lord's prophets with horrifying judgement.

10. Deuteronomy 28:53 – Berean Study Bible

Then you will eat the fruit of your womb, the flesh of the sons and daughters whom the Lord your God has given you, in the siege and distress that your enemy will inflict on you.

Meaning: Deuteronomy 28:53 is among the shocking Bible verses. It talks about the curses of disobedience, warning people of the horrors that follow those who do not follow the commandments.

11. Deuteronomy 28:27 – New King James Version

The Lord will strike you with the boils of Egypt, tumours, scabs, and itch, from which nobody can heal you.

Meaning: This verse demonstrates the repercussions of going against the laws of the Lord.

12. Proverbs 31:6 – New King James Version

Give strong drink to him who is perishing, And wine to those who are bitter of heart.

Meaning: These words of King Lemuel are among the ridiculous Bible verses. It depicts the irony of the world where something is given to a person who doesn't need it.

13. Deuteronomy 25:11-12 – New International Version

If two men are fighting and the wife of one of them comes to rescue her husband from his assailant, and she reaches out and seizes him by his private parts, you shall cut off her hand. Show her no pity.

Meaning: Deuteronomy 25:11-12 is among the strange Bible verses. It tackles the issue of marriage and childbearing, emphasizing the importance of fertility in men.

14. Leviticus 18:7 – New International Version

Do not dishonour your father by having sexual relations with your mother. She is your mother; do not have relations with her.

Meaning: Leviticus 18:7 tackles some of the weird things in the Bible. The verse talks about unlawful sexual relations between close relatives and how it is discouraged.

15. Judges 19:22 – Berean Study Bible

While they were enjoying themselves, the city's wicked men surrounded the house. Pounding on the door, they said to the old man who owned the house, "Bring out the man who came to your house so that we can have relations with him!"

Meaning: This verse seeks to remind us of the world's immorality. It also occurs similarly in Genesis 19: 2-7 but with a different outcome.

16. Numbers 31:17-18 – New International Version

Now kill all the boys and women who have slept with a man. But save for yourselves, girls who have never slept with a man.

Meaning: The Lord ordered Moses to take vengeance on the Midianites for the Israelites. The Midianites were known to be unholy and adulterous. That is why they were ordered to kill all the boys so they wouldn't grow up to get revenge for their fathers.

17. Numbers 22:28-30 – New International Version

Then the Lord opened the donkey's mouth, saying to Balaam, "What have I done to you to make you beat me these three times?"

Balaam answered the donkey, "You have made a fool of me! If only I had a sword in my hand, I would kill you right now."

The donkey said to Balaam, "Am I not your own donkey, which you have always ridden, to this day? Have I been in the habit of doing this to you?" "No," he said.

Meaning: Numbers 22:28-30 is among the funny Bible verses taken out of context. It seeks to remind us of how God uses various means to communicate with us. For example, if it were not for the donkey, then Balaam would have been killed by the angel of the Lord.

18. Proverbs 21:9 – New International Version

Better to live on a corner of the roof than sharing a house with a quarrelsome wife.

Meaning: According to Proverbs, a quarrelling wife is preferable to not having one. A man must strive for righteousness, follow Jesus with all of his heart, and make sure that he loves his wife as Christ loves the Church.

19. Psalm 137:9 – Berean Study Bible

Blessed is he who seizes your infants and dashes them against the rocks.

Meaning: Psalm 137 is an imprecatory one, requesting God's judgement, pain, and destruction on those who oppose God's word.

20. 2 Kings 6:29 – New International Version

So we cooked my son and ate him. So the next day, I told her, give up your son so we may eat him, but she had hidden him.

Meaning: 2 Kings 6 talks about the devastation of the people of God due to disobedience.

FAQs

What is the most controversial Bible verse? Luke 14:26 "If anyone comes to me and does not hate his father and mother and wife and children and brothers and sisters, yes, and even his own life, he cannot be my disciple." What are some crazy things in the Bible? The scripture is full of many strange things. For example, God tries to kill Moses in Exodus 4:24-26 for disobeying his orders. Is there anything impossible in Bible verse? No. According to Mark 10:27, Jesus looked at them and said, "With man, this is impossible, but not with God; all things are possible with God. What is the most controversial Bible verse? Luke 14:26 "If anyone comes to me and does not hate his own father and mother and wife and children and brothers and sisters, yes, and even his own life, he cannot be my disciple." What is the most repeated Bible verse? According to I Love Psalms, "And the Lord spoke unto Moses, saying," is the most repeated verse in the Bible, occurring 72 times. What word is used 365 times in the Bible? For example, fear not or do not be afraid is mentioned 365 times in the scripture.

Weird Bible verses contain subjects that may be considered unorthodox for a church audience. However, the Holy scripture is renowned for covering almost any subject matter thus is no surprise that such verses exist.

