An Ashesi alum Princess Asante has become the talk of town after she won a massive money giveaway from famous American YouTuber Mr Beast

She was part of the 10 lucky people who won $25,000 (GH¢304,000) after reposting Mr Beast's post on X

The news has taken over social media as many people shared their thoughts on the amount she received

An Ashesi alumna, Princess Asante is topping the trends on social media for being the only Ghanaian to receive a lump sum of giveaway money from famous American YouTuber Mr Beast.

Ashesi alumna bags massive giveaway money

Princess Asante, @princess_asante, who currently works as a Software Engineer at Bloomberg LP in the US, has become the person on every young Ghanaian's wishlist.

She is one of the lucky 10 people on X who bagged $25,000, GH¢304,000 per the current exchange rate on Google.

Princess joined her fellow African Lifestyle Spicer, @lifestylspicer, a young lady who is a Nigerian nutritionist.

Below is the list of winners of Mr Beast's massive giveaway.

How Princess Asante won the $25k

The famous American YouTuber, Mr Beast, took to his verified X account to do a giveaway. The terms of the giveaway were to choose 10 random people who reposted the message and followed him.

He stated that it was just for fun. However, the winners would bag $25,000 each. The post went viral; he commented that it was the most reposted post in the history of X.

Below are the terms of the giveaway.

Ghanaians reacted to the news on X

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians after Princess Asante won the cash prize from the giveaway.

@GhanaYesu_ said:

, this shows that Ashantis are the rulers ofrs in Ghana. See the way Princess Asante won Mr Beast's giveaway with ease. Nii Kpakpo and Agbetenyo can’t relate.

@BenopaOnyx1 said:

Princess Asante completed Dwamena Akenten SHS. Mr Beast chose the right person.

@gyaigyimii said:

The girl wey win the $25,000 giveaway from Mr Beast lock her account. If Ibi me sef I go start dey move out from my apartment before the money go drop.

@the_marcoli_boy said:

Mr Beast give Princess Asante $25K , she put padlock for en account top cuz she knows her country people and begging

@unrulyking00 said:

Ghanaian women really studied Nana Addo’s life style paaa. Greedy and wicked souls just look at Princess Asante who won the $25,000 giveaway from Mr Beast. She deactivated her account smh..

