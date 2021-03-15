120+ unique names that mean death and darkness for boys and girls

Many tribes and ethnic groups consider the end of life a taboo subject. As a result, many people are afraid of it. Even so, there are numerous names that mean death in various communities. Some parents choose not to give their children names with negative meanings, while some are okay with it.

A name is the identity given to a person, usually at birth. Many parents prefer names with positive meanings. There are parents who choose names that mean death for their kids for one reason or another.

Names that mean death and darkness for boys and girls

Names that mean darkness or death are scary to numerous people. However, some parents have opted to use them because they are unique. Below is a collection of boy and girl names associated with demise and darkness.

Boy names that mean death and darkness

Loss of life and darkness are seldom mentioned when people choose names for their newborn babies. Some parents choose names with dark meanings for spiritual and traditional reasons.

Male names starting with the letters A to J

Below is a collection of unique boy names that mean darkness or demise starting with the first ten letters of the alphabet.

Abaddon: Doom in Hebrew

Doom in Hebrew Abdulbaith: Servant of one who brings forth sorrow

Servant of one who brings forth sorrow Achmetha: Brother of grief

Brother of grief Admatha: A cloud of demise in Persian

A cloud of demise in Persian Ahimoth: Brother of demise in Hebrew

Brother of demise in Hebrew Ajal: Dying hour

Dying hour Amartya: Deathless or immortal in Sanskrit

Deathless or immortal in Sanskrit Ankou: The spirit of the last person who has died in a community

The spirit of the last person who has died in a community Anpu: The god of demise and destruction in Egypt

The god of demise and destruction in Egypt Archemoros: The forerunner of demise in Greek

The forerunner of demise in Greek Anubis: To decay in Egyptian

To decay in Egyptian Arius: Darkness without an end

Darkness without an end Athanasius: Immortal or defies the inevitable

Immortal or defies the inevitable Azrail: Angel of sorrow and suffering

Angel of sorrow and suffering Azvameth: Powerful and strong destruction

Powerful and strong destruction Baladan: Son of the grim reaper

Son of the grim reaper Benoni: Son of sorrow

Son of sorrow Berodach: Son of demise

Son of demise Cain: Father of murder

Father of murder Claeg: One who is subjected to the demise

One who is subjected to the demise Clay: A mortal doomed to fail

A mortal doomed to fail Dearil: Call of demise

Call of demise Djall: The devil in Latin

The devil in Latin Donn: The dark one in Celtic

The dark one in Celtic Doyle: A dark stranger

A dark stranger Ernesh: Battle of life

Battle of life Erysichthon: One who is cursed and doomed to death

One who is cursed and doomed to death Fedude: Death has ended in Ijaw

Death has ended in Ijaw Hades: Dark god of the underworld

Dark god of the underworld Hadeon: Destroyer in Ukrainian

Destroyer in Ukrainian Hazarmaveth: Dwelling of demise

Dwelling of demise Jabez: Hebrew for sorrow

Hebrew for sorrow Janardan: Liberator of the cycle of life and extinction

Liberator of the cycle of life and extinction Javaraya: The god of suffering and demise

The god of suffering and demise Jolon: Valley of the dead oaks

Male names starting with the letters K to Z

Here are some first and last names that mean death or darkness starting with the letters K to Z.

Kalakuta: Potion of death

Potion of death Kalaraja: Lord of extinction

Lord of extinction Kalayavan: Dreadful as death itself

Dreadful as death itself Kaliya: The end of time

The end of time Kek: Egyptian god of darkness

Egyptian god of darkness Lefu: Death in Sotho

Death in Sotho Letum: Destruction in Roman

Destruction in Roman Mabuz: Ruler of the non-living castle

Ruler of the non-living castle Manes: To the spirits of the dead in Roman

To the spirits of the dead in Roman Maveth: Death in Hebrew

Death in Hebrew Melwas: Prince of demise in Welsh

Prince of demise in Welsh Meremoth: Bitter myrrh of death

Bitter myrrh of death Merripen: To die

To die Methusael: One who demands his demise

One who demands his demise Morte: Death

Death Mot: Extinction in Ugaritic

Extinction in Ugaritic Mortimer: Dead water in French

Dead water in French Mortis: Death in Latin

Death in Latin Mrithun: Lord of demise

Lord of demise Nastrond: Show of demise

Show of demise Osiris: The judge of the underworld and the god of the non-living

The judge of the underworld and the god of the non-living Runihara: The destroyer

The destroyer Sephtis: Eternal death in Persian

Eternal death in Persian Shi: Death in Chinese

Death in Chinese Shinigami: The Japanese god of demise

The Japanese god of demise Shiryo: Dead spirit in Japanese

Dead spirit in Japanese Supay: The god of demise in Inka

The god of demise in Inka Tartarus: A hellish place

A hellish place Than: The end

The end Thanatos: To die in Greek

To die in Greek Tomoe: Japanese for demise

Japanese for demise Tuwile: Death is inevitable

Death is inevitable Voldemort: Fight of death

Fight of death Yama: Hindu god of demise

Female names that mean death or darkness

Many parents will not give their little princesses names with negative meanings. However, some choose such names because of cultural, spiritual, or other reasons.

Girl names that mean death or darkness starting with the letters A to L

Check out this collection of female names that mean death or darkness starting with the letters A to L.

Abiba: First child born after the death of a grandmother

First child born after the death of a grandmother Adaliah: Poverty and cloud of demise

Poverty and cloud of demise Achlys: Death mist in Greek

Death mist in Greek Adrienne: The dark one

The dark one Agrona: Goddess of strife and slaughter

Goddess of strife and slaughter Allani: The Hurrian Goddess of the underworld

The Hurrian Goddess of the underworld Amaia: The end

The end Angerona: Roman goddess of fear, extinction, and silence

Roman goddess of fear, extinction, and silence Asaka: Japanese for a beautiful demise

Japanese for a beautiful demise Bacia: Family demises that ruined the home

Family demises that ruined the home Bashemath: Confusion of death

Confusion of death Bronach: Sorrow, sadness, and darkness

Sorrow, sadness, and darkness Cessair: Sorrow and affliction in Irish

Sorrow and affliction in Irish Chiwa: Eternal rest or demise in Japanese

Eternal rest or demise in Japanese Clotho: Spinner of the thread of life

Spinner of the thread of life Coatlicue: Skirt of snakes

Skirt of snakes Dabria: Angel of demise and sorrow

Angel of demise and sorrow Darci/ Darcia: The stubborn and dark one

The stubborn and dark one Deianeira: Slayer of man

Slayer of man Desdemona: Ill-fated in Greek

Ill-fated in Greek Deyanira: The destroyer of man

The destroyer of man Dolores: Sorrow and darkness

Sorrow and darkness Ereshkigal: Sumerian goddess of the non-living and the underworld

Sumerian goddess of the non-living and the underworld Ernaline: Battle to the end

Battle to the end Freyja: The lady of demise

The lady of demise Hecate: Greek goddess of evil, crossroads, tombs, demons, and the underworld

Greek goddess of evil, crossroads, tombs, demons, and the underworld Ilamatecuhtil: Aztec goddess of fertility and demise

Aztec goddess of fertility and demise Kali: Hindu goddess associated with death, doomsday, and time

Hindu goddess associated with death, doomsday, and time Kalma: The stench of a corpse in Finnish

The stench of a corpse in Finnish Keket: Egyptian goddess of darkness

Egyptian goddess of darkness Keres: Doom in Greek

Doom in Greek Kritanta: Indian god of fatality

Indian god of fatality Libitina: To die in Roman or the Roman goddess of funerals and extinction

To die in Roman or the Roman goddess of funerals and extinction Lilith: Of the night in Akkadian

Of the night in Akkadian Lola: Spanish for sorrow

Spanish for sorrow Loralai: Lurer of demise

Lurer of demise Loreley: The demise of a man

The demise of a man Louhi: A goddess of death

Female names starting with the letters K to Z

Here are unique names for girls starting with the letters K to Z.

Mallory: Ill-omened or unfortunate in French

Ill-omened or unfortunate in French Mara: Bitterness or sorrow

Bitterness or sorrow Marama: A death goddess

A death goddess Marzana: Death in Polish

Death in Polish Morana: The goddess of winter and extinction in Slavic

The goddess of winter and extinction in Slavic Morella: To die

To die Morrigan: A goddess of suffering and war in Irish

A goddess of suffering and war in Irish Naenia: The Roman goddess of funerals

The Roman goddess of funerals Nekane: Sorrows in Basque

Sorrows in Basque Nephthys: The Egyptian goddess of the air, non-living, and mourning

The Egyptian goddess of the air, non-living, and mourning Omisha: Spirit of birth and demise

Spirit of birth and demise Orcus: Bringer of demise in Greek

Bringer of demise in Greek Persefoni/ Persephone: Bringer of extinction

Bringer of extinction Proserpina: Bringer of death

Bringer of death Smierc: Demise in Polish

Demise in Polish Solikha: Flower of demise in Sanskrit

Flower of demise in Sanskrit Tamasvi: One who has darkness inside

One who has darkness inside Tamela: Dark

Dark Tamisra: Full of darkness

Full of darkness Tanda: Seer of life and death

Seer of life and death Thana: The end of life

The end of life Tristana: Sadness and darkness

Sadness and darkness Valdis: The dead

What Greek name means death?

Archemoros, Thanatos, Achlys, Desdemona, Hecate, Keres, and Orcus are Greek names that mean demise or darkness.

What name means eternal death?

Sephtis means eternal death in Persian.

What are some names that mean death?

Many names from different parts of the world mean demise. Check out the collection of over 120 options listed earlier in the article.

What are girl names that mean death?

Adaliah, Angerona, Chiwa, Desdemona, Kali, Louhi, Smierc, and Proserpina are female names associated with demise. Check out more names in the previous sections.

What are last names that mean death?

Most of the names listed in the article can be used as last names. Ensure you check them out and pick the one you like best.

For many people, names that mean death are scary and should not be used. However, some choose them for their children for cultural and spiritual reasons.

