150+ most popular Akan names and their meanings in Ghana today

Akan names come from a traditional naming system for people from countries such as Togo, Ivory Coast, and Ghana. A child's name is determined by factors surrounding their birth. For example, the day of their birth or how they were born may determine which name they get, irrespective of their gender.

These Akan names signify the day one is born. According to the Akan tradition, each child is born with a name associated with their soul. The day the child is born is therefore determined by the soul. The ancestors initiated the well thought and organized naming system of the Akans, which has attracted so many people's attention as they desire to know more about these names.

Akan names and their meaning

Akan names are not just names given to children to give them identity. There is a specific traditional system that is followed when the naming is being done. The names also have different meanings and appellations. The list below highlights some of the popular Akan day names and their meanings for both males and females.

Akan girl names and their meanings

Akan female names come out so well in the form, just as Akan ancestors designed them. There is a variety of names you can choose from. Here is a list of ancient Ghanaian names for your daughter.

Akan girl names starting with the letters A and B

Are you looking for an adorable name for your little girl? Below are fantastic options to consider.

Abayie: Is a child who came well

Is a child who came well Abeberese: One who experiences hardships

One who experiences hardships Addai: Means clouds

Means clouds Adekorato: Means treasurer

Means treasurer Adiyiah: Is one who encountered a lot of sorrow

Is one who encountered a lot of sorrow Adunu: Is the twelve born

Is the twelve born Adusa: Means the thirteenth child

Means the thirteenth child Agyegyesem: Is a troublemaker

Is a troublemaker Agyei: One who is a messenger of God

One who is a messenger of God Antobre: One who never experienced hardship

One who never experienced hardship Awotwe: Born as the eighth child

Born as the eighth child Badu: Is the tenth born

Is the tenth born Boahinmaa: The one who has left her community

The one who has left her community Baako: The firstborn

The firstborn Bagyina: Is a stable child

Is a stable child Bediako: One who came purposely to engage in war

Adorable Akan girl names starting with the letters E -L

Below are amazing options for parents looking for names starting with the letters F-L.

Effia: A girl born on Friday

A girl born on Friday Ejo: A girl was born on Monday

A girl was born on Monday Fifi: One who will add

One who will add Gifty: An attractive tall girl

An attractive tall girl Hania: Of happiness and bliss

Of happiness and bliss Ikhlas: Sincerity

Sincerity I'timad: Dependence

Dependence Katakyie: This is a very strong man

This is a very strong man Kisi: One who is born on Sunday

One who is born on Sunday Kofi: Born on Friday

Born on Friday Kosia: Born on Tuesday

Born on Tuesday Ktakyie: This is a very strong man

This is a very strong man Kuukuwa: One who is born on Wednesday

One who is born on Wednesday Kwaku: Born on Wednesday

Born on Wednesday Kwame: Born on Saturday

Born on Saturday Lumusi: One who is born facing downward

Rare Akan girl names starting with the letters M-P

Check out these rare Akan names for baby girls starting with the letters M-P.

Mama: One who is born on Saturday

One who is born on Saturday Manu: The second child to be born in a family

The second child to be born in a family Mawusi: One who is in the hands of God.

One who is in the hands of God. Morowa: A queen

A queen Naa: Pleasant and nice

Pleasant and nice Nanyamka: God's gift

God's gift Nkrumah: The 9th-born child

The 9th-born child Nsiah: Is the sixth born

Is the sixth born Nson: The seventh born

The seventh born Nyamkomago: The second child after twins

The second child after twins Odeneho: It means one who is independent

It means one who is independent Osei: A very nobleman

A very nobleman Ozigbodi: Patience

Patience Piesie: The firstborn in a family

Akan names and meanings for boys

Like many cultures, Ghanaians view the naming of a child as a very important rite of passage. They normally pick a meaningful name since they believe it accompanies the individual for the rest of their life. Here is a comprehensive list of unique Ghanaian names with their meaning.

Popular Ghanaian names for boys that start with the letter A

The popularity of Akan names is determined by their appellation. The more desirable the appellation is, the more popular the name is. Here is a list of popular Akan names.

Ababio: Child that keeps coming

Child that keeps coming Abam: The second child as a twin

The second child as a twin Abeeku: One who is born on Wednesday

One who is born on Wednesday Abina: One born on a Tuesday

One born on a Tuesday Acheompong: Attributed to be bearers of chiefs and also kings

Attributed to be bearers of chiefs and also kings Addae: It means the morning sun

The morning sun Adjua: The one born on Monday

The one born on Monday Adwoa: One born on a Monday

One born on a Monday Adzo: The one born on Monday

The one born on Monday Afafa: The first child of the second husband

The first child of the second husband Afryea: Born during good times

Born during good times Afua: A daughter who is born on Friday

A daughter who is born on Friday Afuom: On the field

On the field Agyeman: Came to save the nation

Came to save the nation Agyenim: A God-given child who is very great

A God-given child who is very great Ajoba: One who is born on Monday

One who is born on Monday Akua: Born on Thursday

Born on Thursday Akuba: One who is born on Wednesday

One who is born on Wednesday Akwete: Elder of the twins.

Elder of the twins. Amma: God-like

God-like Anana: Soft

Soft Anasah: Meaning a royal person

Meaning a royal person Angela: An angel from heaven to shower love and peace

An angel from heaven to shower love and peace Antobam: The posthumous child.

The posthumous child. Anum: This is the fifth born

This is the fifth born Araba: The one who is born on a Tuesday

The one who is born on a Tuesday Ashantee: Thank you

Thank you Awusi: The one who is born on a Sunday

Common Akan boy names starting with the letter B-E

What is the most common name in Ghana? Below are examples of common Akan baby names and their meanings.

Badwo: Born on Monday

Born on Monday Bekoe: This is a child who came to fight

This is a child who came to fight Botwe: The 8th-born child

The 8th-born child Bovzo: God’s gift

God’s gift Caimile: A family is born

A family is born Coblah: One who is born on Tuesday

One who is born on Tuesday Coffie: One who is born on Friday

One who is born on Friday Conaniah: Made by God

Made by God Commie: Born on Saturday

Born on Saturday Dampo: Born on a Sunday

Born on a Sunday Danso: Reliable one

Reliable one Deladem: Redeemed by the saviour

Redeemed by the saviour Dhakirah: The one who remembers God frequently

The one who remembers God frequently Dofi: The second child after the twins

The second child after the twins Donkor: This is a slave

This is a slave Dogbeda: Pray

Pray Dziedzorm: I was glad

I was glad Duku: Meaning the eleventh born

Meaning the eleventh born Dzidzorli: There is happiness

There is happiness Dzifa: One is at peace

One is at peace Efua: They are born on Friday

They are born on Friday Ekuwa: One who is born on Wednesday

One who is born on Wednesday Elolo: God is great

God is great Enyonyam: It is good for me

It is good for me Ersi: Cool morning breeze

Modern Akan baby boy names starting with the letter S-Z

A baby brings a lot of joy to a family. Parents who are looking for baby boy names that begin with the letters S to Z should consider the options listed below.

Sabri: Persevering and patient

Persevering and patient Serwaah: One who is noble

One who is noble Sumina: A garbage

A garbage Siisi: Born on Sunday

Born on Sunday Tsoenamawu: To leave it to God

To leave it to God Tse: Younger twin

Younger twin Veliane: Companion

Companion Wafaa: Faithfulness

Faithfulness Woelinam: In God, I trust

In God, I trust Xoese: Believe

Believe Xorlali: The saviour exists

The saviour exists Yaa: One who is born on Thursday

One who is born on Thursday Yaaba: One who is born on Thursday

One who is born on Thursday Yaayaa: One who is born on Thursday

One who is born on Thursday Yaw: Born on Thursday

Born on Thursday Yawa: One who is born on Thursday

One who is born on Thursday Ye: The elder of twins

The elder of twins Yehowada: God's Day

God's Day Yihana: Felicitations or congratulations

Felicitations or congratulations Yomavu: Call on God

Call on God Yorkoo: born on Thursday

born on Thursday Zuhrah: Brightness

Akan names in the Bible

If you are looking for the best Akan names from the Bible, here are some of the options you could consider.

Abigail: Father, in rejoicing

Father, in rejoicing Adom: Help from Go

Help from Go Agyenim: The great one from God.

The great one from God. Daniel: A Prophet

A Prophet Danquah: Everlasting

Everlasting Elikplim: God is with me

God is with me Elinam: He is there for me.

He is there for me. Esi: One who is born on Sunday.

One who is born on Sunday. Likem: Establish me

Establish me Madonudenu: My confidence is in Him (God)

My confidence is in Him (God) Malike: I will be established

I will be established Mary: Sea of bitterness

Sea of bitterness Michael: One of the seven archangels of the God

What are twins called in Ghana?

Akan twins do have special names. The names vary between the younger and the elder twin. Here is a list of Akan twin names

Akwesi and Akosua: Born of Sunday

Born of Sunday Annah and Anane: The fourth born

The fourth born Kofi and Efua: Born on Friday

Born on Friday Kojo and Adwoa: Born on Monday

Born on Monday Kwaben and Abena: Born on Tuesday

Born on Tuesday Kwaku and Ekua: Born on Wednesday

Born on Wednesday Kwame and Ama: Born on Sartuday

Born on Sartuday Mensah and Mansah: Born third in a family

Born third in a family Panyin and Kakra: Older and younger

Older and younger Yaw and Yaa: Born on Thursday

Akan names for God and their meanings

The following is a list of some of the popular names for God among the Akan people.

AAmoasu: The one who gives rain

The one who gives rain AAmoawia: The one who makes the sunshine

The one who makes the sunshine Abommubuwafrina: The one who comes to help you if you cry for him

The one who comes to help you if you cry for him Boreborea: The one who creates everything

The one who creates everything Brekyirihuanuaadea: The one who sees it all

The one who sees it all Ipaamboao: The one who fabricates rocks

The one who fabricates rocks Nyaamaneakoasea: The one who comforts you if you are aggrieved

The one who comforts you if you are aggrieved Odoamankoma Iboadean: The creator

The creator Onyamea: The Supreme being

The Supreme being Otuamafoao: The powerful one

The powerful one Tetekwafraamoaaa: The one who has always been there and who will never change

The one who has always been there and who will never change Twoeeaduampon: The one who is like a tree

How are Ghanaians named?

The names given to children in Ghana are based on the local dialects of the various ethnic groups or typically based on the day of their birth, like Monday or Sunday.

Is Asante a Ghanaian name?

Yes, it is a Ghanaian name that is also spelt Asantewaa. It is a name that means a shepherd, great humanity, or dependability.

Knowing which Akan names to give your children will help you observe the traditions of your people. You may not have a lot of power concerning what name your child gets as the day they are born and the circumstances surrounding their birth could determine what name they get

