Who is the fastest soccer player? The Top 10 fastest players of all time ranked

Soccer is a physically demanding sport. Therefore, players spend much time in the gym practising when they aren't playing. This maintains them in shape and helps them enhance their game pace, which is handy when it matters the most. Regarding the fastest football players, a limited group has impacted the game with their quick speed. Who is the fastest soccer player?

Dominik Szoboszlai (L), Thierry Henry (M), and Arjen Robben (R) are among the fastest soccer players of all time. Photo: Andrew Powell, Marc Atkins, Sandra Behne (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

We analysed factors such as speed, position, playing skills, and agility to determine the fastest soccer player globally. Surveys and data from reliable sports sources played a significant role in this research.

Fastest soccer players of all time

Soccer players are among the most talented athletes worldwide. Given the sport's vigorous nature, speed is essential, with many competitors running kilometres in a few minutes. Here are the fastest football players of all time.

Player Speed in Km/h Position Thierry Henry 39.2 Forward, midfielder Micky van de Ven 37.38 Centre-back Kyle Walker 37.31 Right-back Arjen Robben 37 Winger Chiedozie Ogbene 36.93 Winger Gareth Bale 36.9 Winger Pedro Neto 36.86 Winger Dominik Szoboszlai 36.76 Midfielder Dara O'Shea 36.73 Defender Antonio Rüdiger 36.72 Centre-back

1. Thierry Henry – 39.2 km/h (24.4 mph)

Thierry Henry looks on as he presents on Amazon Prime Video before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium in London, England. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Thierry Daniel Henry

Thierry Daniel Henry Date of birth: 17 August 1977

17 August 1977 Age: 46 years old (as of June 2024)

46 years old (as of June 2024) Position: Forward, Midfielder

Who is the No. 1 fastest footballer in the world? Thierry is a former footballer, pundit, sports presenter, and professional football coach from France. In 1998, he achieved a remarkable top speed of 39.2 kilometres per hour, one of the fastest ever recorded in a major league.

2. Micky van de Ven – 37.38 km/h (23.2 mph)

Micky van de Ven of the Netherlands during a Training Session of the Netherlands Mens Football Team at the KNVB Campus on 9 October 2023 in Zeist, Netherlands. Photo: Rene Nijhuis

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael (Micky) van de Ven

Michael (Micky) van de Ven Date of birth: 19 April 2001

19 April 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)

23 years old (as of 2024) Position: Centre-back

Who is the fastest soccer player? Micky van de Ven is one of the fastest soccer players. He is considered one of the world's top young defenders, with exceptional quickness, aerial skills, and tackling abilities. Micky achieved an incredible high speed of 37.38 kilometres per hour during his team's 3-2 win over Brentford in February, the quickest by an athlete in England's top flight since statistics commenced in 2020.

3. Kyle Walker – 37.31 km/h (23.2 mph)

Kyle Walker of England talks to the media during a press conference at Frankfurt Arena on 19 June 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Photo: Eddie Keogh - The FA

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kyle Andrew Walker

Kyle Andrew Walker Date of birth: 28 May 1990

28 May 1990 Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)

34 years old (as of 2024) Position: Right-back

Who is the fastest man in soccer history? Kyle Walker is one of the fastest soccer players. He is regarded as one of the world's top right-backs, with a reputation for pace, physicality, and game-reading. During his sixth season with City, the English footballer reached a top speed of 37.31 km/h.

4. Arjen Robben – 37 km/h (23.0 mph)

Arjen Robben looks on during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between Netherlands and Slovakia at Durban Stadium. Photo: Alex Livesey - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Arjen Robben

Arjen Robben Date of birth: 23 January 1984

23 January 1984 Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)

40 years old (as of 2024) Position: Winger

Who is the fastest player in the world? Arjen Robben. He is considered one of the most talented athletes of his generation. Arjen Robben recorded the fastest speed ever achieved by a footballer: 37 kilometres per hour while assisting in the Netherlands' 5-1 obliteration of Spain.

5. Chiedozie Ogbene – 36.93 km/h (22.9 mph)

Chiedozie Ogbene #20 of Ireland during the Republic of Ireland V Belgium, International friendly match at Aviva Stadium on 23 March 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. Photo: Tim Clayton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Chiedozie Somkelechukwu Ogbene

Chiedozie Somkelechukwu Ogbene Date of birth: 1 May 1997

1 May 1997 Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)

27 years old (as of 2024) Position: Winger

Chiedozie Ogbene is an Irish competent footballer who plays on the wing for the Republic of Ireland national team and EFL Championship club Luton Town. Chiedozie Ogbene was previously listed as the Premier League's fastest player, clocking 36.93 km/h in a game between Luton versus Fulham in September 2023.

6. Gareth Bale – 36.9 km/h (22.9 mph)

Gareth Bale of Wales celebrates following their side's victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier knockout round play-off match between Wales and Austria at Cardiff City Stadium. Photo: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gareth Frank Bale MBE

Gareth Frank Bale MBE Date of birth: 16 July 1989

16 July 1989 Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)

34 years old (as of 2024) Position: Winger

Gareth Bale is a Welsh retired professional footballer who starred as a winger for Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, and the Wales national team. He once attained a recorded speed of 36.9 kilometres per hour. Gareth reached top speed with his spectacular goal at Mestalla during the Copa del Rey final versus Barcelona, racing 59.1 m in 7.04s.

7. Pedro Neto – 36.86 km/h (22.9 mph)

Pedro Neto of Portugal poses for a portrait during the Portugal Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on 9 June 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Aitor Alcalde - UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Pedro Lomba Neto

Pedro Lomba Neto Date of birth: 9 March 2000

9 March 2000 Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)

24 years old (as of 2024) Position: Winger

Who is the fastest soccer player ever? Pedro Neto is one of the quickest players in the world. He is a competent Portuguese footballer. Pedro Neto reached his highest speed of 36.86 when Luton faced Wolves in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season.

8. Dominik Szoboszlai – 36.76 km/h (22.8 mph)

Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary poses for a portrait during the Hungary Portrait session ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany on 28 May 2024 in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Alex Pantling - UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai Date of birth: 25 October 2000

25 October 2000 Age: 23 years old (as of June 2024)

23 years old (as of June 2024) Position: Midfielder

Dominik Szoboszlai is an accomplished football player from Hungary. He is the Hungary national team captain and a Premier League Liverpool midfielder. Dominik Szoboszlai became the second-fastest footballer in the Premier League's history against Wolves, with a peak speed of 36.76 kilometres per hour.

9. Dara O'Shea – 36.73 km/h (22.8 mph)

Dara O'Shea of the Republic of Ireland before the international friendly match between the Republic of Ireland and Hungary at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dara Joseph O'Shea

Dara Joseph O'Shea Date of birth: 4 March 1999

4 March 1999 Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)

25 years old (as of 2024) Position: Defender

Dara O'Shea is an established footballer representing Ireland. He is a defender for Burnley in the English Football Championship and the Republic of Ireland national squad. Dara O'Shea reached a high speed of 36.73 kilometres per hour when Burnley faced Crystal Palace in a Premier League match in the 2023-24 season.

10. Antonio Rüdiger – 36.72 km/h (22.8 mph)

Antonio Rüdiger speaks to the media during a press conference at DFB Medienzentrum Herzo Base on 5 June 2024 in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Antonio Rüdiger

Antonio Rüdiger Date of birth: 3 March 1993

3 March 1993 Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)

31 years old (as of 2024) Position: Centre-back

Antonio Rüdiger is a professional football player from Germany. He is a centre-back for the German national team and La Liga club Real Madrid. Antonio Rudiger recorded an incredible 36.72 kilometres per hour against seaside team Brighton & Hove Albion while playing for Chelsea in the 21/22 season.

Who is the fastest soccer player in mph?

Thierry Henry is the fastest soccer player, running 24.4 miles per hour. Is Mbappé the fastest player? No, but Kylian Mbappé is also among the fastest players in the world now, with a top speed of 36.1 kilometres per hour.

Who is the fastest player in Premier League history?

Thierry Henry is considered one of the highest top speeds recorded in a major league. In 1998, he clocked 39.2 kilometres per hour, making him the quickest soccer player.

These are among the fastest soccer players of all time. Having the fastest players allows a team to transition swiftly and expose competitors during defensive manoeuvres. A speedy player can outperform sluggish defenders.

Yen.com.gh recently published a fantastic list of the fastest rappers in the world. Rappers are the genre's central musicians. They use spoken word to create rhymes that convey emotions, tell stories, and challenge cultural norms.

Rap is a crucial element of hip-hop music. Raps are frequently delivered at varying speeds, with some reciting multiple phrases per second. However, the genres' defining characteristics are content, pace, and delivery. Read the article to find out who the fastest rappers in the world are.

Source: YEN.com.gh