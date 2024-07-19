Who is the fastest soccer player? The Top 10 fastest players of all time ranked
Soccer is a physically demanding sport. Therefore, players spend much time in the gym practising when they aren't playing. This maintains them in shape and helps them enhance their game pace, which is handy when it matters the most. Regarding the fastest football players, a limited group has impacted the game with their quick speed. Who is the fastest soccer player?
We analysed factors such as speed, position, playing skills, and agility to determine the fastest soccer player globally. Surveys and data from reliable sports sources played a significant role in this research.
Fastest soccer players of all time
Soccer players are among the most talented athletes worldwide. Given the sport's vigorous nature, speed is essential, with many competitors running kilometres in a few minutes. Here are the fastest football players of all time.
|Player
|Speed in Km/h
|Position
|Thierry Henry
|39.2
|Forward, midfielder
|Micky van de Ven
|37.38
|Centre-back
|Kyle Walker
|37.31
|Right-back
|Arjen Robben
|37
|Winger
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|36.93
|Winger
|Gareth Bale
|36.9
|Winger
|Pedro Neto
|36.86
|Winger
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|36.76
|Midfielder
|Dara O'Shea
|36.73
|Defender
|Antonio Rüdiger
|36.72
|Centre-back
1. Thierry Henry – 39.2 km/h (24.4 mph)
- Full name: Thierry Daniel Henry
- Date of birth: 17 August 1977
- Age: 46 years old (as of June 2024)
- Position: Forward, Midfielder
Who is the No. 1 fastest footballer in the world? Thierry is a former footballer, pundit, sports presenter, and professional football coach from France. In 1998, he achieved a remarkable top speed of 39.2 kilometres per hour, one of the fastest ever recorded in a major league.
2. Micky van de Ven – 37.38 km/h (23.2 mph)
- Full name: Michael (Micky) van de Ven
- Date of birth: 19 April 2001
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
- Position: Centre-back
Who is the fastest soccer player? Micky van de Ven is one of the fastest soccer players. He is considered one of the world's top young defenders, with exceptional quickness, aerial skills, and tackling abilities. Micky achieved an incredible high speed of 37.38 kilometres per hour during his team's 3-2 win over Brentford in February, the quickest by an athlete in England's top flight since statistics commenced in 2020.
3. Kyle Walker – 37.31 km/h (23.2 mph)
- Full name: Kyle Andrew Walker
- Date of birth: 28 May 1990
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)
- Position: Right-back
Who is the fastest man in soccer history? Kyle Walker is one of the fastest soccer players. He is regarded as one of the world's top right-backs, with a reputation for pace, physicality, and game-reading. During his sixth season with City, the English footballer reached a top speed of 37.31 km/h.
4. Arjen Robben – 37 km/h (23.0 mph)
- Full name: Arjen Robben
- Date of birth: 23 January 1984
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)
- Position: Winger
Who is the fastest player in the world? Arjen Robben. He is considered one of the most talented athletes of his generation. Arjen Robben recorded the fastest speed ever achieved by a footballer: 37 kilometres per hour while assisting in the Netherlands' 5-1 obliteration of Spain.
5. Chiedozie Ogbene – 36.93 km/h (22.9 mph)
- Full name: Chiedozie Somkelechukwu Ogbene
- Date of birth: 1 May 1997
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)
- Position: Winger
Chiedozie Ogbene is an Irish competent footballer who plays on the wing for the Republic of Ireland national team and EFL Championship club Luton Town. Chiedozie Ogbene was previously listed as the Premier League's fastest player, clocking 36.93 km/h in a game between Luton versus Fulham in September 2023.
6. Gareth Bale – 36.9 km/h (22.9 mph)
- Full name: Gareth Frank Bale MBE
- Date of birth: 16 July 1989
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)
- Position: Winger
Gareth Bale is a Welsh retired professional footballer who starred as a winger for Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, and the Wales national team. He once attained a recorded speed of 36.9 kilometres per hour. Gareth reached top speed with his spectacular goal at Mestalla during the Copa del Rey final versus Barcelona, racing 59.1 m in 7.04s.
7. Pedro Neto – 36.86 km/h (22.9 mph)
- Full name: Pedro Lomba Neto
- Date of birth: 9 March 2000
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)
- Position: Winger
Who is the fastest soccer player ever? Pedro Neto is one of the quickest players in the world. He is a competent Portuguese footballer. Pedro Neto reached his highest speed of 36.86 when Luton faced Wolves in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season.
8. Dominik Szoboszlai – 36.76 km/h (22.8 mph)
- Full name: Dominik Szoboszlai
- Date of birth: 25 October 2000
- Age: 23 years old (as of June 2024)
- Position: Midfielder
Dominik Szoboszlai is an accomplished football player from Hungary. He is the Hungary national team captain and a Premier League Liverpool midfielder. Dominik Szoboszlai became the second-fastest footballer in the Premier League's history against Wolves, with a peak speed of 36.76 kilometres per hour.
9. Dara O'Shea – 36.73 km/h (22.8 mph)
- Full name: Dara Joseph O'Shea
- Date of birth: 4 March 1999
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)
- Position: Defender
Dara O'Shea is an established footballer representing Ireland. He is a defender for Burnley in the English Football Championship and the Republic of Ireland national squad. Dara O'Shea reached a high speed of 36.73 kilometres per hour when Burnley faced Crystal Palace in a Premier League match in the 2023-24 season.
10. Antonio Rüdiger – 36.72 km/h (22.8 mph)
- Full name: Antonio Rüdiger
- Date of birth: 3 March 1993
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)
- Position: Centre-back
Antonio Rüdiger is a professional football player from Germany. He is a centre-back for the German national team and La Liga club Real Madrid. Antonio Rudiger recorded an incredible 36.72 kilometres per hour against seaside team Brighton & Hove Albion while playing for Chelsea in the 21/22 season.
Who is the fastest soccer player in mph?
Thierry Henry is the fastest soccer player, running 24.4 miles per hour. Is Mbappé the fastest player? No, but Kylian Mbappé is also among the fastest players in the world now, with a top speed of 36.1 kilometres per hour.
Who is the fastest player in Premier League history?
Thierry Henry is considered one of the highest top speeds recorded in a major league. In 1998, he clocked 39.2 kilometres per hour, making him the quickest soccer player.
These are among the fastest soccer players of all time. Having the fastest players allows a team to transition swiftly and expose competitors during defensive manoeuvres. A speedy player can outperform sluggish defenders.
