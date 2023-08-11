15 older country singers who are on top of their game despite their age
Country music originates from the Southern parts of the United States. The genre emerged in the 1920s and produced some of the best musicians. But despite new names coming up, some old-timers continue to make music today. Learn all about older country singers who are still on top of the game.
Older country singers include names that have been in the game the longest. These stars have dominated different generations and don't seem like stopping. Despite their age, they continue to entertain fans.
15 older country singers
Country music is home to some of the biggest artists in showbiz. These stars enjoy immense success and are some of the most followed. But did you know that some old-timers are still producing music? Here is a list of older country singers still alive.
1. Willie Hugh Nelson
- Date of birth: 29 April 1933
- Age: 90 years old (as of 2023)
- Years active: 1956–present
Willie Hugh Nelson is among the top old male country singers. He was born in Abbot, Texas, USA, to Ira Doyle Nelson and Myrle Marie (née Greenhaw). Willie Nelson's discography includes 99 studio albums (73 solo and 26 collaborative studio albums), 14 live albums, 51 compilation albums and 41 video albums.
2. Billie Jean Horton
- Date of birth: 6 June 1933
- Age: 90 years old (as of 2023)
- Years active: 1952–1980s
Billie Jean Horton is among the top older female country singers. She was born in Bossier City, Louisiana, USA. Some of her singles and EPs include Angel Hands (1961), Ocean of Tears (1961) and Here Comes Trouble (1962).
3. Ronnie Milsap
- Date of birth: 16 January 1943
- Age: 80 years old (as of 2023)
- Years active: 1963–present
Ronnie Lee Milsap is an American country music singer and pianist. He was popular from the 1970s to the 1980s for his crossover hits. Per Rolling Stone, Ronnie has six Grammy Awards and entered the Country Hall of Fame in 2014.
Ronnie Mislap was born in Robbinsville, North Carolina, USA. He was born with a congenital disorder that left him almost blind.
4. Dolly Parton
- Date of birth: 19 January 1946
- Age: 77 years old (as of 2023)
- Years active: 1956–present
Dolly Rebecca Parton was born in Pittman Center, Tennessee, USA, to Avie Lee Caroline (née Owens) and Robert Lee Parton Sr. She has released 48 studio albums, four collaborative albums, nine live albums, six soundtrack albums, one EP and 222 compilation albums. Dolly Parton is also the recipient of eleven Grammy Awards.
5. Linda Ronstadt
- Date of birth: 15 July 1946
- Age: 77 years old (as of 2023)
- Years active: 1965–2011
Linda Maria Ronstadt was born in Tucson, Arizona, USA, to Gilbert Ronstadt and Ruth Mary (née Copeman) Ronstadt. She has received 11 Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music awards, an Emmy Award, and an ALMA Award.
6. Emmylou Harris
- Date of birth: 2 April 1947
- Age: 76 years old (as of 2023)
- Years active: 1969–present
Emmylou Harris was born in Birmingham, Alabama, to Walter Rutland Harris and Eugenia Harris. She has 28 studio albums, including 15 compilation albums, five live albums, one soundtrack album, four video albums and two box sets. Emmylou has 13 Grammy Awards and is a 2008 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee.
7. Hank Williams Jr.
- Date of birth: 26 May 1949
- Age: 74 years old (as of 2023)
- Years active: 1964–present
Randall Hank Williams is one of the USA's top older country singer male superstars. He is the son of famous country musicians Hank Williams and Audrey Williams. Hank Williams Jr. has released 56 studio albums, 25 compilation albums, 109 singles and 24 music videos.
7. George Strait
- Date of birth: 18 May 1952
- Age: 71 years old (as of 2023)
- Years active: 1976–present
George Harvey Strait Sr. is a famous country music singer, songwriter, actor, and music producer from the USA. He was born in Poteet, Texas, USA, to John Byron Strait Sr. and Doris Jean Couser. George is among the best-selling musicians, with 120 million copies sold worldwide. He has 30 studio, three live, and 11 compilation albums.
9. Reba McEntire
- Date of birth: 28 March 1955
- Age: 68 years old (as of 2023)
- Years active: 1975–present
Reba Nell McEntire was born in McAlester, Oklahoma, to Clark and Jacqueline McEntire. She has 32 studio albums, 25 compilation albums, two live albums and three extended plays (EPs).
10. Vince Gill
- Date of birth: 12 April 1957
- Age: 66 years old (as of 2023)
- Years active: 1975–present
Vincent Grant Gill is a former frontman of the 1970s country rock band Pure Prairie League. He was born in Norman, Oklahoma, to J. Stanley Gill and Jerene Gill.
Gill has 18 studio albums, 16 compilation albums and one extended play. He has 22 Grammy Awards, is a 2007 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, and a 2016 Guitar Center Rock Walk inductee.
11. Randy Travis
- Date of birth: 4 May 1959
- Age: 64 years old (as of 2023)
- Years active: 1978–2013; 2016–present
Randy Bruce Traywick, known professionally as Randy Travis, was born in Marshville, North Carolina, to Bobbie (née Tucker) and Harold Traywick. The star was active from 1978 until being incapacitated by a stroke in 2013. However, he made a comeback in 2016.
12. Tanya Tucker
- Date of birth: 10 October 1958
- Age: 64 years old (as of August 2023)
- Years active: 1971–present
Tanya Denise Tucker was born in Seminole, Texas and is the youngest of three children born to Jesse "Beau" and Juanita Tucker. She released her first hit, Delta Dawn, in 1972 at 13. Tanya has 26 studio albums, three live albums, 30 compilation albums, nine video albums and one box set.
She has three Academy of Country Music Awards, two Country Music Association Awards and two Grammy Awards.
13. Alan Jackson
- Date of birth: 17 October 1958
- Age: 64 years old (as of 2023)
- Years active: 1983–present
Alan Eugene Jackson is an American singer-songwriter known for performing in a neotraditional country style. He was born in Newnan, Georgia, to Joseph Eugene "Daddy Gene" Jackson and Ruth Musick "Mama Ruth" Jackson.
Alan has released 21 studio albums, including two Christmas albums, a tribute album for the label, and 14 compilation albums.
14. Toby Keith
- Date of birth: 8 July 1961
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2023)
- Years active: 1993–present
Toby Keith Covel, known professionally as Toby Keith, is among the top 90s male country singers. He was born in Clinton, Oklahoma, to Carolyn Joan (nee Ross) and Hubert K. Covel, Jr. Toby has released 19 studio albums, 2 Christmas albums, and five compilation albums.
15. Garth Brooks
- Date of birth: 7 February 1962
- Age: 61 years old (as of 2023)
- Years active: 1985–2001, 2005–present
Troyal Garth Brooks is among the top male country singers over 60. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Troyal Raymond Brooks Jr and Colleen McElroy Carroll. Garth Brooks has released 16 studio albums, tw
o live and 51 singles.
Who is the oldest male singer still alive?
Mervin Shiner is the oldest male singer at 102 (as of 2023). He was born on 20 February 1921. William Foster Hayes III, also known as Bill Hayes, second place at 98 years old (as of 2023).
Who is the oldest female singer still alive?
Jane Morgan is the oldest female singer at 99 (as of 2023). She was born on 3 May 1924.
Older country singers include stars who have been in the genre the longest. These stars are pacesetters ushering the new generation into the genre. Thanks to the devotion of these singers, country music has grown.
