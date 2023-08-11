15 older country singers who are on top of their game despite their age

Country music originates from the Southern parts of the United States. The genre emerged in the 1920s and produced some of the best musicians. But despite new names coming up, some old-timers continue to make music today. Learn all about older country singers who are still on top of the game.

Willie Nelson, Toby Keith, Tanya Tucker and Dolly Parton. Photo: Rob Kim, Jason Kempin, Theo Wargo, John Shearer (modified by author)

Older country singers include names that have been in the game the longest. These stars have dominated different generations and don't seem like stopping. Despite their age, they continue to entertain fans.

15 older country singers

Country music is home to some of the biggest artists in showbiz. These stars enjoy immense success and are some of the most followed. But did you know that some old-timers are still producing music? Here is a list of older country singers still alive.

1. Willie Hugh Nelson

Musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally in Austin, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell

Date of birth: 29 April 1933

29 April 1933 Age: 90 years old (as of 2023)

90 years old (as of 2023) Years active: 1956–present

Willie Hugh Nelson is among the top old male country singers. He was born in Abbot, Texas, USA, to Ira Doyle Nelson and Myrle Marie (née Greenhaw). Willie Nelson's discography includes 99 studio albums (73 solo and 26 collaborative studio albums), 14 live albums, 51 compilation albums and 41 video albums.

2. Billie Jean Horton

Date of birth: 6 June 1933

6 June 1933 Age: 90 years old (as of 2023)

90 years old (as of 2023) Years active: 1952–1980s

Billie Jean Horton is among the top older female country singers. She was born in Bossier City, Louisiana, USA. Some of her singles and EPs include Angel Hands (1961), Ocean of Tears (1961) and Here Comes Trouble (1962).

3. Ronnie Milsap

Singer Ronnie Milsap attends "An Opry Salute to Ray Charles" at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Anna Webber

Date of birth: 16 January 1943

16 January 1943 Age: 80 years old (as of 2023)

80 years old (as of 2023) Years active: 1963–present

Ronnie Lee Milsap is an American country music singer and pianist. He was popular from the 1970s to the 1980s for his crossover hits. Per Rolling Stone, Ronnie has six Grammy Awards and entered the Country Hall of Fame in 2014.

Ronnie Mislap was born in Robbinsville, North Carolina, USA. He was born with a congenital disorder that left him almost blind.

4. Dolly Parton

Singer Dolly Parton arrives for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Omar Vega

Date of birth: 19 January 1946

19 January 1946 Age: 77 years old (as of 2023)

77 years old (as of 2023) Years active: 1956–present

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born in Pittman Center, Tennessee, USA, to Avie Lee Caroline (née Owens) and Robert Lee Parton Sr. She has released 48 studio albums, four collaborative albums, nine live albums, six soundtrack albums, one EP and 222 compilation albums. Dolly Parton is also the recipient of eleven Grammy Awards.

5. Linda Ronstadt

Musician Linda Ronstadt accepts the Trailblazer Award onstage during the 2008 ALMA Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Photo: Vince Bucci

Date of birth: 15 July 1946

15 July 1946 Age: 77 years old (as of 2023)

77 years old (as of 2023) Years active: 1965–2011

Linda Maria Ronstadt was born in Tucson, Arizona, USA, to Gilbert Ronstadt and Ruth Mary (née Copeman) Ronstadt. She has received 11 Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music awards, an Emmy Award, and an ALMA Award.

6. Emmylou Harris

Emmylou Harris performs onstage at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, TN. Photo: Brett Carlsen

Date of birth: 2 April 1947

2 April 1947 Age: 76 years old (as of 2023)

76 years old (as of 2023) Years active: 1969–present

Emmylou Harris was born in Birmingham, Alabama, to Walter Rutland Harris and Eugenia Harris. She has 28 studio albums, including 15 compilation albums, five live albums, one soundtrack album, four video albums and two box sets. Emmylou has 13 Grammy Awards and is a 2008 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee.

7. Hank Williams Jr.

Hank Williams Jr. performs at DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato

Date of birth: 26 May 1949

26 May 1949 Age: 74 years old (as of 2023)

74 years old (as of 2023) Years active: 1964–present

Randall Hank Williams is one of the USA's top older country singer male superstars. He is the son of famous country musicians Hank Williams and Audrey Williams. Hank Williams Jr. has released 56 studio albums, 25 compilation albums, 109 singles and 24 music videos.

7. George Strait

Singer-songwriter George Strait performs onstage during the 11th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Date of birth: 18 May 1952

18 May 1952 Age: 71 years old (as of 2023)

71 years old (as of 2023) Years active: 1976–present

George Harvey Strait Sr. is a famous country music singer, songwriter, actor, and music producer from the USA. He was born in Poteet, Texas, USA, to John Byron Strait Sr. and Doris Jean Couser. George is among the best-selling musicians, with 120 million copies sold worldwide. He has 30 studio, three live, and 11 compilation albums.

9. Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire speaks on CMA Close Up Stage during CMA Fest 2023 at Music City Center at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Date of birth: 28 March 1955

28 March 1955 Age: 68 years old (as of 2023)

68 years old (as of 2023) Years active: 1975–present

Reba Nell McEntire was born in McAlester, Oklahoma, to Clark and Jacqueline McEntire. She has 32 studio albums, 25 compilation albums, two live albums and three extended plays (EPs).

10. Vince Gill

Vince Gill performs onstage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Date of birth: 12 April 1957

12 April 1957 Age: 66 years old (as of 2023)

66 years old (as of 2023) Years active: 1975–present

Vincent Grant Gill is a former frontman of the 1970s country rock band Pure Prairie League. He was born in Norman, Oklahoma, to J. Stanley Gill and Jerene Gill.

Gill has 18 studio albums, 16 compilation albums and one extended play. He has 22 Grammy Awards, is a 2007 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, and a 2016 Guitar Center Rock Walk inductee.

11. Randy Travis

Randy Travis during the Randy Travis Wax Figure Unveiling At Madame Tussauds Nashville at Madame Tussauds Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Anna Webber

Date of birth: 4 May 1959

4 May 1959 Age: 64 years old (as of 2023)

64 years old (as of 2023) Years active: 1978–2013; 2016–present

Randy Bruce Traywick, known professionally as Randy Travis, was born in Marshville, North Carolina, to Bobbie (née Tucker) and Harold Traywick. The star was active from 1978 until being incapacitated by a stroke in 2013. However, he made a comeback in 2016.

12. Tanya Tucker

Singer-songwriter Tanya Tucker performs onstage while taping the long-running music series "Austin City Limits" at ACL Live in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Date of birth: 10 October 1958

10 October 1958 Age: 64 years old (as of August 2023)

64 years old (as of August 2023) Years active: 1971–present

Tanya Denise Tucker was born in Seminole, Texas and is the youngest of three children born to Jesse "Beau" and Juanita Tucker. She released her first hit, Delta Dawn, in 1972 at 13. Tanya has 26 studio albums, three live albums, 30 compilation albums, nine video albums and one box set.

She has three Academy of Country Music Awards, two Country Music Association Awards and two Grammy Awards.

13. Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson performs on stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Date of birth: 17 October 1958

17 October 1958 Age: 64 years old (as of 2023)

64 years old (as of 2023) Years active: 1983–present

Alan Eugene Jackson is an American singer-songwriter known for performing in a neotraditional country style. He was born in Newnan, Georgia, to Joseph Eugene "Daddy Gene" Jackson and Ruth Musick "Mama Ruth" Jackson.

Alan has released 21 studio albums, including two Christmas albums, a tribute album for the label, and 14 compilation albums.

14. Toby Keith

Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at Frank Irwin Center in Austin, Texas. Photo: Erika Goldring

Date of birth: 8 July 1961

8 July 1961 Age: 62 years old (as of 2023)

62 years old (as of 2023) Years active: 1993–present

Toby Keith Covel, known professionally as Toby Keith, is among the top 90s male country singers. He was born in Clinton, Oklahoma, to Carolyn Joan (nee Ross) and Hubert K. Covel, Jr. Toby has released 19 studio albums, 2 Christmas albums, and five compilation albums.

15. Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks speaks at the 2023 Music City Walk of Fame Induction ceremony at Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Date of birth: 7 February 1962

7 February 1962 Age: 61 years old (as of 2023)

61 years old (as of 2023) Years active: 1985–2001, 2005–present

Troyal Garth Brooks is among the top male country singers over 60. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Troyal Raymond Brooks Jr and Colleen McElroy Carroll. Garth Brooks has released 16 studio albums, tw

o live and 51 singles.

Who is the oldest male singer still alive?

Mervin Shiner is the oldest male singer at 102 (as of 2023). He was born on 20 February 1921. William Foster Hayes III, also known as Bill Hayes, second place at 98 years old (as of 2023).

Who is the oldest female singer still alive?

Jane Morgan is the oldest female singer at 99 (as of 2023). She was born on 3 May 1924.

Older country singers include stars who have been in the genre the longest. These stars are pacesetters ushering the new generation into the genre. Thanks to the devotion of these singers, country music has grown.

