Kylian Mbappé's girlfriend: Meet the Belgium model Rose Bertram

Kylian Mbappé is a French competitive football player who plays for the France national football team and Ligue 1 club, Paris Saint-Germain F.C. He is considered one of the world's top young players, known for his outstanding dribbling skills and speed on the pitch. But despite his exceptional skills and promising career, many fans are curious about his personal life. For instance, who is Kylian Mbappé's girlfriend?

Rose Bertram attends the "The Zone Of Interest" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Kylian Mbappé reportedly dates Rose Bertram, a well-known Belgian model and social media influencer. Rose was enlisted into a modelling agency at 13 and then cast by Dominique agency, where she shot to popularity during a session with photographer Juergen Teller.

Rose Bertram's profile summary

Full name Stephanie Rose Bertram Famous as Rose Bertram Gender Female Date of birth 26 October 1994 Age 28 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Kortrijk, Belgium Current residence Istanbul, Turkey Nationality Belgian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 138 Weight in kilograms 63 Body measurements in inches 37-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 93-63-88 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Kylian Mbappé Children Naleya, Zaylee Father Dave Bertram Mother Maria Silvia Pato Sambou Profession Model, social media influencer Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @rose_bertram

Kylian Mbappé's girlfriend's biography

The French footballer's alleged girlfriend, Rose Bertram, was born in Kortrijk, Belgium, to her parents, Dave Bertram and Maria Silvia Pato Sambou. What ethnicity is Bertram? She is of mixed race; her father is a Scottish-born Belgian, while her mom is of Angolan-Portuguese-Senegalese origin.

Rose Bertram attends the "Le Retour (Homecoming)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Kristy Sparow

How old is Rose Bertram?

The Belgian model's age is 28 years old as of July 2023. She was born on 26 October 1994. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Rose is a renowned Belgian model and social media influencer. Her mum signed her to a modelling agency at 13. Bertram was discovered by the Dominique agency when she was 16 and caught the attention of Juergen Teller in a photo shoot for Jambox; she has subsequently worked in ads for L'Oréal, H&M, Primark, Agent Provocateur, and Hunkemöller, among others.

When Rose was 18, she relocated to the States and contracted with Marilyn. She modelled for various fashion brands and was the subject of picture stories in Oyster, taken by Tyler, the Creator, and Galore. Bertram was the initial Belgian model to appear in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue marketing in 2015.

What is Rose Bertram's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. She earns her income through her modelling career. Her boyfriend's net worth is estimated at $180 million. He makes his income through his soccer career.

Are Rose Bertram and Kylian Mbappé dating?

The Belgian model is allegedly dating the French Kylian Mbappé. However, neither Mbappé nor Rose has officially confirmed their relationship.

How many kids does Rose Bertram have?

The famous model has two children, Zaylee and Naleya Rose, whom she had with her ex-boyfriend, Dutch footballer Gregory van der Wiel.

How tall is Kylian Mbappé's girlfriend?

His girlfriend, Rose Bertram's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 138 pounds or 63 kilograms. In addition, she has blonde hair and green eyes. Her body measurements are 37-25-35 inches or 93-63-88 centimetres.

FAQs

How did Rose Bertram get famous? She rose to prominence after being cast by the Dominique agency, where she catapulted to fame after a session with photographer Juergen Teller. How old is Rose Bertram? She is 28 years old as of July 2023. She was born on 26 October 1994. Where was Rose Bertram born? She was born in Kortrijk, Belgium. Who is Rose Bertram's father? Her father is called Dave Bertram. How many children does Rose Bertram have? She has two kids; Zaylee and Naleya Rose. What happened with Rose Bertram? She divorced her ex-boyfriend, Gregory van der Wiel, in 2022. Who is Mbappé's ex-girlfriend? His ex-girlfriend is Ines Rau, a famous model from France.

Kylian Mbappé's girlfriend is allegedly Rose Bertram, a famous Belgium model and social media influencer. They reportedly began dating in 2022. The two have not, however, declared their relationship to the public.

