Lamine Yamal announced himself at the 2024 European Championship in Germany by breaking one of Cristiano Ronaldo's records

The Barcelona youngster scored a Goal of the Tournament contender in Spain's victory over France in their semi-final encounter

Yen.com.gh examines the six youngest scorers in the history of the Euros, including Wayne Rooney and Renato Sanches

Lamine Yamal continues to break records, making European Championship history this week.

The Spain teenager’s remarkable goal in the semi-final against France made him the youngest player to score in the tournament.

Lamine Yamal and Wayne Rooney are among the youngest goal-scorers in European Championship history. Photos by Stu Forster/Chris Brunskill Ltd/Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

At just 16, Yamal is already impacting games at the highest level.

Following Yamal's historic moment, Yen.com.gh has revisited the youngest goalscorers in European Championship history.

Youngest goalscorers in European Championship history

6. Arda Güler - 19 years, 114 days (Turkey)

According to Opta Stats, Güler recently became the fifth-youngest goal-scorer in UEFA Euro history, surpassing Ronaldo’s debut scoring record.

The rising star, often compared to Lionel Messi, scored his goal during the 2024 tournament against Georgia, contributing to Turkey's 3-1 win.

5. Dragan Stojkovic – 19 years, 108 days old (Yugoslavia)

In Euro 1984, while Michel Platini’s performances for France stole the spotlight, 19-year-old Dragan Stojkovic made history for Yugoslavia by becoming the youngest player to score in the tournament, netting a late penalty in a 3-2 defeat to France.

4. Renato Sanches – 18 years, 317 days old (Portugal)

At Euro 2016, 18-year-old Renato Sanches was pivotal in Portugal's first international triumph.

He scored in the quarter-final against Poland, helping the team progress and eventually win the championship.

Sanches' stellar performances earned him the Young Player of the Tournament award.

3. Wayne Rooney – 18 years, 237 days old (England)

Wayne Rooney burst onto the scene at Euro 2004, scoring four goals for England and becoming the youngest goalscorer in the tournament with his strike against Switzerland, per Euro Sport.

Despite his impressive run, England was knocked out by Portugal in the quarter-finals, where Rooney suffered a broken metatarsal.

2. Johan Vonlanthen – 18 years, 141 days old (Switzerland)

Rooney's record was quickly surpassed by Switzerland’s Johan Vonlanthen, who scored against France just four days later at Euro 2004.

Despite his early promise, Vonlanthen's international career did not reach great heights, with only six goals in 40 caps.

1. Lamine Yamal – 16 years, 362 days old (Spain)

Lamine Yamal is now the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history.

The Barcelona prodigy, who already set records as Spain’s youngest debutant and scorer, delivered a stunning goal against France at Euro 2024.

Yamal’s performance, including three assists and a crucial goal, highlights his extraordinary talent. Spain teammate Jesus Navas is six years older than Yamal's father.

Yamal's dad's response to viral video stuns fans

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh also reported that Lamine Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraou, gave a memorable response to a viral picture of his son with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

The photo, taken when Messi was 20, shows him bathing a young Yamal during a UNICEF charity photoshoot.

When asked if this moment was a blessing for his son, Nasraou's reply surprised many football fans.

