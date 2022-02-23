Where is Curtis Harper today? The story of the boxer who walked out of the ring

Boxing has always been the theatre of the unexpected. The sport can end abruptly and in complete devastation. Unlike in football, you know well that the game must end after 90 minutes. But do not expect a boxing match to end after 12 rounds. Perhaps the events on 24th August 2018 can better explain the uniqueness of boxing. Professional boxer Curtis Harper did the unexpected by leaving the ring seconds after the bell rang to start his fight against Efe Ajagba.

Curtis Harper smiling for the camera before a match.

Source: UGC

Curtis Harper is an American professional boxer well known as the boxer who walked out of the ring. He spent eight years in obscurity before his bout on 24th August 2018, winning some crucial bouts and losing.

His record before walking out of the ring after one second stood at 13-6, with nine knockouts and three defeats by knockout. Between 2014 and 2018, Curtis had only won one fight after knocking out Andrew Greeley in the third round of their . So, what is Curtis Harper's story, and where is he in 2022?

Curtis Harper’s profile summary

Full name: Curtis Harper

Curtis Harper Nickname: The Hurt

The Hurt Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 25th June 1988

25th June 1988 Birth sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Jacksonville, Florida, United States

Jacksonville, Florida, United States Age: 33

33 Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Weight: 113 kilograms

113 kilograms Height: 1.88 metres (6 feet 2 inches)

1.88 metres (6 feet 2 inches) Reach: 1.99 metres

1.99 metres Weight class: Heavyweight

Heavyweight Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Religion: Orthodox

Orthodox Marital status: Married

Married Profession: Professional boxer

Professional boxer Years active: 2010-present

2010-present YouTube: Curtis Harper

Who is Curtis Harper?

Curtis was born on 25th June 1988 (age 33) in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. He grew up in Jacksonville, where he schooled and even experienced childhood. Harper's ethnicity is black since his parents are African-American.

While growing up, Harper always wanted to be a boxer. He trained hard throughout his teens and even went one-on-one against some of his opponents. His dream of becoming a professional boxer came true when he had his first professional match in 2010 when he was 22 years old.

Professional career

Chris Arreola (R) lands a punch against Curtis Harper during their 10 round heavyweight bout at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California.

Source: Getty Images

Curtis started his professional boxing career in 2010. His debut match was against Yasmany Consuegra on 16th February 2022 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, United States. He lost the match through a technical knockout in the first of four rounds.

The first loss of his professional boxing debut made Curtis devastated. It forced him to rethink his strategy and figure out how to win. On 18th June 2011, he had his second professional boxing match against David Loy at Ritz Theatre, Tampa, United States. Luckily, Curtis redeemed himself and won the bout through a technical knockout in the first round.

After his first win, Harper went on to win six bouts in a row. Out of the six, he won three by knocking out his opponents, two through a technical knockout and one through a unanimous decision by the judges. On 8th March 2013, one year after winning his sixth match in a row, Curtis Harper experienced the second defeat of his professional career in the hands of Gerald Washington.

He also lost a second in a row and a third in his profession to Donovan Dennis on 28th June 2013. His next fight the same year was against Earl Ladson on 21st September 2013 at Benton Convention Center, Winston-Salem, United States. Curtis won the match through a unanimous decision after six rounds.

Between 2014 and 2017, Curtis Harper engaged in seven fights. The boxer won five fights and lost two. His last fight of 2017 was a win against Andrew Greeley on 11th August 2017 through a technical knockout. The match prepared Curtis to face Efe Ajagba one year later.

Why did Harper walk out of the ring?

The Ajagba vs Harper match was a controversial one. On 24th August 2018, Curtis Harper met Efe Ajagba at the Minneapolis Armory, Minneapolis, United States. Efe had a solid record before the match, with 6-0, 5 KOs, and expected his seventh clean sheet. Curtis Harper’s record was also good at 13-9, 9 KOs.

Curtis Harper walking out of the ring.

Source: Twitter

The fighters made their way to the ring and walked to the centre to receive their final instructions from the match referee. They then returned to their corners to await the opening bell.

Immediately the bell rang, Curtis Harper left the ring. Harper left everyone dumbfounded, and the fans booed him as he left the arena. The referee declared Ajagba the winner through disqualification because of the act.

Is Curtis Harper married?

Since he started as a boxer, the star kept his private life out of his professional life. However, he has a wife who accompanied him in some boxing matches.

Curtis Harper's wife is Sandra Rosenberg. It is unknown when the two met and got married. Furthermore, despite the couple being married, they have never come out of the public to suggest they have children.

Curtis Harper’s fast facts

Who is Curtis Harper? He is an American professional boxer well known as the boxer who walked out of the ring. How old is Curtis Harper? Harper is 33 years old as of 2022; he was born on 25th June 1988 in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. Is Curtis Harper married? Yes, the boxer is married to the love of his life, Sandra Rosenberg. Why did Harper walk out of the ring? His actions were due to the $6,000 contract that he signed on 13th August and the failure of promoters to give him a final copy of it. Why did Curtis Harper quit? He quit because he had not received a contract signed and authenticated by the event's promoters. Why did Ajagba's opponent leave the ring? Efe Ajagba’s opponent, Curtis Harper, left the boxing ring to protest a contract he had signed. Did a boxer walk out of the ring? Unfortunately, yes. Curtis Harper remains the only boxer to walk out of the ring after the opening bell of a heavyweight bout. Where is Curtis Harper today? As of 2022, whether the boxer is active or retired from the sport is unknown. He had his last match on 19th September at the Revel, Atlanta, United States.

Curtis Harper is an American professional boxer from Jacksonville, Florida, United States. He is widely known as the boxer who walked out of the ring. He left the ring after one second during his match against Efe Ajagba on 24th August 2018.

