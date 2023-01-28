Where is Justin Ryan Simpson today? All you need to know about OJ Simpson's son

Justin Ryan Simpson is a celebrity kid who gained fame and recognition due to his father O.J. Simpson, a famous NFL player, actor, and media personality. He caused a lot of controversy in the 90s after his ex-wife was murdered, culminating in a trial that caught the interest of a lot of people. His story is rarely told as great public interest is attached to his father.

Justin Ryan Simpson is the son of Nicole Brown Simpson, OJ's second wife. He has avoided any public controversies, maintaining a quiet life like his siblings. He is currently a realtor, changing the narrative of his family’s turbulent past to build a life and career for himself.

Full name Justin Ryan Simpson Gender Male Date of birth 6 August 1988 Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in kilograms 86 Weight in pound 189 Father Orenthal James Simpson Mother Nicole Brown Simpson Siblings 4 High school Gulliver Preparatory School University Florida State University Profession Real estate agent and broker

Justin Ryan Simpson's early life

As one of the living children of his controversial dad, the media spotlight has been on him since an early age. This was, however not as intense until the death of his mother, who was murdered in her home by an unknown assailant.

On 12th June 1994, Nicole was found dead alongside her boyfriend Ron Goldman with multiple stab wounds. O.J. was taken into custody as the main suspect after engaging the authorities in a car chase before his arrest. This was due to a blood-stained glove being found on his property. He was later acquitted on 9 November 1994, even though a most of the people believed he was guilty.

Ryan watched his father go through one of the longest trials, being the sole suspect in the case. He grew up living with his grandparents, Jimmy Lee Simpson and Eunice Simpson who shielded them from the troublesome period of his dad’s trial.

Educational background

He went to Gulliver Preparatory school in Pinecrest Florida in the United States, the same school his father studied in. He later furthered his studies at Florida state university, graduating with in 2010.

Career

After graduation, he opted to pursue a career in real rstate. His career as a realtor started by joining the Muffley and Associates real estate company in 2013, working as a sales professional until 2015. He then joined the Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate in Florida and worked there for three years till 2018.

Using his Entrepreneurship education, he founded his own company, Bolder Property Management. Afterwards, he joined the DHM Real Estate Group in St Petersburg, Florida, where he works.

What is Justin Ryan Simpson?

He was born on 6 August 1988 in Los Angeles, California. This makes him 34 years of March 2023. His star sign is Leo.

Justin Ryan Simpson's siblings

Justin has an older sister, Sydney Brooke Simpson, who graduated from the Gulliver's Academy before joining Boston University. She was born on October 17, 1985 and graduated with a BA in Sociology in May 2010 from the school of Arts and Sciences. She currently runs her own business Simpsy LLC, managing three properties in her area.

He also has three step sisters from his dad’s earlier marriage to his first wife, Marguerite Whitley. They are Arnelle Simpson, Jason Simpson and Aeren Simpson. Unfortunately, Aeren died on 26th August 1979, when only two years old.

Is Justin Ryan Simpson married?

He rarely lets personal information about him known in the public. However, he is dating and updated his on expecting a child where he said:

So, we did a thing… We are extremely excited, scared, nervous and in love ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ In only a few short months we will be welcoming little Lana and can’t wait for you to meet her! Below is the link to our registry if you feel like helping out a couple of first time parents. Every bit helps, especially tips and pointers from all you parents out there

Where is O.J's son now?

He lives a private life, away from the glaring eyes of the media, living in St Petersburg, Florida. He concentrates on his real estate career and rarely makes any features in the media.

What is Justin Ryan Simpson's net worth?

Justin has worked hard to get where he is despite challenges faced growing up. He has worked as a realtor in different companies, including starting his own company. He is allegedly worth $3 million and owns a mansion valued at $226,000.

FAQs

Does Justin Ryan Simpson talk to his dad? The are reportedly close, but not much has been revealed about their relationship. What does Justin Ryan Simpson do for a living? He is a real estate agent. Are Ryan and Justin siblings? Yes, they are siblings. How old is O.J Simpson's oldest son? Jason is 52 years of age. What are Ryan Simpson's measurements? He is 6 feet tall and weighs 86 kg approximately. Where is O.J Simpson's son today? He is living quietly in St. Petersburg, Florida

Justin Ryan Simpson has gone through a tough time growing up, with the death of his mother and his father's trial. Children often suffer more from challenges in their parents marriage and Ryan is no exception. He has still managed to build a successful life away from his family's controversies.

