Top 10 HesGoal alternatives for streaming football matches

Football is inarguably one of the most popular sports in today's sporting world. The various leagues in the world have millions of followers. While some of these fans attend live matches at their teams' stadiums, others opt to follow the matches via live streams. The demand for streaming live matches has given rise to numerous platforms like the HesGoal live football stream, some legal, others not so much. So what are the best HesGoal alternatives today?

HesGoal football live streaming is one of the world's most popular football streaming platforms. While its best known among football fans, the site also provides streams for boxing, Formula One racing, basketball, and tennis.

The top HesGoal alternatives

Which sites are best for streaming football? Here is a look at some reliable and legal ways to stream live football matches.

1. DStv Now

DStv Now is a free application available to DStv customers who already have a decoder and an active subscription. In such a case, you don't have to worry about missing a football match, especially if you will be away from your television when the game is being broadcast.

All you have to do is sign up for DStv Now using your DSTV credentials, and you are good to go. Through your mobile device, you can access all your subscribed TV channels. One has to be subscribed for a package that includes football channels such as SuperSport.

The only costs to stream football matches on DStv Now are the internet charges and the DStv subscription fee. You can easily stream in HD and SD video quality as per your personal choice. You can also use their website to stream live matches on your laptops and personal computers, which is very similar to HesGoal.

2. Optus Sport

Optus Sport is an Australian group of sports channels owned by Optus and launched in 2016. The channels are viewable through the company's Fetch IPTV platform, satellite networks, live site, the Optus decoder, or through companion smartphone apps.

New users get a 30-day trial period, after which one has to choose their subscription package to continue watching football matches. The stream links are in high definition, making for excellent viewing. Whether on a trial period or in an active subscription, users have to create an account to log in and enjoy live matches.

3. fuboTV

fuboTV is one of the best football streaming sites on the internet. It is an over-the-top internet television service that primarily focuses on broadcasting sports events. That means you can stream football, basketball, soccer, baseball, tennis, and hockey, among other sports.

fuboTV's internet service also allows users to record live sports from channels like beIN Sports, Fox, NBC, and more. The ability to record live sports is an advantage because it allows one to watch the matches later.

The company charges a subscription fee for on-demand television. New subscribers get a free trial period to watch matches for free before deciding on the package to settle for.

4. beIN Sports

beIN Sports is among the biggest sports broadcasters globally and one of the best alternatives to HesGoal. The platform offers live coverage of all sporting events, including football matches from top leagues like the English Premier League, Serie A, Spanish La Liga, and the German Bundesliga. Subscribers can stream as many matches as possible on their mobile devices, televisions, or computers.

To use beIN Sports, one must be subscribed to one of the platform's packages. All streams are typically available in HD and can be viewed on-demand.

5. Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar allows users to stream live football on their mobile devices. While the service has numerous football matches available on-demand, its most streamed sport is cricket. This is understandable since the initial target country was India.

Users can watch free matches in standard definition, making Disney+ Hotstar one of the best free football websites. However, the HD option requires one to pay a subscription fee. The site is reliable, with only a few minutes delay between the live match and the feed. There are also post-match highlights in case one misses the live event.

6. Betfair Live Sports Streams

What website can I watch free live sports on? Besides being a betting platform, Betfair also offers its customers free live streams and highlights. To use the streaming service, one has to have an account with the betting site, which is quite easy to open.

The site has numerous matches from the Portuguese Superliga, UEFA Cup, and Serie A. It also provides horse racing, snooker, tennis, and basketball streams.

The only downside to Betfair Live Sports is that the choice of on-demand matches is significantly narrower compared to other alternatives.

7. SonyLIV

SonlyLIV gives its users a platform to stream live football matches and other content related to the sport. The platform has one of the best user interfaces of any live stream service. There is even a separate page that shows the scheduled matches.

SonyLIV uses over-the-top streaming, thereby bypassing the need for any cable service, broadcast service, or satellite television service. The platform was introduced in 2013 and is owned by Sony Pictures Networks India. Besides football, users can also watch content from licensed third-party service providers such as ITV and Lionsgate.

8. Fox Sports GO

Fox Sports is among the world's largest sports broadcasters. Fox Sports GO allows users to stream live football matches online. The service is accessible via the Fox Sports GO app available for Windows, Android and iOS. It is also accessible via supported web browsers.

Unlike some of the other free services, one must have an active subscription with one of the participating service providers. With the subscription, you can stream numerous football matches at no additional cost. The service also offers pre-game and post-game highlights and analyses.

9. Sky Sports

Sky Sports is one of the best live soccer platforms, particularly for the English Premier League fans. The platform has numerous options to enhance one's viewing experience. Subscribers can stream live football matches via Ultra High Definition on their smartphones or via the website.

As with several legal streaming sites, one needs to have an active subscription with Sky Sports to stream matches. Once subscribed and logged in, one can then customize their viewing experience to match their preferences.

10. BT Sport

BT Sport often has a wide range of sporting events available for on-demand streaming. Besides the live matches, one can also watch post-match highlights. Some of the leagues covered under BT Sport include the Premier League and Europe's Champion's League.

To enjoy the streaming services at BT Sport, you must subscribe to one of the several packages available. The football match streams are all available in high definition.

Is it legal to stream live matches?

This depends on the streaming platform being used. Some sites (such as those mentioned above) are completely legal to stream live matches. However, there are countless others out there that have illegal streaming links.

Do I need cable television to stream football matches?

No, you do not. While a few streaming services require users to have an active subscription with a television service provider, most do so via over-the-top streaming that only requires an internet connection.

Do live football streams consume a lot of data?

This largely depends on the stream’s resolution and bitrate. A standard definition stream will consume less data than a full high definition stream.

The best HesGoal alternatives vary in subscription costs, the covered football leagues, and the quality of the live streams. Most of these platforms require users to have active monthly or annual subscriptions to access the streaming services.

