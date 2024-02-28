Who is Melissa Meeks? Everything you need to know about Jeremy Meeks' ex-wife

Melissa Meeks is an American television personality, registered nurse, entrepreneur, and model. Melissa is one of the cast members of After Happily Ever After, BET's network reality show. She is also famous as Jeremy Meeks' ex-wife. Where is she now, and did she remarry after the divorce?

Melissa Meeks' ex-husband, Jeremy Ray, is a well-known American actor and fashion model. He is widely recognised for his roles in Secret Society (2021), The Wrong High School Sweetheart (2022) and Secret Society 3: 'Til Death (2023). She is a mother of three and was previously in a marriage that ended in divorce in 2018.

Melissa Meeks' profile summary

Full name Melissa Meeks Famous as Jeremy Meeks' ex-wife Gender Female Date of birth 14 July 1980 Age 43 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Oakland, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Ramirez, Jeremy Ray Children Eli Anna Ramirez, Robert Ramirez, Jeremy Ray Meeks, Jr. Siblings Michelle Curl Education University of Phoenix Profession Television personality, registered nurse, entrepreneur, model Net worth $3 million Instagram @mmeeks14

Melissa Meeks' biography

Jeremy Meeks' wife was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States. She holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Phoenix. Melissa grew up alongside her sister, Michelle Curl. According to her,

I was born and raised in Chicago, and from a young age, I have always loved exploring the world through photography and travelling. I am a go-getter who is not afraid to try new things.

How old is Melissa Meeks?

Melissa Meeks' age is 43 years as of February 2024. She was born on 14 July 1980; her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What does Melissa Meeks do for a living?

She is a television personality, registered nurse, entrepreneur, and model. After earning her nursing degree, Melissa sought employment as a nurse at the juvenile correctional facility in Oakland, California. She is also a cast member of the reality series After Happily Ever After on BET.

Melissa Meeks' net worth

According to Married Biography, Biography Gist, and Popular Networth, the American model has an alleged net worth of $3 million. She earns her income through her television, nursing, business, and modelling career.

Who is Melissa Meeks' boyfriend?

She is currently single. Melissa was previously married to Jeremy Ray, an American actor and model. The two got married in 2008 and divorced in 2018.

Melissa's ex-husband rose to fame in 2014 when police published his mugshot on Facebook, and went viral owing to his looks. He was charged with having a firearm.

Modelling companies saw Jeremy's mugshot, and once he was released from Mendota Federal Correctional Institution in March 2016, he launched a modelling career.

How many kids does Melissa Meeks have?

She has three children: The names of Melissa Meeks' children are Robert Ramirez, Jeremy Ray Jr., and Eli Anna Ramirez.

Her two children, Robert and Eli Anna, are from her first marriage to Ramirez, and Jeremy Ray Jr. is from her second marriage to Jeremy Ray.

How tall is Melissa Meeks?

She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall. The television personality weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

FAQs

Melissa Meeks is an American television personality, registered nurse, entrepreneur, and model. She was previously married to Jeremy Ray before their divorce in 2018. Melissa is a mother to three children, two boys and a girl.

