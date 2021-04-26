Milana Vayntrub’s bio: net worth, measurements, husband, movies and TV shows
Who is Milana Vayntrub? She is an Uzbekistan-born American activist, actress, writer, comedian, and voice artist. She became famous after appearing in AT&T commercials. Her unrivalled talent has landed her various roles in films, television series, comedy sketches, and music videos.
Milana Vayntrub is also an activist who started a campaign called Can't Do Nothing to raise awareness about the plight of migrants and refugees in Europe.
Profile summary
- Real name: Milana Aleksandrovna Vayntrub
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 8 March 1987
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Tashkent, Uzbekistan
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Jew
- Religion: Judaism
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet and inches: 5'5"
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 123
- Weight in kilograms: 56
- Body measurement in inches: 32-25-36
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-63-91
- Eye colour: Light Brown
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Father: Alexander Vayntrub
- Sibling: 1
- Marital status: Single
- High school: Beverly Hills High School
- College: University of California, San Diego
- Occupation: Activist, actress, writer, comedian, and voice artist
- Net worth: $3 million
- Instagram: @mintmilana
- Twitter: @MintMilana
Milana Vayntrub's bio
Where is Milana Vayntrub from? The actress was born on 8 March 1987 in Tashkent in Uzbek Soviet Socialist Republic (current Uzbekistan). In Uzbekistan, life was hard for Milana and her family.
Although they were Uzbek nationals, they were seen as outsiders since they were Jews. There was widespread anti-semitism and religious persecution of Jews across the Soviet Union at the time.
As a result, Milana and her parents left the country seeking a better life in the United States. They settled in West Hollywood, where Milana spent the rest of her childhood.
According to Milana, she grew up in West Hollywood feeling like an American. Her parents worked hard to provide for her and offer her a good education.
Who are Milana Vayntrub's parents?
Her father's name is Alexander Vayntrub, while her mother's name is unknown. According to an interview with Box Angeles, her parents are possibly divorced.
However, she maintains a close relationship with both of them. Milana also has a younger sister, Briana, to whom she is close.
How old is Milana Vayntrub?
As of 2022, Lily from AT&T is 35 years old. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.
Educational background
After relocating to the USA, she enrolled in Beverly Hills High School, where she studied until sophomore year, when she dropped out.
However, after dropping out, Milana managed to get a GED. She also enrolled at the University of California, San Diego, where she pursued a degree in Communication.
Career
As is the case with migrant families, the Vayntrub faced some financial challenges. As a result, she got into acting at a very young age – she was doing commercials (Mattel Barbie) at five. The acting gigs helped to support her family financially.
Her acting debut came when she was just eight years after being cast in the TV show ER as Tatiana. She made appearances in three episodes. After that, she continued getting minor roles and appeared on TV shows like Days of Our Lives, The Division, and Lizzie McGuire.
However, acting at a young age was not smooth sailing for her. Around middle school, she quit her career to focus on something more realistic. She later started taking theatre classes. She also did improvisation comedy with the troupe Upright Citizens Brigade, which helped to boost her talent.
Milana Vayntrub's big break came when she landed the role of Lily Adams in the AT&T commercials. Lily Adams was a recurring role and appeared in numerous advertisements for the brand.
She played the role from 2013 to 2016, which brought her a lot of recognition and earned her the moniker AT&T girl. After a 3-year break, she reprised the role, doing more commercials and advertising for the brand.
Milana Vayntrub's movies and TV shows
Milana Vayntrub has landed numerous roles appearing in many movies, television shows and music videos. Below is a list of her acting credits according to her IMDb profile.
Movies
- 2021: Werewolves Within as Cecily Moore
- 2020: The Shabbos as Hannah
- 2019: Mother's Little helpers as Lucy Pride
- 2019: The Shabbos Goy as Hannah Levy
- 2018: Moving Violation as Tara
- 2017: The Mad Ones as Groupie
- 2017: Brief
- 2017: All Nighter as Terri Sadler
- 2016: Ghostbusters as Subway Rat Woman
- 2016: Tight Spot as Danielle
- 2016: Untitled Laura Steinel Project as Alex
- 2015: Wrestling Isn't Wrestling as The Ultimate Warrior
- 2015: Normal Doors as Rory
- 2014: This Is Why You're Single as New Maria
- 2014: Avicii: You Make Me
- 2013: B*tchy Resting Face as B*tch on the Swing
- 2013: Assassins Run as Nanny
- 2013: CosmoNots as Annie
- 2013: Sp*rm Bank
- 2012: Junk as Natasha
- 2012: Feather Weights as Milana V 'Rookie'
- 2012: I Dunno as Janice
- 2012: Give Up The Ghost as Margot
- 2011: Life Happens as Tanya
- 2010: 6 Women as Natalie Stone
- 2008: Life's Better with Baseball as Alyssa
- 2007: Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Earth as Sue
TV shows
- New Warriors as Doreen Green / Squirrel Girl (completed)
- 2018-2021: Robot Chicken as Peppa Pig / Helen Henny / Natasha Fatale
- 2020: Die Hart as Leah
- 2019-2020: Dad as Diane / Dianebot
- 2019: You're Not a Monster as Ring Girl
- 2019: Kingpin Katie as Newscaster
- 2018: I Love You, America as Brambi Streeter
- 2017: Threads
- 2017: Drive Share as Passenger
- 2017: That Moment When as Jill
- 2016: This is Us as Sloane Sandburg
- 2016: @midnight as Herself
- 2016: Love as Natalie
- 2015: Other Space as Tina Shukshin
- 2014: Silicon Valley as Tara
- 2014: Californication as Bad Actress
- 2014: House of Lies as Christy
- 2011-2014: CollegeHumor Originals as Molly /Curious Woman
- 2013: Key & Peele as Vampire
- 2013: Klaus as Girlie Girl's Friend
- 2013: The Clandestine as Anna
- 2013: Jake and Amir as Julia
- 2013: Roommates Enemies as Denise
- 2013: Above Average Presents as The Girlfriend
- 2013: Food Network Star as Video Caller
- 2013: Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous as Felcia
- 2013: Key and Peele as Vampire
- 2012: The League as Cute Girl in Bar
- 2012: Daddy Knows Best as Nancy
- 2010: The Legend of Neil – Post-production assistant
- 2004: The Division as Katerina Ominsky
- 2001: Lizzie McGuire as Posse Member #1/Cute Burper/Dancer
- 1997: Days of Our Lives as Young Kristen
- 1995: ER as Tatiana
Voice artist
She has also voiced several shows including Marvel Rising animated superhero films as Doreen Green/Squirrel Girl. They include:
- Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire
- Marvel Rising: Battle of the Bands
- Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron
- Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts
- Marvel Rising: Initiation
- Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
- 2018: Robot Chicken as Peppa Pig, Dino Daughter, Teenage Girl
- 2018: Dallas & Robo as Ellie
- 2008: Immigrants (L.A Dolce Vita) as Anya
Music videos
- 2019: Hot Chip: Hungry Child
- 2014: Avicii: You Make Me (Avicii by Avicii)
Aside from acting, ATandT girl has also ventured into writing and directing. She revealed to her fans on social media that she had been directing some of the AT&T commercials she stars in. She also has three writing credits. They include:
- 2019: Robot Chicken
- 2019: Mother's Little Helpers
- 2013: CollegeHumor Originals
Who is Milana Vayntrub married to?
The talented actress is a very private person. She is currently married but not much is known about her husband. The only confirmed relationship was with ex-boyfriend John Mayer when she was 19 years old.
Did AT&T Lily have a baby?
Yes, the actress is currently a mum. She recently shared a photo of herself pregnant from a photoshoot last year. The actress revealed that she gave birth to a bouncing boy after hours of labour. Details about Milana Vayntrub's baby father are not known
She also admitted to having an abortion ten years ago. According to her, this was one of the best decisions she made since she was not ready to be a mother.
How tall is Milana Vayntrub?
The AT&T girl is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) and weighs 123 pounds (56 kgs).
Body measurements
Her body measurements are 32-25-36 inches (81-63-91 cm). She has blonde hair and brown eyes. Unfortunately, Milana's body has made her a victim of online sexual harassment. In 2020, she called out fans on her Instagram account for posting objectifying memes and altered images.
She claimed that the vilifying behaviour made her feel sexually attacked. Some went ahead to comment harshly about her posts.
How much is Milana Vayntrub worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is around $3 million. She has accumulated most of her wealth from her successful role as Lily Adams in AT&T commercials. She also rakes in a decent income from her acting work.
How much does Milana Vayntrub make from AT&T?
According to Wiki, her salary is estimated to be $ 400 thousand. This information is however not from a verified source.
Activism work
Another line of work that Milana is interested in is activism. In 2016, she launched the Can't Do Nothing movement to help bring to light Europe's migrant crisis. The launch came after visiting Greece and coming across the Syrian Civil War victims who had fled their country.
She has also been involved in politics and social issues activism, primarily through her social media platform. For example, she has endorsed or campaigned/promoted politicians Stacey Abrams, Jon Ossof, and Raphael Warnock. She also regularly posts about racial justice, gender equality, and climate change on her Instagram account.
Does Milana Vayntrub have an Instagram?
Yes, the actress is very active on Instagram. She currently has 931 thousand followers. She is also active on Twitter with 217 thousand followers.
Milana Vayntrub had a rough childhood, becoming a refugee and migrant at a young age. She faced all the challenges head-on and rose to be an inspiring personality. She got into acting at a young age, and although she had doubts, she pressed on and followed her passion. Today, she is a successful actress, writer, and director.
