Who is Milana Vayntrub? She is an Uzbekistan-born American activist, actress, writer, comedian, and voice artist. She became famous after appearing in AT&T commercials. Her unrivalled talent has landed her various roles in films, television series, comedy sketches, and music videos.

Milana Vayntrub poses before the Robot Chicken Panel during New York Comic Con 2019 - Day 2 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

Milana Vayntrub is also an activist who started a campaign called Can't Do Nothing to raise awareness about the plight of migrants and refugees in Europe.

Profile summary

Real name: Milana Aleksandrovna Vayntrub

Milana Aleksandrovna Vayntrub Gender: Female

Date of birth: 8 March 1987

Age: 35 years old (as of 2022)

35 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Place of birth: Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Jew

Jew Religion: Judaism

Judaism Sexuality: Straight

Height in feet and inches: 5'5"

: 5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 123

123 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Body measurement in inches: 32-25-36

32-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-63-91

81-63-91 Eye colour: Light Brown

Light Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Father: Alexander Vayntrub

Alexander Vayntrub Sibling: 1

1 Marital status: Single

Single High school: Beverly Hills High School

Beverly Hills High School College: University of California, San Diego

Occupation: Activist, actress, writer, comedian, and voice artist

Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram: @mintmilana

@mintmilana Twitter: @MintMilana

Milana Vayntrub's bio

Where is Milana Vayntrub from? The actress was born on 8 March 1987 in Tashkent in Uzbek Soviet Socialist Republic (current Uzbekistan). In Uzbekistan, life was hard for Milana and her family.

Although they were Uzbek nationals, they were seen as outsiders since they were Jews. There was widespread anti-semitism and religious persecution of Jews across the Soviet Union at the time.

Milana Vayntrub attends the celebration of the life and luminous legacy of Stan Lee in an ABC News production. Photo: Lorenzo Bevilaqua

As a result, Milana and her parents left the country seeking a better life in the United States. They settled in West Hollywood, where Milana spent the rest of her childhood.

According to Milana, she grew up in West Hollywood feeling like an American. Her parents worked hard to provide for her and offer her a good education.

Who are Milana Vayntrub's parents?

Her father's name is Alexander Vayntrub, while her mother's name is unknown. According to an interview with Box Angeles, her parents are possibly divorced.

However, she maintains a close relationship with both of them. Milana also has a younger sister, Briana, to whom she is close.

How old is Milana Vayntrub?

As of 2022, Lily from AT&T is 35 years old. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Educational background

After relocating to the USA, she enrolled in Beverly Hills High School, where she studied until sophomore year, when she dropped out.

However, after dropping out, Milana managed to get a GED. She also enrolled at the University of California, San Diego, where she pursued a degree in Communication.

Career

As is the case with migrant families, the Vayntrub faced some financial challenges. As a result, she got into acting at a very young age – she was doing commercials (Mattel Barbie) at five. The acting gigs helped to support her family financially.

Her acting debut came when she was just eight years after being cast in the TV show ER as Tatiana. She made appearances in three episodes. After that, she continued getting minor roles and appeared on TV shows like Days of Our Lives, The Division, and Lizzie McGuire.

However, acting at a young age was not smooth sailing for her. Around middle school, she quit her career to focus on something more realistic. She later started taking theatre classes. She also did improvisation comedy with the troupe Upright Citizens Brigade, which helped to boost her talent.

Milana Vayntrub's big break came when she landed the role of Lily Adams in the AT&T commercials. Lily Adams was a recurring role and appeared in numerous advertisements for the brand.

She played the role from 2013 to 2016, which brought her a lot of recognition and earned her the moniker AT&T girl. After a 3-year break, she reprised the role, doing more commercials and advertising for the brand.

Milana Vayntrub's movies and TV shows

Milana Vayntrub attends the Robot Chicken panel during New York Comic Con at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Photo: Robin Marchant

Milana Vayntrub has landed numerous roles appearing in many movies, television shows and music videos. Below is a list of her acting credits according to her IMDb profile.

Movies

2021: Werewolves Within as Cecily Moore

as Cecily Moore 2020: The Shabbos as Hannah

as Hannah 2019: Mother's Little helpers as Lucy Pride

as Lucy Pride 2019: The Shabbos Goy as Hannah Levy

as Hannah Levy 2018: Moving Violation as Tara

as Tara 2017: The Mad Ones as Groupie

as Groupie 2017: Brief

2017: All Nighter as Terri Sadler

as Terri Sadler 2016: Ghostbusters as Subway Rat Woman

as Subway Rat Woman 2016: Tight Spot as Danielle

as Danielle 2016: Untitled Laura Steinel Project as Alex

as Alex 2015: Wrestling Isn't Wrestling as The Ultimate Warrior

as The Ultimate Warrior 2015: Normal Doors as Rory

as Rory 2014: This Is Why You're Single as New Maria

as New Maria 2014: Avicii: You Make Me

2013: B*tchy Resting Face as B*tch on the Swing

as B*tch on the Swing 2013: Assassins Run as Nanny

as Nanny 2013: CosmoNots as Annie

as Annie 2013: Sp*rm Bank

2012: Junk as Natasha

as Natasha 2012: Feather Weights as Milana V 'Rookie'

as Milana V 'Rookie' 2012: I Dunno as Janice

as Janice 2012: Give Up The Ghost as Margot

as Margot 2011: Life Happens as Tanya

as Tanya 2010: 6 Women as Natalie Stone

as Natalie Stone 2008: Life's Better with Baseball as Alyssa

as Alyssa 2007: Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Earth as Sue

TV shows

New Warriors as Doreen Green / Squirrel Girl (completed)

as Doreen Green / Squirrel Girl (completed) 2018-2021: Robot Chicken as Peppa Pig / Helen Henny / Natasha Fatale

as Peppa Pig / Helen Henny / Natasha Fatale 2020: Die Hart as Leah

as Leah 2019-2020: Dad as Diane / Dianebot

as Diane / Dianebot 2019: You're Not a Monster as Ring Girl

as Ring Girl 2019: Kingpin Katie as Newscaster

as Newscaster 2018: I Love You, America as Brambi Streeter

as Brambi Streeter 2017: Threads

2017: Drive Share as Passenger

as Passenger 2017: That Moment When as Jill

as Jill 2016: This is Us as Sloane Sandburg

as Sloane Sandburg 2016: @midnight as Herself

as Herself 2016: Love as Natalie

as Natalie 2015: Other Space as Tina Shukshin

as Tina Shukshin 2014: Silicon Valley as Tara

as Tara 2014: Californicatio n as Bad Actress

n as Bad Actress 2014: House of Lies as Christy

as Christy 2011-2014: CollegeHumor Originals as Molly /Curious Woman

as Molly /Curious Woman 2013: Key & Peele as Vampire

as Vampire 2013: Klaus as Girlie Girl's Friend

as Girlie Girl's Friend 2013: The Clandestine as Anna

as Anna 2013: Jake and Amir as Julia

as Julia 2013: Roommates Enemies as Denise

as Denise 2013: Above Average Presents as The Girlfriend

as The Girlfriend 2013: Food Network Star as Video Caller

as Video Caller 2013: Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous as Felcia

Is Gonna Be Famous as Felcia 2013: Key and Peele as Vampire

as Vampire 2012: The League as Cute Girl in Bar

as Cute Girl in Bar 2012: Daddy Knows Best as Nancy

as Nancy 2010: The Legend of Neil – Post-production assistant

– Post-production assistant 2004: The Division as Katerina Ominsky

as Katerina Ominsky 2001: Lizzie McGuire as Posse Member #1/Cute Burper/Dancer

as Posse Member #1/Cute Burper/Dancer 1997: Days of Our Lives as Young Kristen

as Young Kristen 1995: ER as Tatiana

Voice artist

She has also voiced several shows including Marvel Rising animated superhero films as Doreen Green/Squirrel Girl. They include:

Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

Marvel Rising: Battle of the Bands

Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron

Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts

Marvel Rising: Initiation

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

2018: Robot Chicken as Peppa Pig, Dino Daughter, Teenage Girl

as Peppa Pig, Dino Daughter, Teenage Girl 2018: Dallas & Robo as Ellie

as Ellie 2008: Immigrants (L.A Dolce Vita) as Anya

Music videos

2019: Hot Chip: Hungry Child

2014: Avicii: You Make Me (Avicii by Avicii)

Aside from acting, ATandT girl has also ventured into writing and directing. She revealed to her fans on social media that she had been directing some of the AT&T commercials she stars in. She also has three writing credits. They include:

2019: Robot Chicken

2019: Mother's Little Helpers

2013: CollegeHumor Originals

Who is Milana Vayntrub married to?

Milana Vayntrub speak at SYFY WIRE's "It Came From The 90s" during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

The talented actress is a very private person. She is currently married but not much is known about her husband. The only confirmed relationship was with ex-boyfriend John Mayer when she was 19 years old.

Did AT&T Lily have a baby?

Yes, the actress is currently a mum. She recently shared a photo of herself pregnant from a photoshoot last year. The actress revealed that she gave birth to a bouncing boy after hours of labour. Details about Milana Vayntrub's baby father are not known

She also admitted to having an abortion ten years ago. According to her, this was one of the best decisions she made since she was not ready to be a mother.

How tall is Milana Vayntrub?

The AT&T girl is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) and weighs 123 pounds (56 kgs).

Body measurements

Her body measurements are 32-25-36 inches (81-63-91 cm). She has blonde hair and brown eyes. Unfortunately, Milana's body has made her a victim of online sexual harassment. In 2020, she called out fans on her Instagram account for posting objectifying memes and altered images.

She claimed that the vilifying behaviour made her feel sexually attacked. Some went ahead to comment harshly about her posts.

How much is Milana Vayntrub worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is around $3 million. She has accumulated most of her wealth from her successful role as Lily Adams in AT&T commercials. She also rakes in a decent income from her acting work.

How much does Milana Vayntrub make from AT&T?

According to Wiki, her salary is estimated to be $ 400 thousand. This information is however not from a verified source.

Activism work

Another line of work that Milana is interested in is activism. In 2016, she launched the Can't Do Nothing movement to help bring to light Europe's migrant crisis. The launch came after visiting Greece and coming across the Syrian Civil War victims who had fled their country.

She has also been involved in politics and social issues activism, primarily through her social media platform. For example, she has endorsed or campaigned/promoted politicians Stacey Abrams, Jon Ossof, and Raphael Warnock. She also regularly posts about racial justice, gender equality, and climate change on her Instagram account.

Does Milana Vayntrub have an Instagram?

Yes, the actress is very active on Instagram. She currently has 931 thousand followers. She is also active on Twitter with 217 thousand followers.

Milana Vayntrub had a rough childhood, becoming a refugee and migrant at a young age. She faced all the challenges head-on and rose to be an inspiring personality. She got into acting at a young age, and although she had doubts, she pressed on and followed her passion. Today, she is a successful actress, writer, and director.

