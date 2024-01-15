Who is Claudia Haro? Everything you need to know about New Nightmare actress

Claudia Haro, a name that may resonate with horror film enthusiasts, rose to prominence through her role as New Line Cinema receptionist in Wes Craven's New Nightmare. However, her journey in the spotlight is more than just cinematic success. She made headlines in the early 2000s for attempting to eliminate her ex-husband using a paid hitman. But did she do it?

Claudia Haro is a former American actress and model. She is best known for being Joe Pesci and Garrett Warren's ex-wife. Haro appeared in several films during the 1990s, including Jimmy Hollywood, Gone Fishin', and With Honors. Claudia Haro's life story, which includes triumphs and trials, extends beyond the screen. Everything fell apart in 2000 when her divorce from her second husband, Garrett Warren, took a turn for the worse.

Claudia Martha Haro is an American citizen of white ethnicity. Although information about her parents and childhood is not publicised, it is known that she has one brother, Manuel Haro, who later implicated her in her ex-husband's attempted murder.

What is Claudia Haro's age?

The former actress was born on 17 October 1967 in the United States of America. She is 56 years old as of January 2024, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Claudia began her professional career as a model in the 1970s. The former American model worked for several brands before meeting Joe Pesci in 1980.

Joe then introduced her to the film industry, where she landed her first role as a Newscaster in the 1994 comedy film Jimmy Hollywood, in which Joe played Jimmy Alto. With the help of Joe Pesci, she landed other roles in major films. Here is a list of Claudia Haro's movies:

Jimmy Hollywood (1994) as a newscaster

(1994) as a newscaster New Nightmare (1994) as New Line Cinema receptionist

(1994) as New Line Cinema receptionist With Honors (1994) as Marty

(1994) as Marty Cassino (1995) as Trudy

(1995) as Trudy Gone Fishin' (1997) as Julie

What is Claudia Haro's net worth?

Despite her brief career, she managed to amass a decent fortune thanks to several successful films. According to Married Biography, her net worth is alleged to be $12 million.

Who is Claudia Haro's spouse?

On 7 May 1988, Claudia Haro married Joe Pesci, an Italian American actor. The pair later welcomed their first and only child together, Tiffany Pesci. Joe and Claudia divorced in 1992, and the former actress began dating stuntman Garrett Warren shortly afterwards.

Claudia and Garrett exchanged their vows on 25 March 1998 and welcomed their daughter, Kaylie Warren, on 17 December 1998. However, after two years of marriage, Garrett filed for divorce in 2000.

In December 2003, Claudia Haro began dating Russell Armstrong, but they broke up shortly on 7 August 2004. On 15 August 2011, Russell took his own life.

What happened to Claudia Haro?

On 20 May 2000, Garrett Warren, Claudia Haro's second ex-husband, heard knocks on his door. This was two weeks after their child custody case had concluded. His doorbell rang six times, and he went to answer it.

The stranger who knocked on the door inquired about the car he had packed outside. After Warren acknowledged that he was the owner of the vehicle, the individual shot him.

Warren's mother hurried to the door after hearing the gunshots. Before fleeing, the shooter fired at her, barely missing her head. Fortunately, Warren survived and was treated at Northridge Hospital Medical Centre.

When detectives asked him who would have wanted him dead, Garrett said he was sure it was Claudia. She was questioned by the detectives on the night of the attack but denied her involvement and even provided an alibi.

Following a lengthy investigation, San Bernardino police discovered that Claudia had hired a hitman to eliminate her ex-husband. The model was arrested in December 2005.

In April 2012, she was sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison at the California Institution for Women (CIW), Corona, California, by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. Claudia Haro's jail time was shortened, and she was set free in August 2019.

What is Claudia Haro doing now?

Claudia Haro today leads a private life. She is also not active on any social media platform, making it hard even to get a glimpse of her life right now.

Claudia Haro is a former actress and model, widely recognised as Joe Pesci and Garrett Warren's ex-wife. She has two daughters, and ever since her release from jail, she has led a private life away from the limelight.

