Who is Chinese actress Wenwen Han and where is she today?

The name Wenwen Han might not ring a bell to many people, but you are probably familiar with the actor who played Meiying in Karate Kid. While she was a child actor when the film was released, she made quite an impression and attracted a lot of attention after the movie became a success.

Actress Han Wenwen attends the press conference of a TV show in Beijing, China. Photo: Visual China Group

Wenwen Han is a Chinese actress and dancer who also plays the violin. She started acting as a kid, with Karate Kid being her biggest role. After the film, she went on to take part in a few more acting gigs, among other projects.

Wenwen Han’s profile summary

Full name Wenwen Han Nickname Mei Ying Gender Female Date of birth 24 August 1995 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Xian, China Current residence Xian, China Nationality Chinese Ethnicity Asian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 5" Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Profession Actor Net worth approx. $800,000 Twitter @ImWenwenHan

Early life

Wenwen Han was born on 24 August 1995 in Xian, China. She grew up in the city with her father (rumoured to be a business owner) and her mother (rumoured to be a nurse). The actress is very private and has not revealed whether she has siblings or not. However, given that she grew up during China's one-child policy era, she is likely an only child.

Actress Wenwen Han arrives at the premiere of "The Karate Kid" held at Mann's Village Theater in Westwood. Photo: Frank Trapper

Wenwen studied violin growing up and was quite good at it. The skill came in handy during her role in The Karate Kid, where she played the instrument. She also trained as a dancer and even showcased her dancing skills during one of The Karate Kid's scenes.

Her educational background is a bit vague. However, she is rumoured to have attended a local high school in Xian and possibly pursued a university degree after graduating from high school.

Career

Han is one of the most recognizable Chinese child actors. She started acting in 2007 when she landed a role on the TV show Zhong Guo Xion Di Lian, a Chinese war drama. In 2010, she got a role in the American film The Karate Kid, where she starred alongside Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith.

Given the global success of The Karate Kid, Han became an international sensation, attracting several fans on her social media accounts. But unfortunately, she took some time off acting for a few years after the film.

Wenwen has, however, returned to the acting world. In 2018, she appeared in the Chinese post-apocalyptic film Ink & Rain. She also got another acting role in 2020, appearing in the Chinese TV show Hai Mei Ai Gou.

Is Wenwen Han married?

Does she have children? There have been rumours circulating that Han has been married to Taiwanese singer Ken Chu for a while now. While it is true that the singer is married, his wife is called Han Wen Wen, who is someone else entirely.

The rumours were made believable because Ken Chu's wife is an actress and also hails from China. However, unlike Karate Kid's Wenwen, she is 42 years old and uses the name Vivien Han to avoid confusion.

Han (Karate Kid) is thus presumably single, and there are no indications that she has a child. However, there have been rumours that she is dating Han Geng, her co-star from her latest TV show, Hai mei ai gou, but she has not commented on the issue.

How much is Wenwen worth?

The actor is worth approximately $800,000. She has earned her wealth through acting, primarily her role in The Karate Kid film, a huge commercial success. She has also landed a few other minor acting roles during her career.

Where is Wenwen Han now?

Actress Wenwen Han arrives at the 13th Annual InStyle And The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Toronto International Film Festival Party. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

After The Karate Kid, Wenwen took some time off the screens, but she is now back in the acting world. She currently resides in China, where she is growing her acting career. The TV show Hai mei ai gou is her most recent project.

Aside from acting, she sporadically appears on social media. However, her fans have been keeping up with her over the years, and there are several social media fan accounts dedicated to her, which inform the rest of the world about what she is currently doing.

Wenwen Han’s fast facts

How old is Wenwen Han? Wenwen was born in 1995. Thus, she is 25 years old. How old was Wenwen Han in The Karate Kid? Wenwen landed The Karate Kid ole in 2010. She was only 14 years then. Does Wenwen Han have Instagram? No, she does not have an Instagram account. Does Wenwen Han have social media? Wenwen is on social media. She has a Twitter account, but she is not a regular user and only posts from time to time. Are rumours about Wenwen Han’s plastic surgery true? There have been rumours that Wenwen underwent plastic surgery due to her dramatic transformation from a child actor to an adult. However, the allegations seem unfounded, and she has not commented on them. What is Wenwen Han’s net worth? Wenwen has made a decent living as an actor. She is worth approximately $800,000.

While she did not have a leading role in The Karate Kid, Wenwen Hand did an amazing job as one of the supporting cast members. After the film, the actress took a brief hiatus, but she had already made a name for herself and became quite popular in social media circles. Today, she is back in the acting industry and has appeared in several more projects.

