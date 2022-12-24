Who is Sulayman Chappelle? The untold story of Dave Chappelle's son

Who is Sulayman Chappelle? He is an American celebrity child widely recognized as the eldest son of Elaine and Dave Chappelle, a famous actor, standup comedian, producer, and writer from the United States.

Sulayman's father, Dave, is an actor and standup comedian better known for his sardonic comedy sketch succession Chappelle's Show, which he featured in till the third season when he left amid production.

Profile summary

Full name Sulayman Chappelle Gender Male Date of birth 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Washington, D.C., USA Current residence Yellow Springs, Ohio, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Islamic Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Father Dave Chappelle Mother Elaine Mendoza Siblings Ibrahim , Sanaa

Sulayman Chappelle's biography

The celebrity kid was born in Washington, D.C., United States, to his parents, Dave and Elaine Chappelle. He has an American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity. He practices the Islamic religion, and his father is a Muslim, while his mother practices Christianity.

Sulayman's father, Dave, is a famous actor and standup comedian who began his professional career while studying theatre arts at Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC. He started performing standup comedy in nightclubs when he was 14 years old.

He started his acting career at 19 in the 1993 film Robin Hood: Men in Tights. He has since been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Home Improvement (1995), The Real Blonde (1997), Undercover Brother (2002), and A Star Is Born (2018).

Sulayman grew up with his two siblings, a brother, Ibrahim Chappelle and a sister, Sanaa. His sister Sanaa is a renowned actress known for her roles as Frankie Stone in the 2018 film A Star Is Born.

How old is Sulayman Chappelle?

Dave Chappelle's son's age is 21 years old as of January 2023. The celebrity child was born in 2001, but his exact birth date is unknown.

What is Sulayman Chappelle's net worth?

Sulayman is still in school and has yet to earn an income. However, as a celebrity kid, he leads a lavish life due to his father's vast wealth. His father's net worth is estimated to be $60 million. He earns income through his producing, writing, comedy and acting career.

His height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. In addition, he has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Dave Chappelle's son? He is a well-known American celebrity kid widely recognized as the eldest son of Elaine and Dave, a famous actor, standup comedian, producer, and writer from the United States. Does Dave Chapelle have kids? Yes, he has three children: two sons, Sulayman and Ibrahim, and a daughter called Sonal. How old are Dave Chappelle's children? He has three children. His eldest son, Sulayman, was born in 2001 and is 21 years as of early 2023. His second son, Ibrahim, was born in 2003. His third child is a daughter called Sonal. She was born in 2009. Are Dave Chappelle's kids active on social media? His children are not currently active on any social media platforms. Is Sulayman Chappelle's Instagram account active? He does not have an existing Instagram account at the moment. Where does Dave Chappelle's family live now? His family resides in Yellow Springs, Ohio, United States. How tall is Sulayman Chappelle? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Sulayman Chappelle is an American celebrity kid widely recognized as the eldest son of Dave Chappelle and Elaine Mendoza Chappelle. He has two siblings and is reportedly pursuing boxing as his professional career.

