Who is Keanu Reeves' son? Everything you need to know about him

Who is Keanu Reeves' son? The Canadian actor does not have any biological children. However, there have been various rumours and false reports about him having children, but these claims have not been substantiated. One such person claiming to be his son is Dustin Tyler. He is a tattoo artist, social media influencer, model, TikTok star, barber, and entrepreneur from the United States.

Keanu Reeves is a Canadian actor. He began his acting career in 1987 in the TV series Hangin’In. He has since been featured in several other films and TV series, such as Easy to Assemble (2009), Exposed (2009), and The Matrix Resurrections (2021).

Dustin Tyler’s profile summary

Full name Dustin Tyler Hardie Famous as Dustin Tyler Gender Male Date of birth 13 October 1985 Age 37 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Mankato, Minnesota, United States Current residence Medford, Oregon, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Children Carson Education Phagans Grants Pass College of Beauty Profession Barber, social media influencer, content creator, tattoo artist Net worth $5 million Instagram @iamdustintyler Facebook @Dustin Tyler

Who is Dustin Tyler?

The American barber was born in Mankato, Minnesota, United States. He holds American Nationality and is of white ethnicity. Dustin attended Phagans Grants Pass College of Beauty for his education.

Is Keanu Reeves Dustin Tyler’s biological father?

Dustin Tyler is not the son of Keanu Reeves, and neither are they related. The scuttlebutt that the TikTok star was the actor's son arose after he posted one of his TikTok videos in which he claimed to be Keanu’s son. The joke catapulted him to fame, garnering both productive and pessimistic feedback.

How old is Dustin Tyler?

His age is 37 years old as of 2022. He was born on 13 October 1985. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Dustin is a tattoo artist, social media influencer, model, TikTok star, barber, and entrepreneur. His rise to fame was fueled by his constant posting of lip-sync videos on TikTok.

Keanu Reeves alleged son's TikTok account has over 1.8 million followers and more than 25 million likes at the time of writing. He uses the platform to post sarcastic and humorous content.

He is also active on Instagram with an official account. The account has over 104 thousand followers. He uses the platform to share photos and short video clips of his daily activities.

In addition to Instagram and TikTok, the American barber is also active on Facebook with 22 thousand followers and on Twitter with over 1500 followers.

The alleged Keanu Reeves' son, Dustin Tyler, is also a brand influencer, having collaborated with companies like Stay Cold Apparel, Sullen Clothing, and Clocks and Colors, among others.

He has also appeared on the covers of numerous magazines, including the Star Tribune, Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global, Medium, and many others. In addition to social media, Tyler is also a qualified barber in the United States.

What is Dustin Tyler’s net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $5 million. He earns his income through his barber and social media careers.

Is Dustin Tyler married?

The TikTok star is not married, but he is in a relationship. He is involved in a private partnership and has not revealed the identity of his girlfriend to the public. He also has one son, Carson, who was born when he was 24 years old.

How tall is Dustin Tyler?

His height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. In addition, he has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

Who is Dustin Tyler? He is an American TikTok star, model, tattoo artist, social media influencer, barber, and entrepreneur widely recognized for being Keanu Reeves’ son. How old is Dustin Tyler? He is 37 years old as of 2022. He was born on 13 October 1985. What is the name of Keanu Reeve's son? He doesn't have any children. Do Keanu Reeves have a child? The Canadian actor does not have any children at the moment. Did Keanu Reeves lose a child? Yes, he and his late wife Jennifer Syme had a daughter who was born stillbirth but did not make it. Does Keanu Reeves have any family? He doesn’t have a family since he is currently unmarried and has no wife. What happened to Keanu Reeves' son? He rose to prominence after identifying Keanu as his father.

Keanu Reeve's son is called Dustin Tyler. On the other hand, Dustin is neither Keanu's biological son nor is he related to him. He identified himself as his son as a joke, propelling him to fame. Keanu Reeves, on the other hand, does not currently have children. He once had a daughter, but she died soon after birth.

