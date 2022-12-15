Whoopi Goldberg is a famous American actress, comedian, author, and television personality. Besides being a household name in the Hollywood entertainment industry, she has been married three times and divorced each time. After divorcing her last husband in 1995, she vowed never to marry again. Nonetheless, she continued to date a few men after that, which explains people's curiosity about who is Whoopi Goldberg's spouse.

Whoopi Goldberg is one of the most prominent actors of her generation. She is one of only 17 individuals to have received the Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Academy Award (Oscars), and Tony Award (EGOT). Her most notable role was as Celie in Steven Spielberg's epic coming-of-age period drama The Color Purple in 1985.

Does Whoopi Goldberg have a spouse at the moment? No. Goldberg was married a few times, but none worked out. She has also dated famous Hollywood actors, with the majority of those relationships not progressing to an engagement or marriage. All these relationships have left many people questioning her current relationship status. So, does Whoopi Goldberg have a spouse at the moment?

Profile summary

Full name Caryn Elaine Johnson Professional name Whoopi Goldberg Gender Female Date of birth 13 November 1955 Age 67 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in inches 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Education St Columba’s, Washington Irving High School, New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts Father Robert James Johnson Jr. Mother Emma Johnson Sibling Clyde K. Johnson Marital status Divorced Daughter Alexandrea Martin Grandchildren Amarah, Jerzey, Mason Great-grandchild Charli Rose Occupation Actress, author, comedian, TV personality Net worth $60 million Facebook @whoopigoldberg Instagram @whoopigoldberg

Who are Whoopi Goldberg’s ex-husbands?

Compared to her illustrious career, Goldberg's love life appears to have been less of a grand slam. She has had three marriages throughout her life. Whoopi claimed that she never loved any of the men and takes full responsibility for her failed marriages. She still believes that marriage will never be a good fit for her.

Alvin Martin (1973 - 1979)

Whoopi's first and longest marriage was to her former drug counsellor, Alvin Martin. The ex-couple married in 1973. In May 1973, she gave birth to their only child, Alexandria. However, after six years together, the Emmy winner and her ex-husband called it quits in 1979.

Alexandria is a remarkable actress and film producer. She has three children with her husband Bernard Dean, namely, Amarah, Jerzey, and Mason. Amarah gave birth to a daughter, Charli Rose, in 2014, making Goldberg a great-grandmother.

2. David Claessen (1986 – 1988)

Years after her divorce from Alvin, Goldberg married cinematographer David Claessen in 1986. The couple had only been married for two years before calling it quits in 1988 and did not have any children together.

3. Lyle Trachtenberg (1994-1995)

Whoopi's final marriage was to actor and ITSE union organizer Lyle Trachtenberg in 1994. The couple were only married for a year before ending their marriage in divorce in 1995. Similar to her previous marriage, they didn't have any children.

Whoopi Goldberg’s other relationships

Whoopi Goldberg has been in romantic relationships with several other men. However, none of them resulted in marriage. The men are as follows:

1. David Edger

In 1986, Goldberg had a brief relationship with David Edger. They began dating shortly after she divorced cinematographer David Claessen.

2. Eddie Gold

Goldberg began dating cameraman Eddie Gold after divorcing David Claessen and having a brief romance with David Edger. They first crossed paths around 1987, and they split up in 1990.

3. Timothy Dalton

Whoopi met Timothy Dalton, a British actor, through a mutual friend in 1990. After dating for a year, the two broke up in 1991.

4. Ted Danson

In 1992, Goldberg had an affair with Ted Danson. They had a secret relationship, as Ted Danson was already married. The two began their relationship while starring in the Made in America film.

After the affair reached the press, Danson's wife, Cassandra Coates, decided to end their marriage. Following the divorce, Ted and Whoopi made their relationship publicly known.

How long were Ted Danson and Whoopi Goldberg together? The two dated for two years and ended their romance in 1993.

5. Frank Langella

Goldberg began dating legendary actor Frank Langella after divorcing Lyle Tratchenberg in 1995. Whoopi and Frank met while filming Eddie, an NBA comedy film released in 1996. When the two met, Frank was going through a divorce from his wife of 18 years. Their romance lasted five years, ending in 2000.

6. Michael Visbal

Whoopi Goldberg met Michael Visbal in 2001. They dated for three years, and Whoopi even considered having Michael as her fourth husband. However, they parted ways in 2004. Goldberg has not had any other publicly known relationships after this failed relationship.

Quick facts about Whoopi Goldberg

Who is Whoopi Goldberg's current husband? She is currently not married. Is Ted Danson still married to Whoopi Goldberg? The two were never married. They dated for two years before calling it quits in 1993. How old is Whoopi Goldberg? She is 67 years as of 2022. She was born on 13 November 1955. Does Whoopi Goldberg have children? She has only one daughter from her first marriage with Alvin Martin. Her name is Alexandrea Martin. What ethnicity is Whoopi Goldberg? She is of black ethnicity. How many times did Goldberg get married? She got married three times, and all the marriages ended in divorce. Where is Whoopi from? She’s from Manhattan, New York City, United States

Goldberg has been married three times, all of which ended in divorce. She has also dated several people, with most of her relationships ending after a short period. Whoopi Goldberg’s spouse at the moment is not known. After all, she promised to remain single and not date anyone after her last public relationship ended.

