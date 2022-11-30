Who is Prince David Osei? Everything you need to know about the Ghanaian actor

Prince David Osei is a famous Ghanaian actor, TV personality, model, movie producer, director, businessman, and humanitarian. He frequently plays the role of a lover boy in romantic movies. He has appeared in several Ghanaian and Nigerian movies, including Last Night, Fortune Island, Hero, and Forbidden Fruit. He has also been featured in The Dead, an American film.

Prince David Osei is one of the most talented actors in Ghana. He has been in Ghallywood and the Nigerian movie industry (Nollywood) for over a decade. He mostly features in romantic movies and executes his playboy character perfectly, as he is good-looking, skilful, and creative in such roles.

Name Prince David Osei Gender Male Date of birth 6 December 1983 Age 39 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African University University of Ghana Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Louisa Nana Ama Asieduaa Children 3 Occupation Actor, businessman, movie producer, director Net worth $5.8 million Instagram @princedavidosei Twitter @PrinceDavidOsei TikTok @h.eprincedavidosei

Prince David Osei's biography

Prince David Osei was born in Accra, Ghana. He is the third child in a family of seven children. He attended De’ Youngster’s International School in Accra, Ghana, and obtained his First School Leaving Certificate.

After finishing primary school, he attended Accra High School and attained his West African Senior School Certificate. Afterwards, he studied English, Sociology, and Theatre Arts at the University of Ghana.

How old is Prince David Osei?

He is 38 years old as of 2022. He was born on 6 December 1983. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

David's interest in acting began in secondary school. He was an active drama club member and competitively participated in some club activities. As a club member, he won the Best Actor's Award in most of the club's performances in Cape Coast and Accra.

While still at the university, Prince David began attending auditions and playing minor roles in several upcoming films. Eventually, he was acknowledged as one of Ghana's top actors and received several local and international awards and recognitions.

After graduating, he was employed as a banker in one of the reputable banks in Ghana. However, due to his passion for acting, he quit the job to devote himself entirely to acting. Osei's career breakthrough came in 2006 after starring in a Ghallywood film, Fortune Island. As a result, his role earned him the Best Actor of the Year in Ghana award.

After his success in Ghallywood, he was welcomed by movie producers in Nollywood with open hands. Since then, he has acted in several Nollywood blockbuster movies alongside Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot, Genevieve Nnaji, Emeka Ike, Jim Iyke, Mercy Johnsons, and many other Nigerian stars.

Prince David Osei’s movies

According to IMDb, Prince has acted in more than 50 Ghallywood and Nollywood movies. Here are some of the movies he has been featured in.

Year Movie Role 2009 Pirates of the Night Justin 2009 I Sing of a Well Diata 2010 Open Scandal Max 2010 The Dead Sergeant Daniel Dembele 2011 Beware Desmond 2012 Sunny Day Fred 2013 Number One Fan Josh Marker 2014 Before Noon 2015 Nana Means King Kwame 2016 Happily Never After 2017 Perfect Love 2018 Hash Tag Bravo 2019 Hero Mobutu Sese Seko 2020 The Crazy Stupid Lover Kwesi 2021 Charlie Charlie 2022 Home and Away

Awards and nominations

David Prince Osei has wooed most of his Ghallywood and Nollywood fans with his exceptional acting skills. In the course of his acting career, he has won several awards and recognitions, including:

Best Actor in Ghana at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

The Face of Ghana Movies at the City People Entertainment Awards.

Best Actor of the Year in Ghana Award at the City People Entertainment Awards.

Most Promising Actor in Ghana at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

What is Prince David Osei’s net worth?

Prince Osei is one of the most influential and wealthiest actors in Ghana. He has an alleged net worth of $5.8 million. He earns his money through acting, entrepreneurship, business investments, and movie production.

Who is Prince David Osei’s wife?

The multi-talented actor is married to his longtime girlfriend, Louisa Nana Ama Asieduaa. They have been married for 18 years and are blessed with three adorable children, two daughters and a son. He chooses to keep his family affairs off social media. Hence not much information about his kids and wife is known.

Quick facts about Prince David Osei

Who is Prince David Osei? He is a well-known actor, movie producer, director, model, entrepreneur, and humanitarian from Ghana. How old is Prince David Osei? He is 39 years as of 2022. He was born on 6 December 1983. Where is Prince David Osei from? He is from Accra, Ghana. Who are Prince David Osei’s parents? The actor has managed to keep his parents from the limelight; hence much is not known about them. Is Prince Osei a prince? He is not an actual prince. Who is Prince David Osei’s wife? His wife is Louisa Nana Ama Asieduaa. Together, they have three kids. Which movies has Prince David Osei been featured in? He has been featured in over 50 Ghallywood and Nollywood movies, including Fortune Island and Forbidden Fruit.

Prince David Osei is a talented actor, model, businessman, and movie producer from Ghana. He has performed alongside legendary movie stars in the Ghallywood and Nollywood. In most movies, Osei portrays a womanizer, a playboy, or a casanova. However, he sometimes plays the role of a romantic or a caring husband.

