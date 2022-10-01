Sankara Alafia: Everything you need to know about Yaya DaCosta's son

Most children worldwide dream about growing up to be wealthy and famous. However, for celebrity kids, prominence is something that they are born with. He is one of the most famous celebrity kids, thanks to his status as Yaya DaCosta's son. DaCosta is an established American actress and model.

Sankara Alafia is a celebrity child from the United States of America. He is famous as the son of actress Yaya DaCosta and her ex-partner Joshua Bee Alafia. His father, Joshua, is one of the best independent filmmakers and meditators.

Sankara Alafia's profile summary

Full name Sankara Alafia Gender Male Date of birth 23 September 2013 Age 8 years old (as of October 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States. Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Father Joshua Bee Alafia Mother Yaya DaCosta

Who is Sankara Alafia?

Sankara is an American celebrity kid. He was born on 23 September 2013 in the United States of America. Sankara Alafia's age is 8 years of October 2022. His zodiac sign is Virgo. He is the only child born to his parents.

Who are Sankara Alafia's parents?

His parents are Joshua Bee Alafia and Yaya DaCosta. They met in 2012, and in September 2013, they welcomed their one and only son, Sankara Alafia. Sadly, their relationship only lasted until 2014.

One may ask, was the couple married? Yaya revealed in an interview with MadameNoire that she was never divorced or in a marriage relationship with Joshua. She said,

But no, I never got divorced because I was never married, first of all. But I did have a child with someone, which is more of a commitment than marriage nowadays. I broke up with him right after the birth because, as I said, it was an enlightening experience. But I make it a point to ensure that my son has a relationship with his father because everyone should.

Career

Sankara does not have an active career. He depends on his parents for a living. His father, Joshua, is a filmmaker and meditator. He has 13 acting credits. Some of his popular films include Ophelia's Opera, She's Got an Atomic Bomb, and Cubamor.

On the other hand, Sankara's mother is an American actress and model. She had a successful career after finishing second on Cycle 3 of America's Next Top Model. She has participated in advertisements for companies such as Garnier Fructis, Lincoln Townhouse, Oil of Olay, and Dr. Scholl's.

DaCosta has graced the covers of numerous publications, including W Magazine, Hype Hair, Splash, and Global Modeling. She began her acting career in 2005 when she appeared in an episode of the UPN's sitcom Eve.

She co-starred with Rob Brown, Antonio Banderas, and Alfre Woodard in the 2006 dance film Take the Lead. Following that, she worked as a supporting actress in independent films Honeydripper (2007) and The Messenger (2009).

What is Sankara Alafia's net worth?

Yaya Dacosta's son does not have a career right now because he is a child, but he lives an extravagant lifestyle thanks to his parent's wealth.

His father's alleged net worth is around $1 million. He earns his income as a filmmaker and his meditation career. On the other hand, his mother's net worth is $1 million. She earns her income through her modelling and acting career.

FAQs

Who is Sankara Alafia? He is an American celebrity child. He rose to prominence as the son of American actress and model Yaya DaCosta and her ex-partner Joshua Bee Alafia. How old is Sankara Alafia? He is 8 years old as of October 2022. He was born on 23 September 2013. Does Sankara Alafia have siblings? No, he is the only child of his parents. What is Sankara Alafia's ethnicity? He holds American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity. What is Sankara Alafia's profession? He is currently nine years old and still in school. Therefore, he is yet to establish his professional career. Does Yaya DaCosta have a child? Yes, she has one boy child named Sankara Alafia. Is Sankara Alafia's mother still married? No, she separated from her partner in 2014 after the birth of her child.

Sankara Alafia, Yaya DaCosta's son, rose to prominence due to his celebrity parents. He has not established his professional path because he is only a child.

