Apostle John Prah's biography: age, wife, movies, church, latest updates

Apostle John Prah, a well-known Kumawood actor and a man of God, is among the Kumasi movie industry pioneers. He drove the industry to gain widespread recognition and unwavering support from Ghanaians. He has starred in many popular Kumawood movies like Yegye Yefunu and Asore ba.

Apostle John Prah is among the most influential Ghanaian actors. He is polite, firm, purpose-driven, and articulate in his movie roles. Besides acting, he is also a gospel musician and an ordained servant of God who performs miracles and casts out demons.

Full name John Prah Famous as Apostle John Prah Gender Male Age Mid-60s Place of birth Nsawam in the Eastern Region of Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christian Parents Unknown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Wife Mrs. Ritah Children 1 Education Apam Senior School, Victory Bible College, and Pan African College Occupation Actor, gospel musician, preacher Networth $50,000 Facebook Apostle John Prah

Apostle John Prah's biography

He hails from Nsawam in the Eastern Region of Ghana. He attended Benkum Senior High School, Oda Senior High School, and finally, Apam Senior School, where he earned his Advanced (A) Level certificate.

How old is Apostle John Prah?

Apostle John Prah's exact age is not publicly known. However, it is assumed that he is in his mid-60s as of 2022.

Career

He neither dreamt of becoming a pastor nor an actor but a lawyer. However, after graduating from senior high school, he enrolled at Victory Bible College and Pan African College to pursue short Bible courses.

He thereafter obtained his pastoral ordination and worked to establish a solid foundation in the house of God while imparting the word of God into people's lives.

He started his acting career when he met a man who introduced himself as the Director of Miracle Films Productions. He was famous for playing the role of a pastor and evangelist in most of the movies he featured.

Where is Apostle John Prah's church located?

He has been in the ministry for the past 23years with the Jesus Power Evangelistic Ministry. Apostle John Prah's church location is in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Ghana movies with apostle John Prah

In most of his movie roles, he portrays a preacher. Apostle John has been featured in over 50 movies. Some of the popular ones include:

Asore tour

Who did it?

Mpaebo tiefo

Eye Adom

Things fall apart

Brirbi gyegye wo

Asofu kuo

Owuo sei fie

Asase Aban

Gay Pastor

Apostle John Prah's songs

He is a multi-talented individual who never abandoned his childhood desire for music. He is a gospel musician with two albums under his belt. The current album, Aseda, is a collection of 10 praise and worship songs. Me Nyame Ye Nyame is his most popular song.

What is Apostle John Prah's net worth?

John is among the wealthiest actors in Ghana. He has an alleged net worth of $50,00. However, he has never come public about his wealth. He has earned his wealth from his acting career and church ministry.

Who is Apostle John Prah's wife?

He is currently married to Mrs. Ritah. Much is unknown about her, but they have been married for a long time. Together, they are blessed with one son, Nana Sarpong.

What happened between Akyere Bruwaa and Apostle John Prah?

In a movie where he was portraying a pastor, the man of God was confronted by a furious woman, as per the plot. The enraged woman was Kumawood actress Akyere Bruwaa, known for her fiery temperament in films.

In what was staged to appear to be a church service, the preacher was assaulted by actress Akyere Bruwaa as she invaded the church grounds.

This caused a public uproar as it was unclear whether it was a movie yet to be released or an actual event.

FAQs

Who is Apostle John Prah? He is a famous Kumawood actor, gospel musician, and clergyman. Who is Apostle John Prah's wife? He is married to Mrs. Ritah, and they have one son. How old is Apostle John Prah? His exact date of birth is not publicly known. However, he is presumed to be in his mid-60s as of 2022. How many Kumawood movies has Apostle John appeared in? He has appeared in more than 50 Kumawood movies. Where is Apostle John Prah's church located? It is located in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. How many kids does Apostle John Prah have? He has only one son, Nana Sarpong Prah.

Pastor John Prah is an award-winning actor, a gospel artist, and a preacher. He is frequently seen in film roles as a pastor due to his ability to play such a role flawlessly because he is also a pastor in real life.

