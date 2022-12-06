Who is Dave Navarro's spouse? The American guitarist relationship history

Dave Navarro is an American guitarist. He is prominent for his work with Jane’s Addiction rock band. He has helped spread the gospel of mental health and the impending dangers of ignoring it. With his ever-rising fame, it is not surprising to see fans ask who Dave Navarro's spouse is.

Dave Navarro poses for a portrait at the VIP Night for Degrees Of Separation Exhibit at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Dave Navarro has had several high-profile relationships and marriages throughout his career. Despite his success, Navarro has experienced personal struggles and has been open about his addiction and mental health struggles. Fans are also eager to know more about his personal life.

Dave Navarro’s profile summary

Does Dave Navarro have a wife?

Dave Navarro does not have a wife at the moment. Despite the pleas of his followers for him to establish a lasting relationship with his ideal person, he couldn’t seem to hack it like his music.

Though Jane’s Addiction guitarist is celebrated and prominent for his skills and professionalism, his consistency does not extend to his love life. He has been married before, but the unions did not last. The women linked to him in the past are discussed below:

Tania Goddard

Dave Navarro's first wife is Tania Goddard. She is a prominent makeup artist best known for her work in the horror film Wishcraft. She also assisted him as a makeup artist in True Vinyl's musical love drama.

Dave attends Variety And Rolling Stone Co-Host's 1st Annual Criminal Justice Reform Summit at 1 Hotel West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

They united as life partners in June 1990, and their wedding ceremony was held at The Alexandria Ballrooms in California. But two years into their marriage, they filed their divorce in 1992. It was finalised in 1993, and they went their separate ways.

Rhian Gittins

Though Tania is now happily married to Paul Saylor, Dave hit it off with Rhian Gittins a year after his divorce. Rhian was born in July 1969 in Edmonton, Canada and reportedly attended Ross Shep Composite High School.

The lovebirds married on 15 October 1994, and everything seemed to be in order and private. However, their fairytale love was short-lived, leading to a legal separation. The divorce was finalised on 20 October 1994, making it one of the shortest marriages in history.

Carmen Electra

After parting ways with Rhian, Dave started another love affair with Carmen Electra, a Baywatch breakout star. Born Tara Leigh Patrick, Carmen is an American actress, model, singer, and media personality, who started her singing career after she relocated to Minneapolis.

She met Prince, and her self-titled debut studio album was produced and released in 1993. She tried modelling, and by 1996, she started appearing in Playboy magazine before she moved to Los Angeles.

Electra and Navarro met on a blind date in 2000 and were engaged less than one year later. Nonetheless, when they announced they were getting married, MTV approached them about doing a reality show titled Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen & Dave.

But despite all that, their marriage lasted for two and a half years and ended in 2006. Based on legal papers that Electra filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the divorce was based on irreconcilable differences. Interestingly, while they have no children, Electra requested that the court should not grant any spousal support to either of them, as specified in their prenup.

Who is Dave Navarro’s fiancée now?

Navarro's spouse Vanessa DuBasso. Photo: @imvanessadubasso on Instagram (modified by author)

Currently, Dave Navarro’s fiancée is Vanessa DuBasso. She is an American model and actress whose roles in Modern Family, After We Collided, and Legion caught entertainment fans' attention.

Before her relationship with Navarro started, she dated Samuel Larsen, a famous musician and actor. On 7 June 2022, Vanessa posted a short video where she flaunted her engagement ring on her Instagram page. Expressing how elated she felt, she accompanied the video with a short caption while celebrating Dave on his birthday,

Happy Birthday fiancé there’s no brighter starry soul in the entire cosmos ⭐️ I love you deeply, purely & wildly with every cell in my body thank the heavens you exist @davenavarro you’ve made me the HAPPIEST

Does Dave Navarro have a child?

He does not have a child, although he has married three times.

The topic of Dave Navarro’s spouse and love history will always spark conversation and be in the limelight. While he has been unlucky thrice, he does not seem to give up easily. Nonetheless, his recent engagement with Vanessa DuBasso seems to be a significant achievement to him, considering his response to his spouse's post on his birthday.

