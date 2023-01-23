Who are Cardi B's parents, Ciara and Carlos? Everything you need to know

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, commonly known as Cardi B, is a popular American rapper and songwriter. Her fans recognize and appreciate her musical style, which is characterized by incredible lyrics delivered with an aggressive flow. The rapper credits her parents to a good upbringing and describes them as "real good parents". But who are Cardi B's parents?

Cardi B (L) and her father attend the CARDI B "Gold Album" Release Party at Moxy Hotel on 10 April 2018 in New York City. Photo by Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B rose to prominence through her Instagram and Vine posts before becoming one of the best female rappers in the music industry. The multi-Grammy Awards winner talks highly of her parents and believes she would not have succeeded without their support.

Profile summary

Full name Clara Almánzar Carlos Almánzar Gender Female Male Date of birth 19 September 1965 19 March 1958 Age 57 years old (as of January 2023) 64 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Pisces Current residence New York, USA The Bronx, New York, USA Nationality Trinidadian Dominican Republic Ethnicity Afro-Latino (with Spanish and African roots) Mixed (white and black ancestry) Eye colour Brown Dark brown Hair colour Black Black Sexuality Straight Straight Marital status Divorced Divorced Ex-husband/Ex-wife Carlos Almánzar Clara Almánzar Children 2 5 Profession Former grocery store cashier Former taxi driver

Who are Cardi B's parents?

The popular rapper's father is Carlos Almánzar, a former taxi driver. He was born on 19 March 1958 and is 64 years old as of 2023. Not much is known about his childhood and family apart from his mother's name, Esperanza Almánzar.

Cardi B's mother is Clara Mercedes Almánzar. She was born on 19 September 1965 and is 57 years old as of 2023. She used to work as a cashier at a local grocery store in The Bronx. Clara comes from a huge family, having 12 siblings.

Where are Cardi B's parents from?

Cardi B's father, Carlos, is from the Dominican Republic. Dominicans are Hispanic people who occupy most of the Dominican Republic, and approximately 80% of Dominicans are of mixed white and black ancestry.

On the other hand, the rapper's mum, Clara, was born in Trinidad and Tobago. She has Trinidadian nationality and is of Afro-Latino (with Spanish and African roots) ethnicity.

Where do Cardi B's parents live?

Cardi B was born in Highbridge, a predominantly Latino neighbourhood of the South Bronx in New York City, and spent much time at her paternal grandmother's home in Washington Heights. In 2018, the popular rapper bought her mom a $600,000 house in New York.

Are Cardi B's parents together?

It is unknown how Clara and Carlos met, but they married in 1991. They welcomed their first daughter, Cardi B, the following year and their second daughter, Hennessey Carolina, in 1995. Although Hennessey is not as popular as her elder sister, she is also a star.

Sadly, the couple separated in 2005, when the artist was only 13 years old. Following the divorce, Clara raised the children alone, so she had to work additional shifts to support the family. Thus, the artist praises her mother for making significant efforts to raise her.

Who are Cardi B’s siblings?

Cardi B (L) and her sister Hennessy Carolina (R) arrive for Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street. Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B has one biological sibling, Hennessey Carolina. Hennessy is a model and a social media influencer. She is also into fashion design and is an entrepreneur who operates a clothing brand. Additionally, she is a former reality TV personality who served as a supporting cast member on the Love & Hip Hop television show.

Besides her biological sister, Cardi B has six half-siblings from her father's first marriage. The half-siblings include two half-sisters, Nicauly Villalona and Maciel Almánzar and four half-brothers, among them Fernando Almánzar.

Quick facts about Cardi B’s parents

Who are Cardi B’s parents? Her father is Carlos Almánzar, and her mother is Clara Mercedes Almánzar. Where are Cardi B's parents from? Her father is from the Dominican Republic, and her mother is from Trinidad and Tobago. What are Cardi B's parents' nationalities? Her father has Dominican nationality, and her mother has a Trinidadian nationality. What is Cardi B’s parents’ ethnicity? Her mother is of Afro-Latino (with Spanish and African roots), and her father is of mixed ethnicity. Who are Cardi B's grandparents? Unfortunately, much is not known about her grandparents; however, her paternal grandmother is Esperanza Almánzar. Has Cardi B’s dad passed away? No, he is alive. Are Cardi B's parents together? No. They got married in 1991 and separated in 2005.

Cardi B's parents live low-key lives away from the limelight, but she credits most of her career success to them. She disclosed that her mother was a strict parent and that had it not been for her mother's strictness, she would have probably ended up dead or a teen mom.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Wilfried Mbappé, Kylian Mbappé’s father. He is a French-Cameroonian football coach and agent who has been instrumental in Kylian Mbappé’s success in football.

Wilfried started training Kylian at a very young age, and today he is one of the best football stars in the world. His other two sons are also pursuing football careers.

Source: YEN.com.gh