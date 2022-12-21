How many biological kids does Cardi B have? All you need to know

Cardi B may be known for her raunchy lyrics, but did you know she is a doting mother of two? Even though she stands out as one of the world’s biggest and most influential rappers, being a mother is the most important for her. So, how many biological kids does Cardi B have?

Cardi B is a professional American rapper, songwriter, and actress. However, since she became a mother in 2018, the rapper seems an expert at balancing home life with music and performing. In addition, since welcoming her second baby, she has improved, making many think she was made for it; motherhood.

How many biological kids does Cardi B have?

The singer has two biological children. Cardi B’s kids' names are Kulture (daughter) and Wave (son). Here is everything you need to know about the two celebrity kids.

Kulture Kiari Cephus

Kulture was born on 10th July 2018 to Cardi B and Offset. How old is Kulture Kiari Cephus? She is four years old as of 2022. Cardi announced the birth of her daughter in and short and simple Instagram message where she tagged Offset, stating:

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18

Even though she is only four years old, Kulture enjoys good treatment from her mother. For instance, in April 2021, her mother spent around $29,000 on gifts for her daughter. In addition, Kulture was treated to designer bags, jewellery, and hair accessories.

She shared the massive haul with the public through her Instagram stories stating:

I went crazy shopping. All for Kulture, though; nothing is mine. All KK. What? God gave me a doll for a reason! This is what happens when God gives me the baby girl I always wanted. I shop more for her than I do myself.

Some of the gifts included:

A white Chanel vanity case valued at $4,650

A pearl-studded drawstring purse valued at $4,300

A pink quilted mini flap bag valued at $3,800

Sparkling double-C earrings valued at $475

Two mini Lady Dior bags valued at $4,300 each

A shrunken version of Dior’s iconic saddle bag valued at $3,250

An embellished Dolce and Gabbana bag valued at $3,595

Wave Set Cephus

Cardi B’s son and second child, Wave Set Cephus, was born on 4th September 2021. He is one year old as of January 2023. Like her firstborn child, Cardi B did not hesitate to share the good news with her online family.

She shared a picture of her baby wrapped in a Louis Vuitton blanket from the hospital bed. Similarly, Offset shared a photo of himself cuddling the baby boy with the caption:

Chapter 5

Cardi B and Offset were more private about the birth of their second-born baby than the firstborn. They never shared the face nor the name of the baby until he was more than seven months old. However, since making the big reveal of his name and face, the duo hasn’t stopped sharing adorable pictures of the boy.

Step kids

Cardi B attends "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park on January 31, 2020, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Even though being a mother was new for the American rapper, her husband had some parenting experience from raising his other three kids. Offset’s other kids include:

Jordan Cephus – He had a relationship with a woman known as Justine Watson

Kody Cephus – He had a relationship with a woman known as Oriel Jamie

Kalea Marie Cephus – He had a relationship with a female rapper known as Shya L’Amour

FAQs

Who is Cardi B? Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, Cardi B is a talented and well-established professional American rapper, songwriter, and actress. Is Cardi B married? Yes. The rapper exchanged her marital vows with Offset in a private wedding on 20th September 2017. How many kids does Offset have? He has five children from four different women. These children are Kody Cephus, Jordan Cephus, Kalea Marie Cephus, Kulture Kiari Cephus and Wave Set Cephus.

How many biological kids does Cardi B have? The talented American singer has two biological children with her lover, Offset. Even though the duo has had an on-again, off-again relationship, they have always put their kids first.

