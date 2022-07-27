What happened to Brandon Burlsworth, Arkansas? Everything you need to know

Brandon Burlsworth was a talented American football player who played as an offensive lineman for the Arkansas Razorbacks football team from 1995 to 1998. He had the future ahead of him, having been drafted and picked by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, the star died in 1999, aged 22. So, what happened to Brandon Burlsworth, Arkansas?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Former offensive lineman for the Arkansas Razorbacks football, Brandon Vaughn Burlsworth. Photo: @RazorbackFBRec on Twitter

Source: UGC

Brandon Burlsworth's death shocked his friends, family and fans. The star had a bright future, but an untimely death robbed him of his destiny. In 2001, a book by Jeff Kinley was released as a tribute to the young star titled Through the Eyes of a Champion: The Brandon Burlsworth Story. In addition, a film, Greater, was released in 2016, and it depicted the life of the young future star.

Brandon Burlsworth's profile summary

Full name Brandon Vaughn Burlsworth Gender Male Date of birth 20 September 1976 Date of death 28 April 1999 Age 22 years (at the time of death) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Harrison, Arkansas, United States Place of death Alpena, Arkansas, United States Cause of death Car Accident Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 308 Weight in kilograms 139 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Barbara Burlsworth Father Leo Burlsworth Siblings Two (Grady and Marty) Relationship status Engaged (at the time of death) Partner Heather Nichols School Harrison High School University University of Arkansas Profession Football player (Guard)

What happened to Brandon Burlsworth, Arkansas?

He was killed in an automobile accident near Alpena, Arkansas, on 28 April 1999, while returning to his hometown of Harrison from a workout in Fayetteville. Burlsworth's truck collided with an incoming 18-wheeler, veered back into his lane, and then collided head-on with another tractor trailer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Brandon Burlsworth Foundation, the accident occurred ten days after The Indianapolis Colts had drafted him. He was on his way to attend a church service with his mother.

Who was Brandon Burlsworth?

A photo of Brandon posing while wearing the number 77 jersey. Photo: @desota, @CFBHome on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He was an upcoming athlete who had the future ahead of him. Brandon was born on 20 September 1976 in Harrison, Arkansas, the United States, to Leo Burlsworth and Barbara. He had two siblings, Grady and Marty.

He went to Harrison High School and was an all-state selection. Following graduation, he received multiple scholarship offers from smaller universities that recognised great potential in him, but he turned them down in favour of the University of Arkansas.

What was Brandon Burlsworth's cause of death?

According to UpToBrain, Brandon's cause of death was a traffic calamity. Brandon Burlsworth's accident occurred because his truck collided with a semi-truck, lost control, and crashed head-on with an oncoming car.

Who killed Brandon Burlsworth?

Nobody killed the young star. His cause of death was a road accident on the highway near Alpena, Arkansas. Brandon Burlsworth's autopsy report concluded that the cause of death was the crash's impact. The medics pronounced him dead on the spot.

According to CBS News, the star was laid to rest on 2 May 1999, a day he had planned to pick out wedding rings with his fiancé.

The send-off was held in Gass Cemetery in Omaha. Family, friends and fans attended the athletes' final send-off.

Who was Brandon Burlsworth's fiancé?

According to CBS News, Brandon was getting ready to marry Heather Nichols. The Rev. Arlis Thrasher, Burlsworth's hometown minister, said the pair planned to pick out wedding rings on the upcoming Saturday.

Is the movie Greater a true story?

Cover art for the film Greater. Photo: @dpshow on Twitter

Source: UGC

Yes, it is. According to IMDb, the movie is based on the real-life experience of the former walk-on from Harrison, Arkansas, Brandon Burlsworth. Greater explains the real-life story of Brandon, his struggles and how perseverance, faith and determination saw him through.

Frequently asked questions

Who was Brandon Burlsworth, Arkansas? He was a talented American football player who played as an offensive lineman for the Arkansas Razorbacks football team from 1995 to 1998. He was also a draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL Draft. What happened to Brandon Burlsworth, Arkansas? He was killed in an automobile accident on 28 April 1999 while returning to his hometown from a workout in Fayetteville. What was Brandon Burlsworth's cause of death? The cause of death was a traffic accident that claimed his life. Who was Brandon Burlsworth's fiancé? His fiancé was known as Heather Nichols. Is the movie Greater a true story? Yes, it is. The movie is based on the real-life experience of Brandon Burlsworth, a former walk-on for his high school team. Did Brandon Burlsworth have a brother? Yes, he did. The star had two brothers known as Marty and Grady.

What happened to Brandon Burlsworth, Arkansas? The promising athlete passed away too soon following a car accident. Many people were shocked by his passing, and some wondered why life could be so cruel. Yet, despite his passing, his legacy endures. Additionally, a popular novel and the movie Greater use his life story as inspiration.

Yen.com.gh recently published a detailed piece about Brodie Lee's death. WWE icon Brodie Lee's death was tragic for his followers and sports lovers. Many assumed the star was in good health and did not face imminent danger.

However, things turned tragic when his family announced that he was suffering from illness in late 2020. So what happened to the star, and what caused Brodie Lee's death? Investigate the events that led to the death of Mr Brodie Lee, aka Jonathan Huber. What was wrong with him?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh