If you like jazz, blues, or soul, you've probably heard of Ray Charles. He was an American singer, songwriter, and pianist widely regarded as one of the most iconic and influential singers of all time. His piano playing and songwriting skills were legendary, but his off-stage antics captivated audiences. His personal life was defined by his love for women and his numerous children. He was, however, married twice, and his second marriage, to Della Beatrice Howard Robinson, lasted the longest.

Della "Bea" Howard Robinson with her ex-husband Ray Charles and their children. Photo: @GroovyHistory on Facebook

Who is Della Beatrice Howard Robinson? She is a celebrity ex-wife famous for being the second wife of iconic jazz and blues musician Ray Charles. The couple was married for over twenty years before separating due to infidelity and drug abuse grounds.

Profile summary

Full name Della Beatrice Howard Robinson Nickname Bea Gender Female Year of birth 1929 Age 93 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, U.S.A Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Ray Charles Children Three Profession Singer Net worth $15 million

Della Beatrice Howard Robinson's biography

Bea was born in the United States in 1929 in Los Angeles, California. Her mother raised her primarily because her father was never present, and Bea's father had another wife and was living in Houston.

How old is Della Beatrice Howard Robinson? She was born in 1929 and is 93 years old as of 2022.

Career

Della Bea began her career as a lesser-known gospel singer. She began performing live and on the radio after joining Cecil Shaw's church choir. She began performing together with her church bandmates in theatres and churches.

Apart from her career as a gospel singer, Della spent most of her time raising her kids, as their father was rarely available due to his music career.

Who is Della Beatrice Howard Robinson's husband?

Della was married to the legendary jazz musician Ray Charles. Bea was in her mid-20s when she met him in Texas in 1954, and she was doing well in her gospel music career. They met in a hotel and started dating after a few meetings. They married on April 5, 1955, in a junk-filled back room in Dallas, Texas.

The first few years of marriage were relatively trouble-free. Ray Charles' career had failed to take off, and he was still struggling financially. Despite this, the couple gave birth to their first child, Ray Charles Robinson Jr., in May 1955.

They welcomed two more children in the next three years, David Robison and Robert Robinson.

What happened to Della Beatrice Howard Robinson?

She divorced Charles in 1977 because of his drug addiction and adulterous relationships. Ray Charles had twelve children, according to Express. Evelyn, his first child, was born in 1949 to him and Louise Flowers. His second, third, and fourth children were sons from his marriage to Bea.

Ray had an affair with Margie Hendricks during his marriage, which lasted six years and resulted in the birth of their son Charles Wayne in 1959. He had a daughter, Renee, with Mae Mosley Lyles in 1961 and a daughter, Sheila, with Sandra Jean Betts in 1963.

In 1966, he had another daughter, Reatha, and in 1968, he had Alexandra with Mary-Chantal Bertrand. In 1977, he had another son, Vincent, with Arlette Kotchounian.

What is Della Beatrice Howard Robinson's net worth?

Her estimated net worth is $15 million. Her fortune stems from the funds she received as part of her divorce settlement. Her husband had amassed substantial wealth during his career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ray Charles had a net worth of $75 million at the time of his death in 2004.

Are there pictures of Della Beatrice Howard Robinson available?

Yes, but they are old ones. Unfortunately, Bea has kept a low profile since her divorce. As a result, the media's attention has shifted away from her and her lifestyle, leaving no information about her current whereabouts.

Frequently asked questions

Della Beatrice Howard Robinson is best known as the second wife of Ray Charles, an American singer and songwriter. They were married for 22 years and had three children. Della divorced Ray in 1977 due to his drug use and extramarital affairs.

