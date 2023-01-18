Who is Zayden Banks? Interesting facts about Lil Durk's son

Lil Durk is a well-known hip-hop rapper, singer, and songwriter from the United States. He achieved commercial success, particularly after the release of his Signed to the Streets mixtape series in 2013/2014. But, aside from his professional life, what else do you know about him? Did you know he has six children? Discover some interesting facts about his third child, Zayden Banks.

Zayden Banks on stage with his siblings. Photo: @_durkiokids on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zayden Banks is well-known for being the son of American rapper Lil Durk. Because of his father's status, he is constantly in the spotlight. Zayden comes from a large family with five other children. His father frequently posts pictures with his children, demonstrating his close bond with them.

Zayden Banks' profile summary

Full name Zayden Banks Gender Male Date of birth 5 November 2013 Age 9 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, U.S.A Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height in feet 4'5" Height in centimetres 135 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Durk Derrick Banks Siblings Five

Interesting facts about Zayden Banks

Zayden has gained fame as the son of rapper Lil Durk. However, there is more to the young celebrity that fans are unaware of. For example, who is his mother? Discover this, as well as other fascinating facts, below.

1. He was born in 2013

What is Zayden Banks' age? The young celebrity was born on 5 November 2013, making him nine years old as of January 2023. Zayden was born in Los Angeles, California, to Durk Derrick Banks (Lil Durk) and an unknown woman. Dontay Banks and Big Durk are Zayden's grandparents' names.

2. His father is a famous rapper

Lil Durk, Zayden Banks' father, is a well-known rapper, singer, and songwriter. Durk is the founder and leader of the collective and record label Only The Family (OTF), according to Hip Hop Scriptures.

Lil Durk rose to prominence with his mixtape Life Ain't No Joke after beginning by creating rap tracks on social media. He later signed with Def Jam Recordings and released his debut album, Signed To The Streets.

The rapper has had a successful career, releasing chart-topping singles such as What Happened to Virgil and Broadway Girls and appearing on Drake's Laugh Now, Cry Later and Hot Sh*t (feat. Ye).

3. His mother's name is unknown to the public

Who is Zayden Banks' mother? Unfortunately, his mother's name remains a mystery. However, Zayden's birth occurred months after his father had his second child and had separated from his long-term girlfriend, Nicole Covone. Nicole and Lil Durk dated from 2008 until 2013 when they split up.

So, is there any information about Zayden's mother online? Unfortunately, you'll find none. If you're looking for Zayden Banks' mother's Instagram, you'll be disappointed because it doesn't exist too.

4. He has five siblings

How many children does Lil Durk have? The rapper has six children, including Zayden Banks, the third born and his second son. In addition, the rapper's children come from five different mothers.

Here is a list of Lil Durk's children:

Angelo Banks: Born 29 November 2011

Bella Banks: Born 19 July 2013

Zayden Banks: Born 5 November 2013

Du'mier "Doom" Banks: Born in 2014

Skyler Banks: Born 29 August 2014

Willow Banks: Born 31 October 2018

Does Lil Durk have a son? Yes, he does. The rapper has three sons, Angelo, Zayden and Du'mier "Doom" Banks. In total, Lil Durk has three daughters and three sons.

5. His father has been linked to various women

According to Capital Xtra, Lil Durk has been romantically linked to several women throughout his life. Nicole Covone from 2008 to 2013, Dej Loaf from 2014 to 2016, Takala Welch in 2016, Mia Burks in 2017, and India Royale (from 2017 to current).

Zayden Banks' fast facts

Who is Zayden Banks? He is the child of renowned rapper and singer Lil Durk, the third born in a family of six children. Who is Zayden Banks' mother? Unfortunately, her name is not in the public domain and thus is unknown. What is Zayden Banks' age? The young celebrity is nine years old in 2023. He was born on 5 November 2013 in Los Angeles, USA., and his zodiac sign is Scorpio. Does Lil Durk have a son? The rapper has three sons, Angelo, Zayden and Du'mier Banks. How many children does Lil Durk have? He has six children, three girls and three boys, from five different women. Who is India Royale? She is a fashion blogger, Instagram model, and YouTuber known as the fiancé of Lil Durk. She has one child with the rapper, a daughter named Willow.

Zayden Banks is well-known for being the son of Lil Durk, a hip-hop rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is the third of six children in his family. Fans have become interested in Zayden Banks' life due to his famous father, with many wanting to know his birth date, mother's name, and current age.

Yen.com.gh recently published an interesting article about Corinna Kopf. You've probably seen or heard of Corinna Kopf if you're a YouTube fan. She is a social media influencer, YouTuber and content creator from the United States.

Corinna is also a member of Dobrik's Vlog Squad, a group of YouTube content creators based in the United States. Learn more about her age, career, relationship, and net worth.

Source: YEN.com.gh