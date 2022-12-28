Doja Cat is an American-born singer, rapper, and entertainer who started a career in the music industry long ago. Since she came into the limelight, most people think she is white. But then, the singer has mixed ethnicity, transcending more than one ethnic majority. So, what is Doja Cat's ethnicity?

Doja Cat is seen outside Awake during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Doja Cat is an American rapper and singer who started making and releasing music on SoundCloud when she was a teenager. Most of her songs achieved popularity on social media platforms, including TikTok, and she has been celebrated for this feat. Interestingly, one of her songs, Say So, went viral on TikTok, and more than 18 million people used it in their video dance.

In 2012, she made her first permanent upload with the song So High. She started performing in unpopular hip-hop scenes, parties, and other gatherings while using the opportunity to meet and connect with other artists who would later help get her career on track.

Profile summary

Full name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini Stage name Doja Cat Gender Female Date of birth 21 October 1995 Age 27 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States of America Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Jawny Father Dumisani Dlamini Mother Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer Profession Singer, rapper Net worth $8 million Instagram @dojacat Twitter @dojacat

What ethnicity is Doja Cat?

Doja Cat's ethnicity is mixed; African-American-Jewish. Her mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, is of Jewish-American descent, while her father, Dumisani Dlamini, is a South African of African ethnicity.

Amidst her ethnicity's confusion, her stage name also contributes, given that many are unfamiliar with her real name. Doja Cat's real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini.

She was born on 21 October 1995 in the Tarzana neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Her mother was an American graphic designer, while her father was a South African performer and entertainer. Doja's father is best known for featuring in the Broadway cast of the musical Sarafina and its 1992 film adaptation.

Doja attends Celine at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

The talented rapper and singer grew up alongside her brother in a family where almost everyone is an artist. Due to the nature of her father's career and tours, Doja Cat's parents spent little time together. Her father returned to South Africa, expecting his family to join him, but that never happened.

While growing up, Doja lived with her grandmother in Rye, New York, before moving to Santa Monica, where her family practised Judaism. She eventually moved back to California, where she kickstarted a career in entertainment by taking dancing classes.

Her career has had several ups and downs, which she described as messy. She dropped out of high school and picked an interest in singing and rapping. Her best resource then was the internet, especially YouTube, where she downloaded beats, taught herself to sing and rap, and uploaded her works on SoundCloud.

Is Doja Cat black?

Yes, she is. Reacting to agitations from followers and critics on her race, she said she was a proud black woman with half her lineage in South Africa. According to her:

I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.

Doja Cat is seen during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

What is Doja Cat's ethnicity? Doja Cat's ethnicity is mixed; African-American-Jewish. Is Doja Cat Mexican? No. How tall is Doja Cat? Doja Cat is 5 feet 5 inches tall, equivalent to 165 centimetres. Is Doja Cat black? Yes, but not entirely black. Reacting to agitations from followers and critics on her race, she said she was a proud black woman with half her lineage in South Africa. Does Doja Cat have Indian ancestry? No, she does not. Is Doja Cat's dad South African? Yes, her dad, Dumisani Dlamini, is a South African of Zulu descent.

Many fans keep misinterpreting Doja Cat's ethnicity because they know little about her roots and background. She is of African-American and Jewish descent. She has worked from the trenches and obscurity to become a celebrity today, thanks to her determination, hard work and versatility.

As published on Yen.com.gh, Wendy Shay's name has become household since she started her career in the Ghanaian music industry. Within her few years in the industry, she has produced two albums and released several singles.

When Wendy Shay won the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2019, many entertainment fans got more interested in her. And as such, she amassed a sizeable fan base locally and internationally with the unique ways she dishes out her Afrobeat and Afropop songs. Please find out more about her in the post.

Source: YEN.com.gh