The untold story of Isla Atkinson, Rowan Atkinson's (Mr Bean) daughter

Isla Atkinson is a celebrity kid famously known for being the daughter of English comedian, actor, and writer, Rowan Atkinson, who is popularly known as Mr Bean.

Rowan Atkinson attends the UK Premiere of "Man Vs Bee" at Everyman Borough Yards on 19 June 19 in London, England. Photo by Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

If you grew up in the 1990s or early 2000s, you are undoubtedly familiar with the legendary figure, Mr Bean. When he and his longtime girlfriend, Louise Ford, gave birth to their hardly-ever-seen daughter, Isla Atkinson, a few years ago, Rowan subsequently shocked friends and fans by revealing that he would take a break from acting to be a stay-at-home father.

Profile summary

Full name Isla Atkinson Nickname Baby Bean Gender Female Date of birth December 2017 Age 5 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth United Kingdom Current residence North London Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity (Anglicanism) Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Blonde Mother Louise Ford Father Rowan Atkinson Half-siblings 2 Famous as Mr Bean's daughter

Who is Isla Atkinson?

Isla Atkinson was born in the United Kingdom on December 2017. She is five years as of 2023, and her star sign is Capricorn. Isla is of British nationality and white ethnicity, and she currently lives with her parents in North London.

She is a celebrity kid, but hardly in the limelight. Her parents have always kept her away from the public eye, and therefore, Isla Atkinson's photos are rare to find.

Who is Isla Atkinson’s father?

Rowan Atkinson, Louise Ford, and Malcolm Sinclair in Simon Gray's "Quartermaine's Terms", directed by Richard Eyre at Wyndham's Theatre in London. Photo by Robbie Jack

Source: Getty Images

Her father is Rowan Atkinson, famously known as Mr Bean. He was born on 6 January 1955 in Durham, England, and is 68 years old as of 2023. Rowan started his career at BBC. In 1979, the entertainer developed himself as a writer and performer in a series of comic programmes entitled The Atkinson People for BBC Radio 3.

Similarly, he performed as a one-off pilot on London Weekend Television's Canned Laughter. After starring in the third season of the BBC series The Secret Policeman's Ball, Rowan became a nationally renowned artist. He has since been cast in many other films and television series, including The Lion King, Scooby-Doo, Blackadder, Keeping Mum, and Mr Bean's Holiday.

After the birth of Isla, Mr Bean decided to take a break from comedy so he could look after his daughter, nicknamed Baby Bean, and give her mother a chance to concentrate on her acting career.

Who is Isla Atkinson’s mother?

Isla’s mother, Louise Ford, is a popular actor and comedian born in 1980. She became famous as Kate in the 2016 comedy series Crashing and Jane in the 2012 sports drama Fast Girls. Most recently, she played Kate Middleton in The Windsors, a television comedy.

Louise and Rowan made their relationship public in 2014 after starring in the 2012 West End production of Quartermaine's Terms. They became an official couple following the actor's divorce from his ex-wife following a 23-year-long marriage. Louise dated comedian James Acaster for two years before ending their relationship in 2013 to be with Rowan.

Who are Isla Atkinson’s half-siblings?

Lily Grace Sastry (L), Rowan Atkinson and Sunetra Sastry arrive at the new film Johnny English Reborn premiere at the Empire cinema in London. Photo by Ian West

Source: Getty Images

Isla has two half-siblings who are from her father's marriage with his ex-wife Sunetra Sastry. The eldest, Benjamin Atkinson, was born on 9 September 1993 and is 29 years old as of February 2023. Benjamin is of mixed ethnicity as his mother is partly Indian and partly British, while his father is British. He is in the British army.

Lily Grace Sastry is Mr Bean's first-born daughter, born on 11 July 1995. She is 27 years old as of February 2023. She decided to follow in her father's footsteps and pursued a career in the entertainment industry. Lily is a burlesque dancer, actress, and musician. She has created a name for herself as an actress, appearing in films such as Mr Beans Holiday, Tooth, The Fifty Cent Smile, and Johnny English Reborn.

Quick facts about Isla Atkinson

How old is Isla Atkinson? She is five years old as of February 2023. She was born on December 2017, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn. Who are Isla Atkinson's parents? Her father is Rowan Atkinson, famously known as Mr Bean and her mother is Louise Ford, a popular actress and comedian. Does Rowan Atkinson have a daughter? Mr Bean has two daughters. Her eldest daughter, Lily Grace Sastry, is a professional actress, musician, and burlesque dancer, and Isla is her second daughter and youngest child. Where does Isla live? They live in North London. Who are Isla's siblings? She has two half-siblings, Benjamin Atkinson and Lily Grace Sastry, from her father's first marriage. What is Isla Atkinson’s TikTok account? The young girl is not on any social media platform. How old was Mr Bean when his youngest child was born? He was 63 years old.

Isla Atkinson is a celebrity kid. She was subjected to the limelight at a young age as her mother and father are successful actors and comedians. However, her parents prefer to keep her from the spotlight.

