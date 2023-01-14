Who is Wilfried Mbappé, Kylian Mbappé's father? Everything you need to know
Wilfried Mbappé is a French-Cameroonian coach and agent who is popularly known as the father of Kylian Mbappe, a French football star who received the Golden Boot award in the just concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament. Wilfried is greatly admired for his unwavering support of his son, who is currently enjoying great success in football.
Although Wilfried Mbappé is widely recognized as Kylian's father, he has also built a name for himself in sports as a football coach and agent. He has played a significant role in Kylian's success in football by coaching him from an early age
Wilfried Mbappe's profile summary
|Full name
|Wilfried Mbappé
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|11 October 1970
|Age
|52 years old (as of January 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Douala, Cameroon
|Nationality
|French-Cameroonian
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Christianity
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Height in inches
|5'10"
|Height in centimetres
|178
|Weight in kilograms
|73
|Weight in pounds
|161
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Separated
|Wife
|Fayza Lamari
|Children
|Kylian Mbappé, Ethan Mbappé, Jires Kembo Ekoko
|Occupation
|Football coach and agent
|Net worth
|$28 million
Who is Mbappé's father?
Wilfried Mbappé was born in Douala, Cameroon, on 11 October 1970. He is 52 years old as of 2023, and his star sign is Libra. He has French and Cameroonian nationality and is of African ethnicity. He reportedly also has Nigerian roots. He has a brother, Piere, who is also into sports.
Career
Wilfried moved to France in quest of greener pastures, ultimately making Bondy, a Paris suburb, his new home. Afterwards, he became actively involved in Bondy's sporting community.
He swiftly ascended to the position of a youth leader in Bondy, frequently working with young, sports-inclined children in the neighbourhood by assisting them in developing their talent and careers while still pursuing his athletic career.
Wilfried reportedly played football for some time before becoming interested in coaching. Some players he has helped find professional success include Arsenal's defender Wiliam Saliba and Fiorentina's forward Jonathan Ikone.
Wilfried also worked for AS Bondy for approximately 25 years. During that time, he served the club in various capacities, including being one of the sporting directors who oversaw the under-10s to under-17s age groups. After leaving Bondy, Wilfried focused on becoming a football agent. He had served as Kylian's agent for a long time until recently, when Kylian joined the WME sports agency.
What is Wilfried Mbappé's net worth?
He has an alleged net worth of $28 million. He earns his income through his football coaching and agency career. On the other hand, his son, Kylian Mbappe, has a net worth of $150 million.
Who is Wilfried Mbappé's wife?
While in France, Wilfried met his wife, Fayza Lamari. She was a handball player representing France at the club and international levels. Fayza was born on 17 September 1974 and is 48 years old as of January 2023.
She is of Algeria Kabyle origin, French nationality and Islamic religion. The couple has been married for over 20 years but got separated recently.
Who are Wilfried Mbappé's children?
Wilfried and Fayza have three children; two biological sons and one adopted son. Kylian was born on 20 December 1998. He is 24 years old as of January 2023. He plays for the French international team and League 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He is currently one of the biggest football stars in the world, famous for his exceptional dribbling skills, speed, and finishing.
Ethan was born on 29 December 2006 and is 16 years old as of January 2023. He has followed in his elder brother's footsteps and recently debuted as a midfielder at PSG's senior team.
Jires Kombo Ekoko, their adopted brother, is also a professional footballer who plays as a striker. He was born on 8 January 1988 and is 35 years old as of 2023.
Quick facts about Wilfried Mbappé
- Where is Wilfried Mbappé's birthplace? He was born in Douala, Cameroon.
- How old is Mbappé's father? He is 52 years old as of January 2023. He was born on 11 October 1970. His zodiac sign is Libra.
- What is Wilfried Mbappé's nationality? He is French-Cameroonian.
- Who are Kylian Mbappé's parents? His father is Wilfried Mbappe, and his mother is Fayza Lamari.
- How many children does Wilfried Mbappe have? He has three children: Kylian, Ethan, and Jires Kombo Ekoko. All his sons are professional footballers.
- What does Wilfried do for a living? He is a football coach and agent.
- Who is Kylian Mbappé's mother? Her mother is Fayza Lamari. She is of Algerian origin and French nationality.
Kylian's father, Wilfried Mbappé, has influenced his successful football career. Wilfried was once a football player who ventured into professional coaching and is currently a football agent.
