Who is Mia Dae Kim? The untold story of Daniel Dae's wife

Mia Haeyoung Rhee, also known as Mia Dae Kim, is a celebrity wife. She gained widespread recognition after marrying the famous American actor Daniel Dae. Daniel is best known for portraying Chin Ho Kelly in Hawaii Five-0 and Jin-Soo Kwon in Lost.

Who is Mia Kim married to? Mia is married to Daniel Dae–they have been married for nearly three decades. She is also a mother of two adorable sons. Discover all about her career and family life in this article.

Profile summary

Full name Mia Haeyoung Rhee Also known as Mia Dae Kim Gender Female Date of birth 15 March 1965 Age 58 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Easton, Connecticut, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Asian-American Religion Christianity Education Smith College Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Father Dr Chong Heon Rhee Mother Youngsil Rhee Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Partner Daniel Dae Kim Children 2 Occupation Graphic designer, general manager

Mia Dae Kim's biography

When is Mia Dae Kim’s birthday? She was born on 15 March 1965 in Connecticut, USA. She is 58 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. Mia is an American citizen and is of an Asian-American descent.

Her father is Dr Chong Heon Rhee, a pulmonary specialist at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Sadly, Mia's mother, Youngsil Rhee, passed away years before she married Daniel Dae in 1993.

Regarding her education, she graduated from Smith College, an arts college in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Career

In her early twenties, Daniel Dae's wife worked in Manhattan as a graphic designer for Springer-Verlag New York Inc., a medical and scientific book publisher. She also appeared in one episode of the television series, The Knickerbocker Gang. Rhee is currently the general manager of Salvatore Ferragamo, an Italian fashion brand.

Mia Kim and Daniel Dae's wedding

Daniel Dae Kim married Mia Kim on 12 June 1993. Their wedding was held in the First Presbyterian Church in Fairfield, Connecticut, and was officiated by Episcopal minister Louis Lunardini. The couple will be celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary in June 2023.

Who are Mia Dae Kim's children?

The couple is parents to two sons. Their eldest son, Zander, was born in July 1996. He is 26 years old as of May 2023. He currently works as an editorial assistant at Black Dog & Leventhal, a publisher of illustrated books.

The couple's youngest son, Jackson Kim, was born on 15 January 2002. He is 21 years old as of 2023. Jackson is a graduate of New York University's Stern School of Business.

FAQs

Who is Mia Dae Kim? She is an American celebrity wife, married to the famous actor Daniel Dae Kim. What does Mia Haeyoung Rhee do? She is a general manager at an Italian fashion brand, Salvatore Ferragamo. How old is Mia Haeyoung Rhee? She is 58 years old as of 2023. She was born on 15 March 1965. Who are Mia Dae's children? She has two sons, Zander and Jackson Kim. When did Daniel Dae and Mia Kim get married? They got married on 12 June 1993. What is Mia Dae Kim's ethnicity? She is of Asian-American ethnicity.

Mia Dae Kim is an American graphic designer famous for being Daniel Dae's wife. She prefers to live a private life and is a mother to two sons.

