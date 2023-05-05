Sophie Shalhoub is an American celebrity child best known for being the adopted daughter of renowned American actress Brooke Adams and American actor Tony Shalhoub. She is the second child in a family of two.

Actor Tony Shalhoub (R) and his Daughter Sophie Shalhoub (L) attend the Amazon Prime Video post-2018 Emmy Awards party at Cecconi's in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Sophie Shalhoub is a seasonal actress widely recognized for her role as Lola in the 2015-2017 television series All Downhill from Here. She comes from a family of entertainers. How has Sophie Shalhoub's life been? Is she married and does she have kids?

Profile summary

Full name Sophie Shalhoub Gender Female Date of birth 9 September 1993 Age 29 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-39 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-99 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Devin Father Tony Shalhoub Mother Brooke Adams Siblings Josie Lynn Profession Actress Net worth $1 million

Sophie Shalhoub's biography

Sophie was born in the United States of America. She is the adoptive daughter of her celebrity parents, Tony and Brooke Adams. Sophie Shalhoub's age is 29 years old as of May 2023. She was born on 9 September 1993.

Her parents adopted her in 1994, a year after her birth and two years after their marriage in 1992. The celebrity child's father, Tony, is a famous American actor.

He started acting in 1986 in the TV series The Equalizer as Terrorist Leader. He has since been featured in several other movies and TV series such as Men in Black: The Series (1997), Life or Something Like It (2002), GoingGreen: Every Home an Eco-Home (2006), They Shall Not Perish: The Story of Near East Relief (2016) and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023).

Entertainment Tonight reporter Mary Hart, actor Tony and his daughter Sophie attend the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards at the NOKIA Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mathew Imaging

Source: Getty Images

Her mother, Brooke Adams, on the other hand, is a renowned American actress. She started acting in 1963 in the TV series East Side/West Side. She has since been featured in several other movies and television series, such as The Daughters of Joshua Cabe Return (1975), Great Performances (1983), The Accidental Husband (2008), Guns for Hire (2015) and Hamlet 360: Thy Father's Spirit (2019).

Sophie grew up alongside her elder sister Josie Lynn Shalhoub. Josie Lynn is a food writer, essayist, and story writer whose work has been published in McSweeney's, Audible, and Bon Appétit. Sophie holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity. She also practices Christianity religion.

Career

The American celebrity kid is a seasonal actress. She started her acting career in 2015 when she appeared in the TV series All Downhill from Here (2015-2017).

What is Sophie Shalhoub's net worth?

Sophie's net worth is alleged to be $1 million as of 2023. On the other hand, her father's net worth is estimated at $20 million. He has accumulated his wealth through his acting career. Her mother's net worth is estimated to be $10 million. She has earned her income through her acting career.

Who is Sophie Shalhoub married to?

Brooke Adams, Tony Shalhoub and daughter Sophie during The 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals at The Shrine Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: SGranitz

Source: Getty Images

The American actress is married to Devin. Sophie is a private person who rarely exposes her details to the public, so Sophie Shalhoub's wedding details are currently unavailable on the internet.

How tall is Sophie Shalhoub?

Sophie's height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. In addition, she has blonde hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 34-26-39 inches or 86-66-99 centimetres.

FAQs

Sophie Shalhoub is an American celebrity child widely recognized as Tony Shalhoub and Brooke Adams's adopted daughter. She is a one-time actress known for her role in the TV series All Downhill from Here.

