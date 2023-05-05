Spencer Margaret Richmond: Interesting facts about Jaclyn Smith's daughter

Spencer Margaret Richmond is an American celebrity kid. She is famously known for being the daughter of Jaclyn Smith, a renowned American actress, model, and businesswoman. Learn some interesting facts about her early life, career, marriage, and children.

Actress Jaclyn Smith (R) and her daughter Spencer Margaret Richmond arrive at the 2005 TV Land Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Stephen Shugerman

Source: Getty Images

Spencer Margaret Richmond is the youngest child of Jaclyn Smith and her ex-husband Anthony Richmond. She is a professional actress and a fashion designer. Spencer prefers to live a low-key life away from the spotlight.

Profile summary

Full name Spencer Margaret Richmond Gender Female Date of birth 4 December 1985 Age 37 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Anthony B. Richmond Mother Jaclyn Smith Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Divorced Ex-partner Fran Kranz Children 2 Occupation Fashion designer Net worth $17 million

Interesting facts about Spencer Margaret Richmond

As a celebrity kid, Margaret grew up in the public eye. However, she now prefers to live a private life away from the limelight. Here are some interesting facts about her.

1. Spencer was born in 1985

How old is Spencer Richmond? She was born on 4 December 1985 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Spencer is 37 years old as of May 2023, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

The celebrity is an American citizen and of white ethnicity. She spent her childhood in her hometown alongside her elder brother, who is three years older than her.

2. Her mother is a famous actress, model, and entrepreneur

Spencer's mother is the famous veteran actress and model Jaclyn Smith. She is popular for her roles in Charlie's Angels as Kelly Garrett, George Washington as Sally Fairfax, Switch as Allie McGuiness, and Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy as Jacqueline Kennedy. Jaclyn is also a successful businesswoman.

3. Spencer's father is a renowned cinematographer

Her father is Anthony B. Richmond, a famous English cinematographer, film director, and producer. He is best known for his work in films such as Don't Look Now, Bad Timing, Man Who Fell to Earth, and Walkabout. In 1973, Richard was awarded the BAFTA Award for Best Cinematography.

4. Spencer has an elder brother who is also in the film industry

Spencer Margaret and Gaston Richmond are biological siblings. Gaston is an American cinematographer who has worked as a cameraman in several films and television series.

Some of his popular works include Sex and Lies in Sin City, Let It Go, Chasing Life, and A to Z. Gaston was born on 19 March 1982 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Therefore, he is 41 years old as of 2023.

5. Her parents got divorced after eight years of marriage

Margaret's parents, Anthony and Jaclyn, got married in 1981. Together, they were blessed with two children. However, the couple divorced in 1989 after eight years of marriage. Furthermore, both of them remarried other people after their divorce.

6. Spencer Margaret is a fashion designer

What does Jaclyn Smith's daughter do? She is currently a fashion designer. She is a co-designer in her mother's business. In 2017, Margaret Richmond and her mother collaborated for the first time to design an infant collection called Spencer by Jaclyn Smith. The baby wear line was inspired by the birth of Spencer's daughter, Bea.

7. She is divorced

Spencer was married to Fran Kranz, a famous American TV and film actor. He is popular for his role as Topher Brink in the science fiction drama series Dollhouse.

When did Jaclyn Smith's daughter's wedding take place? Margaret Richmond and Fran married on 15 August 2015 in a small wedding ceremony. However, in June 2020, Spencer filed for divorce and their divorce was finalized on 4 February 2021.

8. Spencer is a mother of two

The designer shares two daughters with her ex-husband, Fran Kranz. Their eldest daughter Bea was born on 17 September 2016. After that, in 2019, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Olivia Rose.

9. She is a millionaire

Spencer is a millionaire with an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. She has accumulated wealth from her business venture as a clothes designer career.

Quick facts about Spencer Margaret Richmond

Who is Jaclyn Smith's daughter? Her daughter is Spencer Margaret Richmond. Who are Jaclyn Smith's children? Other than Spencer, Jaclyn has an elder son, Gaston Richmond. Who is Spencer Margaret Richmond? She is a clothes designer and former actress. Who is Spencer's father? Her father is Anthony B. Richmond. A veteran cinematographer, film director, and producer. What is Spencer Margaret Richmond's age? She is 37 years old as of May 2023. She was born on 4 December 1985. Is Spencer on Instagram? She prefers to live a lowkey life and is not on any social media platform.

Spencer Margaret Richmond is a star kid famous for being the daughter of the veteran actor, model, and businesswoman Jaclyn Smith. She is a designer and a mother of two adorable daughters.

