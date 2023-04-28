Montana Fishburne is an American model, actress, and social media personality. She is also the daughter of the distinguished actor Laurence Fishburne. She came to the limelight in 2010 after deciding to pursue a career in the adult film industry. Her decision stunned the world, leading to a strained relationship with her father.

Montana Fishburne attends the EXXXOTICA Expo 2018 at Miami Airport Convention Center in Miami, Florida. Photo: Johnny Louis

Source: Getty Images

It can be challenging to live the Hollywood lifestyle, and it is even more difficult to grow up in the shadow of a legend. This is the kind of life Montana Fishburne has been subjected to. It may not be for the best reasons, but she has repeatedly been in the headlines.

Full name Montana Fishburne Nickname Chippy D Gender Female Date of birth 7 September 1991 Age 31 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Hajna O. Moss Father Laurence Fishburne Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Occupation Former adult entertainer, model, actress, and social media personality Instagram @montanafishburne

Who is Montana Fishburne?

Former adult entertainer was born on 7 September 1991. She is 31 years old as of April 2023, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. Montana is an American citizen and is of African-American ethnicity. She is the second-born child of Laurence Fishburne and his ex-wife, Hajna O. Moss.

The internet sensation grew up alongside her elder brother Langston. She also has a younger sister called Delilah. Delila's mother is Gina Torres, Laurence's second wife, now his ex.

Laurence Fishburne's daughter, Montana. Photo: @montanafishburne on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happened to Montana Fishburne?

Many have been wondering what became of Laurence's daughter. Montana rose to prominence after the Kim Kardashian era when many sought fame by all means.

Laurence Fishburne’s daughter contacted an adult film company for a feature after being allegedly motivated by Kim Kardashian's success in the entertainment industry. She decided to take this route because she considered adult filming a fantastic art and expression.

Kim Kardashian was able to clear her name through her various business ventures following the release of her leaked video. On the other hand, Montana gained recognition at the expense of several things, including her affiliation with her celebrity father.

Kim Kardashian expressed regret in interviews for making the adult film. On the contrary, Fishburne was proud of the adult content material she was featured in. Her pride stemmed from what she termed self-assurance in her body and sexuality.

Montana revealed that her parents disagreed with her career choice. However, regardless of her decisions, her mother assured her of her affection and wished her happiness. On the flip side, her father expressed his displeasure with her decisions.

Montana Fishburne's legal incidents

Laurence Fishburne and his daughter Montana arrive at the National Dream Gala to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial groundbreaking in 2006. Photo: Nancy Ostertag

Source: Getty Images

Laurence Fishburne's daughter, Montana, has been a source of controversy since the beginning of her career. This is because she chose an unconventional path, entering the world of adult filming at the tender age of 19.

Due to this decision, she was arrested for alleged prostitution. She also made headlines when it was revealed that she had several legal issues from past incidents.

The former adult film actress was arrested in 2010 for driving under the influence and speeding after a night out with her friends. She pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to one year of probation in addition to community service hours and fines related to the violations.

Unfortunately, this was not the only legal problem Montana encountered. She was involved in a second incident involving allegations of assault against her ex-boyfriend, which led to her arrest. Again, she undertook community service instead of serving jail time.

Montana Fishburne's decision to enter the adult film industry stunned the public and had personal and professional repercussions. Her controversial career decision subjected her to legal problems and estrangement from her family. However, the actress has since regretted her past decisions and is attempting to rebuild her life.

