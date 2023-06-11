Who Is Mina Kimes' Husband? All you need to know about her relationship

Mina Kimes is an American journalist known for her expertise in business and sports. The award-winning journalist is a senior writer at ESPN and serves as one of the NFL live SportsCenter anchors. She has been happily married for several years. Find out who Mina Kimes' husband is and how long they have been together.

Picture of Mina Kimes' husband, Nick Sylvester. Photo: @nickgodmode on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Mina Kimes' husband? Mina and her husband, Nick Sylvester, first met in 2010 and officially married in 2015. Nick is a renowned music producer, writer, and musician with a notable presence in the US entertainment industry. While they prefer to keep their relationship mostly private, they have occasionally offered glimpses into their shared life, including their vacationing moments.

Nick Sylvester's profile summary

Full name Nick Sylvester Gender Male Date of birth 6 July Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Philadelphia Current residence Loa Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Salt and pepper Eye colour Blue Siblings 5 Marital status Married Wife Mina Kimes Profession Music producer, writer Net worth $1 million Instagram @nickgodmode

Who is Mina Kimes' husband?

Is Mina Kimes married? Mina Kimes' husband is named Nick Sylvester. He was born on July 6th and is the eldest among his five siblings. He is an American national of white ethnicity, born and brought up in Philadelphia, United States. Nick attended Harvard Law School, where he obtained a degree in Computer Music.

What does Nick do?

While Mina excels in sports journalism, as an ESPN female sports reporter, her husband, Nick, diverges from this domain entirely. Nick is a creative artist and has no known interest in sports. Instead, he channels his talents as a music producer. Furthermore, Nick has contributed significantly to the music industry, having written numerous album reviews for notable artists, such as Lil Wayne.

How much is Nick Sylvester worth?

Nick Sylvester is a multitalented professional who has embraced diverse roles in his career. According to online sources, his net worth is allegedly $1 million. On the other hand, Mina Kimes' net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $5 million, reflecting her accomplishments and financial standing.

How did Nick Sylvester and Mina Kimes meet?

Mina and Nick began their relationship in 2012 after allegedly meeting through a mutual friend. While there is speculation that they got married in 2014, evidence suggests that their wedding took place in 2015, as indicated on their wedding invitation card. The ceremony was held on 2-20 September 2015 at Material Culture in Philadelphia and was attended by their loved ones and close friends.

Is Mina Kimes still married?

Years later, Mina and Sylvester remain committed to maintaining privacy in their married life. However, occasional Instagram posts depicting their enduring affection can show glimpses into their love story.

While they don't children yet, they have a beloved dog named Lenny, who holds a special place in their hearts. Nick lovingly refers to Lenny as his "son," and Mina includes him as a male co-host in some of her podcast shows.

Mina Kimes' husband brings a unique perspective to their relationship. Their connection surpasses their individual accomplishments, enabling them to navigate the dynamic worlds of journalism and music together. Their relationship serves as a reminder that a genuine partnership can inspire greatness, motivating individuals to reach new personal and professional success levels.

