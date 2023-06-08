Who is Brendan Hunt's wife? All you need to know about his love life

Brendan Hunt is an American actor best known for his role as Coach Beard in the popular television series Ted Lasso. He is famous for starring in popular films such as Horrible Bosses 2 and We're the Millers. While his on-screen presence has captivated audiences, many fans are curious about his personal life, especially his relationships. Find out who Brendan Hunt's wife is and the ladies he has been with.

People have been curious about the identity of actor Brendan Hunt's wife, given that he was reportedly married in the past. Hunt is presently in a relationship with Shannon Nelson. She is an American actress and producer famous for appearing in shows such as Drop Dead Gorgeous and Alice and the Monster.

Profile summary

Full name Shannon Nelson Gender Female Date of birth 11 December 1975 Age 47 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth North Hollywood, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Education University of Minnesota, Duluth Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Partner Brendan Hunt Children 1 Occupation Actress, producer

Who is Brendan Hunt's wife?

Brendan Hunt is unmarried now. However, he is in a relationship with Shannon Nelson. Shannon was born on 11 December 1975 in North Hollywood, California, United States. She is 47 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. She attended the University of Minnesota, Duluth and graduated with a BFA in acting.

Brendan Hunt was once married

The actor stated in an interview that he was "married for a brief period." In addition, he recalled that his ex-in-laws had given him a Shakespeare-themed scarf.

Brendan is reportedly married to Nelson, even though he hasn't said much about his first marriage. Neither he nor his companion have disclosed their marital status on social media or in public interviews. Therefore, whether or not Hunt and Nelson have tied the knot is a misery.

What does Shannon Nelson do for a living?

Shannon Nelson is an American actress and producer. She is best known for her roles as Tess Weinhaus in Drop Dead Gorgeous, Sarah in TheCampusHouse.com, and Alice in Alice and the Monster.

Nelson has also played Jenna in The Ladies & The Gents, Addie / Kim in Pairings, and Martha Thistlethwait in Gold. She portrayed Traci Winter on the television series Silk Stalking from 1993 to 1995. Her performance in Ruth earned her a nomination for the Florence Film Awards in 2020.

Brendan and Shannon are long-time partners

Hunt and Nelson have been together since 2013, according to the actor's Instagram posts. The actress posted a photo of Hunt taken the same year the two co-starred in Absolutely Filthy.

Brendan Hunt and Shannon have a child together

The couple have a son, Sean Theodore Nelson Hunt. He was born on 23 January 2021. Sean is two years old as of 2023, and his star sign is Aquarius. In 2020, Brendan disclosed that they encountered numerous challenges, including difficulties conceiving while anticipating their child's birth that year.

Shannon revealed on Instagram that giving birth to Sean was challenging. She endured hours of contractions, a 19-hour induction, and a subsequent caesarean section. All of this transpired in London during the pandemic lockdown.

Fast facts about Brendan Hunt's wife

Who is Brendan Hunt's wife? Hunt is currently in a relationship with Shannon Nelson. They have been together for a long time but have not publicly disclosed if they are married or not. What does Shannon Nelson do for a living? She is an actress and producer. How old is Shannon Nelson? She is 47 years old as of June 2023. She was born on 11 December 1975. Who was Brendan Hunt's first wife? Hunt only said he was once married briefly but never disclosed more details about the marriage. Does Brendan Hunt and Shannon Nelson have a child? The couple has a son Sean Theodore Nelson Hunt. He is two years old as of 2023. Has Brendan Hunt appeared in Parks and Rec? Hunt had a small role in an episode of Parks and Recreation before starring in Ted Lasso.

Who is Brendan Hunt's wife? He is unmarried. The actor was briefly married in the past, but he is currently in a relationship with Shannon Nelson. She is an American actress and producer. The couple have known each other for a long time and share a son.

