Who is Jelly Roll's wife? 10 interesting facts about her

Jelly Roll is a famous American singer, rapper, and songwriter. Earlier this month, he won three CMT Music Awards for the song Son of a Sinner. Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie DeFord, may not be well-known in the mainstream, but she has amassed a large following on social media. Learn more interesting facts about him.

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie DeFord at the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on 2 April 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Bunnie Xo, also known as Bunnie DeFord, is an American YouTuber, podcast host, model, and actress. She is known for her Dumb Blonde Podcast, which also airs on YouTube. According to Jelly Roll, his wife has significantly contributed to his successful music career.

Profile summary

Full name Alyssa Bunnie DeFord Also known as Bunnie Xo Gender Female Date of birth 22 January 1980 Age 43 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, USA Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education John C Fremont Junior High School Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 149 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light brown Father Bill Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Partner Jelly Roll Children 2 Occupation YouTuber, podcast host, model, actress Net worth $2.5 million Instagram @xomgitsbunnie Facebook @bunniexo TikTok @xomgitsbunnie YouTube Bunnie Xo

Interesting facts about Jelly Roll's wife (Bunnie Xo)

Bunnie DeFord's life and profession are too multifaceted for her only to be known as Jelly Roll's wife. From a high school dropout to a high-end escort to a successful businesswoman and podcast host, here are ten facts about Bunnie Xo.

1. She is five years older than Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone in 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Davis

Source: Instagram

What is Jelly Roll's wife's age? The American model was born on 22 January 1980 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. She is 43 years old as of 2023. On the other hand, her husband, Jelly Roll, was born on 4 December 1984 in Antioch, Tennessee, USA.

The iconic rapper is 38 years old as of April 2023. Although their age difference has drawn much criticism from the public, the couple lets it roll off their back.

2. She had a traumatic childhood

Between ages of five and twelve, she resided in Las Vegas with her alcoholic father, Bill. According to the model, it was not a child-friendly setup.

When she was twelve, Bill and her stepmother drastically shifted their religious views, becoming devout and prohibiting secular music and content with a rating higher than G. Although her stepmother gave her important life lessons, she was physically and verbally abusive.

3. Bunnie Xo is a former high-end escort

When Bunnie and Jelly Roll first met, she was a high-end escort, and her clientele was some of the wealthiest men in the region. At that time, Jelly was broke and lived in a van. Her money enabled him to get out of the van and get a place to call home.

4. Jelly and Bunnie met in a club

The couple first met in a club back in 2013. After dating for a while, the duo tied the knot in a courthouse wedding on 31 August 2016.

5. Motherhood is not new to her

Although the two are yet to have a child together, they share two kids from the rapper's previous relationships. His eldest child is Bailee Ann DeFord, who was born in 2008. His son Noah Buddy DeFord was born in 2016. Bunnie and Bailee have a strong bond as seen from social media.

6. She is a podcast host

Despite its name, Bunnie's Dumb Blonde Podcast features sophisticated, wide-ranging conversations. She interviews a variety of individuals who discuss their life stories. Aside from that, she makes her guests play hilarious games at the end of the show.

7. She is a successful YouTuber

Before starting the Dumb Blonde Podcast, Bunnie was already a renowned YouTuber. At the time of writing, she has over 200,000 subscribers. She not only posts her podcast episodes there but also entertaining vlogs. Additionally, Jelly Rolls' wife's Instagram account boasts a huge following of close to 1 million. Some of the podcast clips are available on her Instagram account.

8. Bunnie DeFord is a millionaire

The internet sensation has an alleged net worth of $2.5 million as of 2023. She has accumulated wealth through her multiple careers such as social media influencing, selling the Bunnie Xo merch, and a successful modelling career.

9. She has undergone plastic surgery

Fans online have been curious about Jelly Roll's wife's pictures before surgery. Bunnie DeFord is no stranger to plastic surgery and is not ashamed to admit that she owes most of her appearance to the procedure.

However, in 2019, she was forced to have her bre*st implants removed after experiencing excruciating pains caused by an inflamed implant. She allegedly paid $11,500 to remove the implants after having them there for 13 years.

10. She is a pet lover

She adores animals, especially dogs. She occasionally uploads cute images of her bulldog Chachi on Instagram, even mentioning in one of her postings that he provides emotional support for her.

Fast facts about Jelly Roll's wife

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, is an American YouTuber, podcast host, actress, and model. The couple have been married for over five years. Bunnie has contributed significantly to her husband's successful career.

