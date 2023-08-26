Who is Damian Musk: Fascinating facts you didn’t know about Elon Musk's son

Damian Musk is Elon Musk, the wealthiest man in the world as of 2023. He is known for his innovative ideas in co-founding PayPal and Tesla and spearheading SpaceX and Neuralink. Delve into his son's life, Damian, and discover some fascinating facts about this celebrity kid.

Damian Musk and his siblings. Photo: @influencermagazine_uk on Instagram, Damian Musk on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Damian Musk, the son of famous billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, is a rising star on the path of knowledge and discovery. He is passionate about science and has chosen a career path at a tender age. His insatiable thirst for knowledge has driven him to continue inquiring, particularly about physics.

Profile summary

Full name Damian Musk Gender Male Date of birth 1 January 2006 Age 17 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Ad Astra, Stanford Online University Height in feet and inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 178 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Religion Christianity Mother Justine Musk Father Elon Musk Siblings 9 Famous for Elon Musk's son

Fascinating facts about Damian Musk

Despite his remarkable business success, Elon remains relatively lowkey regarding his personal life. Consequently, fans are curious about his sons. Here are interesting facts about one of his sons, Damian Musk.

1. He is a triplet

SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak during an event at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair. Photo: JOEL SAGET

Source: Getty Images

Damian is one of the triplets born to Elon and Justine Musk. How old is Damian Musk? He was born in Los Angeles, California, USA, with his siblings Kai and Saxon on 1 January 2006. The three are 17 years old as of 2023, and their zodiac sign is Capricorn.

2. He was born via IVF

Justine and Elon opted for in vitro fertilisation (IVF) to conceive their children after the tragic loss of their firstborn child, Nevada Alexander, at just ten weeks. The couple successfully had five children in five years using the IVF procedure.

3. He has nine siblings

Damian Musk's family comprises ten children. As stated above, Damian is a triplet, along with his brothers Kai and Saxon Musk.

In addition, Damian has two older twin brothers conceived through IVF in 2004: Xavier and Griffin. However, after undergoing a gender transition, Xavier identifies as a female and goes by Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Damian has a half-sibling who was born on 4 May 2020 as a result of Elon's relationship with the Canadian artist Grimes. His half-brother has a unique name, X Æ A-Xii (X Ash A Twelve).

Twitter CEO Elon Musk holds one of his children after a keynote speech at the "Twitter 2.0: From Conversations to Partnerships" marketing conference. Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA

Source: Getty Images

His father and Grimes also welcomed another daughter, Exa Dark Siderael Musk, in December 2021.

Elon and Shivon Zilis, the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, also discreetly welcomed twins in November 2021. The gender and names of the twins remain unknown.

4. He attended a non-traditional school

Damian was a student at Ad Astra, an online school founded by Elon Musk in 2014 for children of SpaceX employees with exceptional talents. The school is based on real-world, practical knowledge.

The curriculum heavily emphasises Artificial Intelligence, coding, and design courses but excludes sports and music. Currently, Damian Musk is a student at Stanford Online High School.

5. He has interests in science, music, and fiction writing

Damian Musk is interested in Physics. He is currently working at the Fermilab Theory Division and Caltech INQNET consortium. His career concentration is in quantum information for high-energy physics.

In addition to his scientific pursuits, Elon's son is a multi-talented individual interested in musical performance and fiction writing. He believes in exploring the connections between science and art and strives to incorporate his scientific sensibilities into his art and his artistic sensibilities into his research.

FAQs

Who is Damian Musk? He is Elon Musk's son. What is Damian Musk's age? He is 17 years old as of 2023. He was born on 1 January 2006. Who is Damian's mother? His mother is Justine Musk, Elon's first wife. How many siblings does Damian have? He has five biological siblings and four step-siblings. What caused the death of Elon Musk's son? He lost his first child, Nevada Alexander, at ten weeks, and the cause of death was sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). What is Damian Musk's net worth? His net worth has yet to be determined. However, his father has a net worth of $240 billion as of 2023, making him the wealthiest person in the world. Damian Musk is the son of the renowned businessman, investor, and investor Elon Musk. He is a rising star in theoretical Physics and is interested in fiction writing and music performance.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Finley Aaron Love Lockwood. She is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and the granddaughter of the legendary musician Elvis Presley.

Finley has a twin sister, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and two older siblings. After her father's death, the twin sisters were left in the custody of their father, Michael Lockwood.

Source: YEN.com.gh